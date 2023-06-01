80 Perfect Father’s Day Gifts for 2023

Maybe he’s a fitness junkie, an avid outdoorsman or a clotheshorse. Maybe he’s a connoisseur of fine spirits or an audio-obsessed record collector. Maybe, probably, he is you and you are him. And you deserve some Father’s Day gifts that are actually good this year. They doesn’t have to be luxurious or expensive (though they certainly can be), just something that improves your life in some small, meaningful way
Feel free to casually share this link with your kids, your spouse or anyone else who might be inclined to buy you a gift.
Begone, busted baggies. He deserves a new pair of go-to shorts, and few are going to beat Nike’s lined Sports Essentials. They’re sleek, comfortable and guaranteed to drop your strokes.
Every father should own a respectable pair of shades, and it doesn’t get more legit than Ray-Ban’s Maverick-approved Aviators.
Bombas packs in way more features than the rest of the mundane socks in your drawer, a fact dad will surely appreciate.
A hardwearing centerpiece for his backyard barbecues and other outdoor festivities, the new Yeti Rambler Beverage Bucket holds a 6-pack of beer or three bottles of wine — and like all of the brand’s gear — is engineered to keep drinks refreshingly cool all day long.
In partnership with Virginia Distillery Co.
Proud, passionate and aged to perfection. Sound like Dad? Then let him sip a whisky that’s his equal (and another father’s lifelong dream). Family-owned Virginia Distillery Co.’s award-winning American Single Malt whisky line, Courage & Conviction, harnesses Virginia’s dynamic climate to add depth and intensity to expressions aged in first-fill bourbon, sherry and rare cuveé casks. Not sure where to start? The flagship Signature Malt just won Whisky Of The Year at the 2023 London Spirits Competition. The 4-pack of 50mL mini bottles features all of the above expressions, including the Signature Malt. Or you could simply focus on outdoing your siblings and go with one of the limited Single Cask offerings — watch for their Double Cask Reserve, coming later this year.
If you really think about it, flasks are sort of impractical. A pain to fill, a pain to clean and, sometimes, even
a pain to drink from. High Camp Flasks have changed the discreet, on-the-go drinking game with the Torch Flask — a double-walled insulated, pocket-sized 6oz drinking receptacle with a screw-on cap that doubles as a shooter-style glass. Because let’s be honest: those endless children’s sporting events would be a lot more enjoyable with a few sneaky sips here and there. And in a vessel this handsome, no one would even judge. (Kidding, everyone will still judge, always, but fuck ’em.)
Usually, we’d shy away from recommending a “celebrity” tequila. But Cincoro, a project from five NBA owners (including Michael Jordan), is both an outstanding agave spirit and a uniquely packaged one as well. The añejo, barrel aged for over two years, is a copper-colored standout, with hints of dried fruit, cinnamon and dark chocolate. It’s perfect for a tequila Old Fashioned or as a sipper. BTW, if you really love dad, get him the 1.75L edition, which features the unique five-sided bottle presented in a tailor-made gold box.
In partnership with Russell’s Reserve
According to Master Distiller Eddie Russell, “Releasing Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old Bourbon is a moment I’ve come to look forward to each year.” Much like the moment on Father’s Day when dads everywhere get to raise a dram of the good stuff. Russell created his bourbon brand in homage to his father, so there’s really no better choice of bourbon to pay respects to your old man than the oldest expression in Russell’s Reserve’s portfolio, which is also a recent winner of the coveted Double Gold medal from the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
This ten-piece bar tool set features all the essentials dad needs to whip up cocktails on-the-go (well, besides the liquor, of course.)
For the dad who wishes he had space for a wine cellar, Cuisinart’s minimalist, 8-bottle refrigerator is a more practical alternative.
You know we love our Whiskey Peaks. This particular set of handblown glasses features raised topographic impressions of notable mountain ranges in the Pacific Northwest.
For the dad who’s a little punk rock, this red blend looks good on the table and in the glass. The organic grapes are sourced from Lodi, one of our favorite California wine regions, and the juice was fermented in stainless and concrete with native yeasts. Put a little chill on it and serve with a grilled dinner — maybe he’ll even let you hold the tongs this time.
A pair of loafers that he’ll actually wear, draped in an Italian-crafted Nubuck? No that’s a priceless gift.
Every dad should have a party shirt, and we have just the one. OAS’ wavey terry top is pop-approved and summer appropriate — how’s that for a Father’s Day gift?
Any techie guy should dig these affordable smartwatch options from Citizen on account of their streamlined look and AI-incorporated interface.
Quaker Marine’s Martinique gives “dad hat” a whole new meaning.
Remember those comfy Allbirds that he digs, even if you might detest them? Well, they’re making them as a golf shoe now. Sigh…you’re doing this for dad, you’re doing this for dad, you’re doing this for dad…
A sleek Merino wool sweater, now machine washable. (Aka, perfect for the less-that-laundry master man.)
Those 11″ inseam board shorts are just not gonna cut it anymore. Instead, consider these super-luxe Rivieran trunks from Todd Synder, in all their side-belted, 5″ inseam glory. A pair of swim shorts fit for a king…or a pretty baller dad.
We’re generally not big on flashy logos around here, but the subtle flex that is the embossed logo in the corner of this luxurious wallet from Shinola is pretty much perfect.
You don’t have to remember if he’s a Yankees or a Mets fan with Faherty’s agnostic (if not super stylish) Dad Cap. Made from 100% cotton, it delivers a perfectly lived-in look and feel that just screams grillmaster.
There are many iterations of Zodiac’s Super Sea Wolf design that we’ve championed here on this site and personally coveted for our own collections, but for a serious gift, few beat the GMT Pro. A modern nod the original 1966 Zodiac Aerospace GMT, this a timepiece that watch fanatics and deserving partners alike should be able to get behind.
Skip the pharmacy cologne and let pop pick his own fragrance with Scentbird, a DTC aroma purveyor with hundreds of designer and bespoke colognes, all in convenient sample-sized bottles. It’s simple: just gift dad a subscription, walk him through his profile setup, and let the variety of colognes roll in.
There’s a craft and care that goes into every Taylor Stitch garment that reminds us of him; if you want to give him a gift as well-intentioned as he is, try the cloud-esque organic cotton tee.
The menswear moguls down yonder Southern Gents have blessed us with this relatively inexpensive, incredibly luxe suede trucker jacket. Shouldn’t you bless the pop in your life with the same?
Trash his 20-year-old Arizona and bestow him with the chic Birkenstock Boston Clogs, instead. Pro-tip — the vegan versions are just as good, $30 less and circumvent any ethical issues he might have.
Biolite’s FirePit features air jets that inject the fire with oxygen creating a more consistent temperature that also reduces smoke. The size of the flames can be controlled manually or wirelessly from your smartphone, which you can charge via USB from the integrated battery pack.
The Traverse Hammock uses one panel of fabric, unlike most hammocks which use three panels. That seemingly small detail means that the Klymit doesn’t have any seams or stitching and is more comfortable to lay in.
The Danner 2650 is a great comfortable hiking boot thanks in part to the EVA midsole, which contributes to its lightweight 28 ounces. The suede and textile uppers with Gore-Tex liners keep water out while allowing sweat and moisture to escape.
Salomon makes rugged, durable shoes that can handle ultramarathons or a challenging trail. It also has widely spaced outsole lugs and a tough Gore-Tex upper, which means the Speedcross is built for powering through mucky terrain.
The Voyager, unlike your regular outdoor seat, has a cooler that is welded under the chair. It has a 350lb weight capacity and the cooler can hold ice for up to eight hours before melting.
Six brightness settings, a white LED and red light color option as well as an IPX6 waterproofing with a rubber o-ring closure make the Third Eye headlamp an easy choice for any serious outdoors enthusiast.
The VanMoof has been touted as one of the best e-bikes for a few years now. It’s often referred to as the Tesla of electric bikes thanks to its thoughtfully sleek design. It also has built-in anti theft features, a battery that can last anywhere from 40-90 miles and four power levels that can reach up to 20 MPH.
The Klean Kanteen is chip-resistant, splash-proof and dishwasher-safe. It’s made of certified 90% post-consumer recycled steel and can keep drinks hot for up to seven hours or cold for 34 hours.
The 2.25-inch blade may be small, but it’s the perfect size for odd tasks like opening packaging or slicing rope.
A dermatologist-approved skincare item, this daily moisturizing sunscreen is a twofer, offering both hydrating moisture and SPF 50 protection, without the greasy white cast.
Time for dad to ditch the drugstore deodorant. Spoil him with some high-performance, aluminum-free sticks from Bravo Sierra instead. This bundle includes the USA-made brand’s best-selling scents: White Vetiver & Cedarwood, Citrus & Cedarwood and Sandalwood & Fig.
These shorts are made with Tracksmith’s “Veloce Blend” nylon-elastane knit fabric. It’s lightweight, stretches easily and has a distinctive subtly heathered finish. It also has a polyester-spandex liner that wicks sweat and has a Polygiene treatment to prevent stink.
If you need an ultralight layer that feels like you’re almost running topless this is one of the best options for runners. It has great stretch and is made with an ultralight layer made with an Italian mesh fabric that has a silky feel.
This short is crafted from a polyester-elastane blend and features a relaxed fit through the thigh, so you get good freedom of movement. The liner is also there for added support and chafe prevention.
The Day Escape has comfortable backpack straps, a stretchy mesh side pocket and a food-grade liner. The compression base is molded to keep the pack upright when it’s not being worn, and it’s also beefed up with more insulation. Hydro Flask also says the Day Escape will keep everything cold for up to 36 hours.
Uh oh! We’ve got a runner on our hands. Outfit him with the latest and greatest in GPS watch tech from the Finish gear GOATs at SUUNTO — it should help him up his milage significantly (read: more blessed alone time for you).
District Vision has made a name for itself as the stylish running brand to rock. They also have all of the technical features that we love like stretch, moisture wicking, temperature regulation and durability.
An ultrawide fit, temple grips and a rimless design make the lens more lightweight and durable.
If your father isn’t into Pickleball, is he really a dad? The jury is out, so you better cough up for a nice paddle — this Tohoe-inspired wooden stick from Recess should do jut fine — and, if you’re feeling generous, a few lessons.
FootJoy’s premium golf cleats look even better with a Todd Synder, a fact he’ll surely appreciate when he’s whupping his on par.
This is Google’s first attempt at a tablet after a few years of collective hibernation. This time around the Pixel boasts many of the features that tablet users love. An immersive 11-inch screen, a long-lasting battery that should last up to 12 hours and a wide array of accessories.
Bowers and Wilkins design the kind of speakers that immediately catches your eye and then engulfs you with a wall of balanced sound. The Zeppelin almost resembles a blimp or maybe an alien ship inspired by a sci-fi film but no matter how you feel about the design, the sound of this wireless smart speaker is what will ultimately win you over.
Apple’s first over-ear noise-canceling headphones were a sleeper hit but it’s been a few years and now people can appreciate its 20-hour battery life, superior noise-canceling and dynamic spatial audio.
No home office is complete without a dedicated charging stand. It supports up to 10W charging with a dedicated spot for your iPhone and AirPods. The charger also has a modular design that allows you to create a more sleek design that can easily be stored away in a desk drawer or any other space.
If you’re the type of person to go on long hiking treks, river rafting or go face to face with a big ass wave then you’ll probably want to record your experiences with a GoPro. It’s waterproof up to 33ft. And records video from 1080p HD up to 5.3K.
Marshall’s makes modern speakers inspired by the vintage sound systems you might see in old photos from the 70s and 80s. The Emberton II is incredibly durable with its rubberized outer shell and its IP67 waterproof rating. It can withstand a splash of water or the sand and the beach and it has an incredibly intuitive design.
The FIZZICS dispenser can convert any beer’s natural carbonation into a Nitro draft-like taste, which creates a more rich and more creamy mouth feel. It works on any type of beer, including bottles and cans.
The Ember Mug is a home office staple. It can keep your hot drinks — well hot — for up to 1.5 hours and it comes in two sizes 10 ounces or 14 ounces. You can also adjust the temperature of the mug using the Ember app.
This is a great gift for all the film shooters out there. Like any great hobby, film photography can easily cost an arm and a leg once you start shooting and developing rolls of film. The Slide N Scan makes it easy to scan your photos into digital files or you can find some old film negatives in the back of your closet and convert those as well.
This heated razor is supposed to simulate the feeling of a hot towel shave. The Gillette razor heats up in less than a second and can be charged wirelessly. You also get 6 shaving sessions for one charge.
With this deliciously zesty artisanal olive oil, he’ll have the best pizza game in town.
A meal fit for a (charcuterie) king. “Wow” him with a whole leg from a free-range, 100% Serrano pig.
The easiest way to reduce food waste and compost efficiently, Lomi breaks down everything from meat scraps to yard trimmings, and in just four hours, turns organic waste into nutrient-rich food for plants.
With 62 perforations, Made In’s Blue Carbon Steel Grill Frying Pan is engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1200 degrees and maximizes direct flame-to-food contact. Hence, ingredients get the smokiest, most decadent flavor over that hot open flame (and don’t fall through the grates.)
Saltverk is the Icelandic sea salt the world’s best chef swear by. So why not give the best chef you know the beautiful, crunchy and flavorful seasoning with this elevated gift set that includes Saltverk’s Flaky Sea Salt, Lava Salt, and Birch Smoked Salt.
The perfect gift for the carnivore cook, this limited edition bundle includes two dry-aged, hand-cut New York Strip steaks from Porter House, plus Made In’s sleek and sharp 8” Chef Knife.
A box of compostable pods from organic, fair trade and sustainable coffee brand Peace Coffee means a more convenient, delicious and mindful cup of joe every single morning. Read why we swear by Peace Coffee here.
Pit Command offers (in their own words) “badass tools so you can keep your fire lit.” The company’s lineup includes a three-in-one fire pit tool (available in two sizes, one for large pits and one for medium-sized campfires) and a pair of lightweight grabbers. Buy two tools and save 20% or buy three and receive 30% off.
If dad’s a foodie, he’ll love Momofuku’s best-selling pantry staples — all of which are conveniently available in one pack. He’ll enjoy three bags of Momofuku noodles, soy sauce, the brand’s famed Chili Crunch and a jar of Savory Seasoned Salt.
A ten piece variety pack of Melinda’s squeezable Craft Pepper Sauces and Condiments that are perfectly travel-sized (and even TSA-approved) for the dad that needs a dash of hot sauce on everything.
Pure varietal honey specially developed to withstand the high temperatures of an open grill flame. Ideal for achieving a smokey/sweet marinade.
Every four months he’ll receive three 5-ounce bottles of small-batch hot sauce from criminally underrated hot sauce artisans, courtesy of Fuego Box.
This carnivore-friendly subscription service has a strict adherence to 100% grass-fed beef and often makes temptation-worthy offers like “free bacon for life.” And you can choose what goes in your order and the delivery frequency (free shipping, too).
The CHEF iQ is an ideal gift for a home cook who wants some guidance and recipe options when they oversee the grill or oven. The wireless meat thermometer promises convenience and cooking preciseness.
This travel-friendly crib/bassinet hybrid help ensure baby (and dad) get some much-needed sleep on-the-go.
For the new dad who doesn’t have the time or energy to figure out what to wear, this performance pant is packed with useful specs, like water-resistant and anti-rip properties — designed to handle whatever baby throws at him.
He can just roll the Disco Repairing Eye Stick under your eyes for a cooling, refreshing feel that delivers major anti-aging power. It’s formulated with caffeine to reduce puffiness, niacinamide to reduce fine lines and pycnogenol to minimize dark circles. Plus, it’s portable so you can throw it in your briefcase for a pre-meeting boost.
A moderately weighted swaddle designed to reduce stress and increase comfort, helping baby fall asleep faster. Available in size zero to 36 months.
Aura’s Wifi-enabled digital picture frame seamlessly exhibits his favorite photos and videos on a 9” full high-resolution display.
This all-in-one sleep machine for babies and kids includes a library of eleven sleep-inducing sounds including white noise and three lullabies, a time-to-rise setting and a two-way audio monitor. Plus it doubles as a fun, color-changing nightlight.
Baby’s gonna go crazy for this thing. Just read the mountain of 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Arlo Pro 5S 2K offers 2K video, color night vision and a 160-degree viewing angle. Most importantly, it’s wire-free, so the setup is simple.