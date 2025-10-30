Leisure > Style

Levi’s and Barbour Are Collabing on Their Most Iconic Jackets

Denim and waxed canvas collide in a fall jacket masterclass

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 30, 2025 11:41 am EDT
Levi's x Barbour Collab
Levi's and Barbour is the fall jacket collab you didn't see coming.
Levi's

Are you more of a waxed coat or a denim jacket guy? Levi’s and Barbour really said, “Why choose?” In an act of transatlantic collaboration, the two heritage labels are (perhaps surprisingly) joining forces for a limited-edition workwear capsule of functional denim and waxed jackets, along with a variety of additional apparel and accessories.

Levi’s x Barbour Oversized Bedale Waxed Jacket
Levi’s x Barbour Oversized Bedale Waxed Jacket
Buy Here : $650

Leaning heavily on the brand’s respective icons, the Levi’s x Barbour collection is centered around both brand’s hero outwear. The Oversized Bedale, newly made over with a denim shell (the style also comes in a more standard navy), features many of the classic Barbour hallmarks — a nifty tartan hood, excessive front pockets, triple needle topstitching, a resin rinse finish —  and new detailing, including co-branding on the corduroy collar.

The Levi’s contribution, the Type II Jacket, is available in two versions — the chap-leaning look has been equipped with a premium beeswax-infused waxed cotton and Barbour recognizable olive and brown cord palette, while the more classic denim version features a distinctive green cord collar. Both also feature the same co-branded collar detailing as the Bedale, a nod to the collaboration.

Levi’s x Barbour Type Ii Waxed Trucker Jacket
Levi’s x Barbour Type Ii Waxed Trucker Jacket
Buy Here : $495
Levi’s X Barbour 578 Pleated Baggy Jeans
Levi’s X Barbour 578 Pleated Baggy Jeans
Buy Here : $175

Rounding out the collection is a host of staples — there are two jean styles, the 568 Loose and 578 Pleated Baggy, along with a smattering of heavyweight hoodies, graphic tees and even a Waxed Cap, presumably for when your waxed trucker just won’t cut it.

The Levi’s x Barbour collection is available to shop now at Levi’s webstore. With select styles already selling out, we’d catagorize this as a run, don’t walk situation.

Levi’s x Barbour 568 Loose Jeans
Levi’s x Barbour 568 Loose Jeans
Buy Here : $195
Levi’s x Barbour Waxed Cap
Levi’s x Barbour Waxed Cap
Buy Here : $75

More Like This

Nike x Palace
Palace and Nike’s First-Ever Collab Is Fully Footy-Coded
Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber
Menswear’s Favorite Loafer Just Got a Very Rugged Revamp
nike collage of shoes
Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale
collage of amazon products on grey background
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Bottles sitting on shelf in a bar, back lit
The Most Underrated Whiskey Brands, According to the Pros
A biker on a forest trail, surrounded by red leaves.
How to Beat Seasonal Depression Before It Arrives
The exterior of Dirty Precious
What Happens After a Bar Closes?
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Patagonia Fleece
The Patagonia Sale Includes Tons of Cozy Fleece Steals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
Bottles sitting on shelf in a bar, back lit
The Most Underrated Whiskey Brands, According to the Pros
A biker on a forest trail, surrounded by red leaves.
How to Beat Seasonal Depression Before It Arrives
The exterior of Dirty Precious
What Happens After a Bar Closes?
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Patagonia Fleece
The Patagonia Sale Includes Tons of Cozy Fleece Steals

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Nike x Palace

Palace and Nike’s First-Ever Collab Is Fully Footy-Coded

Huckberry x Blackstock & Weber

Menswear’s Favorite Loafer Just Got a Very Rugged Revamp

Levi's x Barbour Collab

Levi’s and Barbour Are Collabing on Their Most Iconic Jackets

nike collage of shoes

Nike’s Got Some Great Fall Sneakers on Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week