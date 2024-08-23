Leisure > Gear

I Tried Terra Kaffe’s $1,600 Coffee Machine So You Don’t Have To

The high-tech TK-02 catapulted my morning coffee into the future. But does that actually lead to a better cup?

By Hanna Agro
August 23, 2024 12:08 pm
The Terra Kaffe TK-02 coffee machine
Let's talk high-tech coffee.
Terra Kaffe

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

I’ll start this review off with a confession: Before this test, I had never owned an espresso machine. By that I mean a full-blown grind, tamp, twist and brew machine. Stovetop percolators aside, my coffee-making accessories are pretty basic. So when the Terra Kaffe TK-02 arrived at my front door, I felt like I was leveling up big time.

What emerged from the box was the sleekest piece of space-age machinery I’d ever added to my kitchen. Unlike more traditional espresso makers, the TK-02 is essentially a big white box of magical inner coffee workings. Billed as a “connected super automatic espresso machine,” the only front-facing mechanisms on it are a screen, a drip tray, a milk container and an in-laid section for beans on the top. Everything is symmetrical, compact, organized. It took up a good chunk of my counter space, but I quickly became dedicated to using it every single morning.

So, how does the space-age automatic espresso taste? Now that I’ve made countless morning coffees, here’s my honest Terra Kaffe review.

Terra Kaffe TK-02 Specs

Let’s start with the basics of what this machine can do, because it is a powerhouse. It can brew just about anything you want, from a single espresso shot to drip coffee. And it’s hefty. The TK-02 measures 17.5 inches deep and 10.4 inches wide, and weighs about 30 pounds — so it will eat up a lot of counter space. It’s anything but modest. That being said, everything from the water tank to the waste bin and drip tray all fit together in a satisfying jigsaw assembly.

Now’s a good time to mention that the TK-02 comes with an app which allows you to control it and customize brewing capabilities from a distance. The machine comes ready with a list of classic drinks that are ready to be brewed, but you can also change things like bean grind size, water temperature and drink volume to your liking in the app. You can then conveniently save these as custom drink specs to be used at a moment’s notice. Plus, the TK-02 uses a hybrid-brew unit, which means it has means that the ability to go from brewing espresso to drip coffee without you having to switch machines.

The Terra Kaffe App
The Terra Kaffe app allows you to customize and save different coffee drinks.
Terra Kaffe

In terms of storing your milk and frothing it, the TK-02 comes with an external milk compartment you need to hook up to the machine yourself whenever you want to use it. To refine the aeration of your milk, there is a small grey dial on the side of the machine that lets you do so, which not only works well but is very fun to use. Every time you do use the milk compartment, the machine will give you an option to run steam through the portion of the milk unit that sits inside the machine to clean it out. Please do this — we don’t want any grime building up.

When it comes times to empty, refill or clean anything, the TK-02 will not be shy about letting you know. In fact, it won’t let you continue brewing if the waste bin needs to be emptied or the water tank is running low. A warning will appear on the screen highlighting what needs to be addressed. All of these sub-compartments are hidden behind sleek white sheaths you need to prop open, which confused me at first but I quickly got the hang of. It’s worth nothing that there’s a bit of a learning curve here — it has so many capabilities and compartments that are not immediately obviously, so it took me some time to get used to.

What I Loved

The best part about the TK-02 is that I can be incredibly lazy and still brew great coffee. There were many nights where I would place a mug under the machine in anticipation of brewing my morning coffee from bed — which I did often. It also made brewing more involved espresso drinks like cortados, macchiatos and cappuccinos much less intimidating. As someone who can appreciate but not necessarily make quality espresso drinks, I relied on Terra Kaffe’s machine to do the precision work for me, which it did flawlessly.

I particularly enjoyed the hybrid-brew unit because the thought of having to pull out a French press to make drip coffee while I had this mammoth of an espresso machine at my fingertips felt inefficient. There are many mornings when I prefer your standard drip to something more rich and velvety, and luckily this machine did both. All in all, the ease and convenience of the TK-02 was something that deterred me from hitting the coffee shops in the morning. It was consistently able to brew what felt like barista-level drinks from the comfort of my own home.

What Needs Work

As amazing as this hyper-customizable machine is, let’s discuss the flaws I encountered.

The first and most terrifying qualm I have is that, on occasion, this machine would start steaming at random. I had moments where, in the middle of the night, I awoke in a cold sweat because I thought my oven was going to blow up, only to run into the kitchen and learn that my TK-02 was just blowing off some steam, literally. Now, it was never apparent to me if this was an automated cleaning feature or something else, but Reddit discussions informed me that I was not alone. Others had been experiencing this “ghost brewing” — yes, you heard that right, ghost brewing. The Terra Kaffe site explains that sometimes this happens because condensation on the touchscreen mimics someone actually selecting a brew option. This may in fact be what happened to me, but who’s to say. I have since not been able to prevent this from happening.

Now, let’s talk about milk. The milk steaming compartment of this machine is unique and unlike anything I’ve seen before. As I mentioned, you store milk in a box outside of the TK-02 and a tube connects it to the machine so that when it comes time to brew, it gets sucked up, warmed up, somewhat frothed and then shot out into your mug.

This little compartment is fine. It’s nothing extraordinary and it takes away your responsibility of trying and inevitably failing at latte art. The one gripe I had with it, however, was that it is so incredibly tricky to clean. Only parts of it can go in the dishwasher, and the tube catches all sorts of milk residue that is difficult to get out. It’s taken me many tries of shoving dish soap down the tube and sitting patiently as I hold it under high-pressure water from the sink to bring it close to getting entirely clean. You are meant to leave milk in the compartment and let it sit in the fridge — but personally, I found that less than ideal. I would forget it in the fridge, the milk would form lines on the container and eventually I’d end up throwing away a few ounces of milk every morning because it never looked quite right after sitting in that box overnight.

My only solution to this was cleaning the milk compartment immediately after I’d make coffee, which is something any normal, regimented person would do — but for me, someone who may dabble in leaving dirty dishes until a later date, this hard-to-clean milk apparatus is not something I want to deal with each and every morning.

The Upshot 

I don’t think you need to spend north of $1,500 to have a coffee machine that does it all, because as the saying goes: jack of all trades, master of none. Does this machine make my life incredibly easy? Yes. Do I opt to brew my coffee from bed every morning so it’s ready by the time I get to the kitchen? Abso-fucking-lutely. That being said, if I were left to my own devices and bank account, something like a Breville Bambino would do just fine. The major issue this machine poses to coffee lovers is that it takes away the agency and joy found in routinely making your own coffee. 

It can be meditative to move through the motions of grinding, brewing and steaming your morning beverage, which is something this extremely automated machine does for you. Some may go so far as to say that making a good espresso is an art form itself, one that only improves when done by hand. If you already have your tactile coffee-making process honed, you probably won’t be looking for an automative machine. And if you don’t know how to make a good cup of coffee or espresso yet, I encourage you to start somewhere else, because knowing how to make it yourself is hot. Slinging espresso builds arm muscle, gents — so get to it. That being said, if you do like the idea of next-gen coffee technology that you can control from under the covers, the TK-02 might just be for you.

Terra Kaffe TK-02
Terra Kaffe TK-02
Buy Here : $1,595

More Like This

From loafers to headphones this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Headphones, Kith Loafers and Griddles
A man sitting with luggage from the new Hartmann Reserve Collection
Hartmann’s Reserve Luggage Collection Represents an Artisanal Evolution
A collection of women showing off beautiful jewelry.
Take It From a Woman: Read This Before Buying Jewelry for Your Partner
A man wearing the Sonos Ace headphones and listening to his phone
Review: The Sonos Ace Headphones Are Ideal for a Particular Kind of Audiophile

Leisure > Gear

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ember Smart Mug 2
Save $60 on This Ember Smart Mug

$150$90

FRIGIDAIRE EFIC128AMZBLK Compact Countertop Ice Maker
Enjoy Nearly Instant Ice With This Frigidaire Ice Maker

$90$59

This Funky Pair of Shorts Is Just $30
This Funky Pair of Shorts Is Just $30

$58$30

You’ll Look Really Good in This Knit Polo
You’ll Look Really Good in This Knit Polo

$118$47

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Three of the best watches under $500, including pieces from Shinola, Autodromo and Timex
The Best Watches Under $500
Nike's Back to School Sale has everything you need.
Refresh Your Workout Gear With Nike’s End-of-Summer Sale
Time to pay homage to the OG 1000m certified dive watch
The First Dive Watch Certified to 1,000 Meters Is Back
A Tesla Cybertruck surrounded by reaction emojis. What's with the hate?
What’s It Like Owning the Most Hated Vehicle in America?
An 18-hour play-by-play
Crazy Rich Airplane Seats: What It’s Like to Take the World’s Longest Flight
A 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer sitting in front of a red brick wall
What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

A Tesla Cybertruck surrounded by reaction emojis. What's with the hate?

What’s It Like Owning the Most Hated Vehicle in America?

A 1987 Jeep Grand Wagoneer sitting in front of a red brick wall

What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Classic Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Steve McQueen on the "Le Mans" set

Two Upcoming Auctions Showcase Steve McQueen's Enduring Legacy

The Kalmar 9X9 being unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 16, 2024 in Carmel, California during Monterey Car Week

Lincoln Eyes SUV Supremacy and a Retro Hypercar Emerges at Monterey Car Week

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

Mr. Black's "Order of the Espresso Martini" party at the historic Hotel Peter & Paul

The 6 Big Takeaways From Tales of the Cocktail 2024

The Cadillac Lyriq SUV, the brand's first electric vehicles. We test drove the EV and have a full review at InsideHook.

Cadillac Lyriq Is the Full Luxury EV Package, With an Asterisk

Richards's abrupt retirement shocked the climbing world. But it's helped him find some level of peace.

The Mountaineer Who Hit Rock Bottom on Top of Everest

Set within the St. Regis Chicago, Tre Dita is dripping with luxury

The Best Date Night Restaurants in Chicago