Levi’s and Barbour Are Collabing on Their Most Iconic Jackets

Are you more of a waxed coat or a denim jacket guy? Levi’s and Barbour really said, “Why choose?” In an act of transatlantic collaboration, the two heritage labels are (perhaps surprisingly) joining forces for a limited-edition workwear capsule of functional denim and waxed jackets, along with a variety of additional apparel and accessories.

Leaning heavily on the brand’s respective icons, the Levi’s x Barbour collection is centered around both brand’s hero outwear. The Oversized Bedale, newly made over with a denim shell (the style also comes in a more standard navy), features many of the classic Barbour hallmarks — a nifty tartan hood, excessive front pockets, triple needle topstitching, a resin rinse finish — and new detailing, including co-branding on the corduroy collar.

The Levi’s contribution, the Type II Jacket, is available in two versions — the chap-leaning look has been equipped with a premium beeswax-infused waxed cotton and Barbour recognizable olive and brown cord palette, while the more classic denim version features a distinctive green cord collar. Both also feature the same co-branded collar detailing as the Bedale, a nod to the collaboration.

Rounding out the collection is a host of staples — there are two jean styles, the 568 Loose and 578 Pleated Baggy, along with a smattering of heavyweight hoodies, graphic tees and even a Waxed Cap, presumably for when your waxed trucker just won’t cut it.

The Levi’s x Barbour collection is available to shop now at Levi’s webstore. With select styles already selling out, we’d catagorize this as a run, don’t walk situation.