If You Care About Your Morning Coffee, Consider This Ninja Coffee Machine

Listen, I’m no stranger to a decent cup of joe. In fact, I pride myself on knowing (at least) the basics when it comes to brewing a good cup of coffee. I’ve come a long way from the former version of me who only consumed caffeine via extremely weak milked-down Starbucks lattes. I know. Gross.

Now I can say that I’ve gotten my hands on a good amount of drip machines, been around the block once or twice with a plethora of french presses, torn through moka pots (or Bialettis) and watched enviously as relatives and family members got their hands on, say, something machines like the Moccamaster.

Given my, albeit surface level, but somewhat widespread experience with coffee brewing I can confidently say that I know a well-brewed drip when I taste it. Of course personal preference factors into everything and if you like weak milky coffee then…this article isn’t for you. Have fun with 12-year-old me at Starbucks. But I myself like drip coffee strong, flavorful and scorching hot — and if you’re looking to stray from the very manual french press or pour-over options then it takes the right automated machine to do the job well.

Now — if you aren’t familiar with the brand Ninja, you’re probably not a whiz in the kitchen. But that’s ok — cooking isn’t for everyone, but coffee generally is. So you may want to check out the brands coffee machines. I got my hands on Ninja’s new Espresso & Coffee Barista System and took it for a whirl to give you the skinny on if it’s worth it or not. My elevator-pitch style review is that — this is a reliable machine and if you wan’t a drip coffee appliance that won’t break your bank, this is for you. Now let’s get into the nitty gritty details.

Our Review

I know the word “Espresso” in that product title may sound enticing…but let’s not get carried away. This machine does make espresso’s but only with espresso pods. Even if pods serve the very functional purpose of making quick and somewhat tasty espresso — a hand-tamped shot is always going to win for me. So while I cannot speak to how effective the pod aspect of the machine is, I can speak to it’s main function: drip coffee.

The machine comes with all the basics that a drip coffee pot should have: a 12-cup glass carafe, a scoop for your grinds, paper coffee filters and a water reservoir. While the instruction manual is thorough, it’s a very intuitive use. You put in the filters, you add in you with filters that fit the brew basket and after that point you have a very few, but very crucial, decisions to make.

You’ll be able to choose the strength of your coffee — the machine comes equipped with three brew settings: classic, strong and over ice, but your coffee strength will also depend on your beans because (grind) size does matter! If you want something that won’t leech as much flavor go with a coarse grind. If you want something extremely rich, go with something more fine. I know it’s counterintuitive to use fine-ground coffee in a drip machine — but I’ve been doing it my entire life and it’s never failed me, so take that with a grain of salt.

Next, you’ll be able to pick how much coffee you want to brew, in terms of volume. I found this option really useful because I have a bad habit of brewing too much, only drinking some of it and tossing the rest. The machine has many settings all the way from a single cup, to a traveller to a full carafe — so depending on if you need to grab and go or are hosting Sunday morning coffee — you can be sure that you’ll make the right amount.

The bells and whistles of this machine are found in the thoughtful details. While it does not have a steamer it does have a fold-away milk frother which you can pull out and use at your disposal. It also has a warming plate so if you need to step out of the home, your coffee will still be hot when you get back.

Look, I used this machine for almost a month straight and felt very few compulsive urges to go out and buy coffee. Not only did it do it’s job, and do it well. Plus, it looks very professional on the kitchen counter. It’s sleek black exterior, glass carafe and silver finishes make it a nice showpiece. If you want to read more on Ninja’s site — go ahead, but we’ve also linked the machine down below if you’re ready to buy and start brewing.