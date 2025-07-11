From Our EIC: Prime Day Deals I Begrudgingly Endorse

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If I’m being completely honest, I find Prime Day kind of embarrassing. There’s so much noise and so much crap to sift through, so many “deals” that you realize aren’t actually deals at all once you perform a simple web search to compare prices. The on-site user experience is terrible, too, and Jeff Bezos is obviously a bit of a clown.

And yet here we are.

Because I am an imperfect person who is not immune to the lure of convenience and the occasional legitimately good deal, I buy things on Amazon more often than I would like to admit, including on Prime Day, and you probably do too. Should we feel bad? Let that be a question for next week.

But first, a few of the aforementioned legitimately good deals.

Apple AirPods 4 Not a particularly unique recommendation, I realize, but $119 for the most recent version of the ubiquitous AirPods is a steal. I’ve said it before, but after years of abstaining for dorky audiophile reasons, I recently gave in, and I could not be happier. Perfectly acceptable sound, incredible battery life and seamless functionality. Buy Here : $179 $119

Moccamaster KBGV Coffee Maker Just about every roundup of the best coffee machines features the Moccamaster at or near the top of the list, and for good reason. I paid nearly $400 for mine a few years ago, so I cannot stress enough how much of a no-brainer this is at just under $200. Buy Here : $359 $ 198

Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speakers At their list price of $599, the Klipsch R-51PM bookshelf speakers are one of the best deals in home audio. At their frequent sale price of $499, they’re an absolute steal. At their current Amazon price of $350, they’ve got me wondering if there’s another room in my house where I can justify putting together another stereo system. Buy Here : $599 $350