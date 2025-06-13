Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

From Our EIC: Cold-Brew Season Is Here. This Is How I Make Mine.

Help is on the way

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
June 13, 2025 1:19 pm EDT
OXO

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It is a well-known and somewhat embarrassing fact around the InsideHook office that, despite owning a frankly silly amount of high-end coffee gear, I often wind up having coffee delivered from a bagel store near my house. It is by no means good coffee, and it is by no means reasonably priced. I am not proud of this, but here we are. I am…such an idiot.

 Reading in the park is good for the soul. It’s easier with a Helinox.

As summer approaches, though, and temperatures rise, I’m recommitting to making coffee — cold brew, to be exact — at home. I’ve spent a fair amount of time reading about the latest in cold-brew devices this week, and I’ve decided there’s no reason to upgrade from my current solution by OXO.

I won’t bore you with detailed, step-by-step instructions (find those here), but suffice it to say this thing is extremely easy to use, and it makes coffee that I find perfectly clean and delicious, albeit, like any proper cold brew, practically rocket fuel. You’ll want to dilute, for sure.

The sense of accomplishment you’ll feel, the money you’ll save, the superior quality you’ll discover…so many good reasons to join me in my journey this summer.

Buy Here : $350
Buy Here : $40
Buy Here: $40
Buy Here: $27

Leisure > Gear
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

