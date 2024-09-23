Culture > Design

iPhone Designer Jony Ive Working on a Secret Project With OpenAI

Specifics about the project are hard to come by

September 23, 2024
Jony Ive with iPad
Jony Ive uses an iPad to have an augmented reality view of the frame of the new Mac Pro as Apple senior VP of hardware engineering Dan Riccio looks on during the 2019 Apple Worldwide Developer Conference.
In 2019, Jony Ive left his position at Apple after helping to reshape the very nature of product design. That isn’t really hyperbole: books have literally been written about the impact and influence of Apple’s design work, and it isn’t hard to see the influence of iMacs and iPhones extending far beyond the world of computers and smartphones. But in the five years since Ive announced he was departing Apple, there’s been a big question floating overhead: what would he do for an encore?

Turns out the answer involves AI. More specifically, OpenAI. A New York Times profile of Ive by Tripp Mickle provides a good summary of where Ive is in 2024 — both professionally and aesthetically. Ive’s design firm LoveFrom has worked with companies ranging from Ferrari to Airbnb — but it’s an upcoming project with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman that feels the most like a successor to his work with Apple.

Reading the Times‘ reporting doesn’t reveal many details about the new venture, which Mickle described as “being developed in secret.” What’s notable is that Ive is working with a few other Apple alumni on the project. Mickle wrote about “a computing experience that is less socially disruptive than the iPhone” — but details are scarce as to what that experience will actually look like. It could be a phone, a laptop or a desktop computer — or, potentially, none of these things.

