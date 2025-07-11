Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

From Our EIC: Prime Day Deals I Begrudgingly Endorse

Not all Amazon "discounts" are what they seem, but these are the real deal

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
July 11, 2025 4:48 pm EDT
A collage of Apple AirPods, Kiehl's eye cream and Klipsch speakers, some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals
Prime Day's not over yet.
Courtesy of brands

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If I’m being completely honest, I find Prime Day kind of embarrassing. There’s so much noise and so much crap to sift through, so many “deals” that you realize aren’t actually deals at all once you perform a simple web search to compare prices. The on-site user experience is terrible, too, and Jeff Bezos is obviously a bit of a clown.

And yet here we are.

Because I am an imperfect person who is not immune to the lure of convenience and the occasional legitimately good deal, I buy things on Amazon more often than I would like to admit, including on Prime Day, and you probably do too. Should we feel bad? Let that be a question for next week.

But first, a few of the aforementioned legitimately good deals.

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4

Not a particularly unique recommendation, I realize, but $119 for the most recent version of the ubiquitous AirPods is a steal. I’ve said it before, but after years of abstaining for dorky audiophile reasons, I recently gave in, and I could not be happier. Perfectly acceptable sound, incredible battery life and seamless functionality.

Buy Here : $179 $119
Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Maker
Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Maker

Just about every roundup of the best coffee machines features the Moccamaster at or near the top of the list, and for good reason. I paid nearly $400 for mine a few years ago, so I cannot stress enough how much of a no-brainer this is at just under $200.

Buy Here : $359 $198
Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics 3-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics 3-Pack Boxer Brief

You can’t go wrong with a classic. Especially when said classic is marked down from $46 to $24.

Buy Here : $46 $24
Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speakers
Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speakers

At their list price of $599, the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speakers are one of the best deals in home audio. At their frequent sale price of $499, they’re an absolute steal. At their current Amazon price of $350, they’ve got me wondering if there’s another room in my house where I can justify putting together another stereo system.

Buy Here : $599 $350
Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment
Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment

I don’t know if eye cream actually does anything, but it makes me feel better, okay?

Buy Here : $38 $27

Leisure > Gear
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

1970s car radio

There's Bipartisan Support in Congress for Automotive AM Radios

Delta Airlines planes at an airport

AI Pricing Is Coming to Airfares — With One Airline Leading the Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Swim Trunks to Watches: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

