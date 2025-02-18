BYD Shares Solid State Battery Plans for Upcoming EVs

The technology behind electric vehicle batteries is constantly evolving, and the next big thing in the field are solid state batteries. As Car and Driver explained, the advantages of solid state batteries are twofold, giving cars using the technology a greater range and faster charging times. Last year, Honda announced that it was starting work on a demonstration production line to prepare for bigger changes to come — and they’re not alone in this.



BYD is also on course to begin powering some of its EVs with solid state batteries. Writing at Electrek, Peter Johnson revealed that BYD hopes to manufacture its first EVs with this technology in 2027, with a select number of its cars and trucks to follow over the next two years. If all goes according to plan, solid state batteries would be used across the manufacturer’s lineup beginning in 2030.



That process of slowly ramping up solid state battery production in the second half of this decade puts BYD on a similar course to what Honda and Toyota have announced. With those plans, it’s not hard to see why BYD is exploring its options as far as lithium mining is concerned.

There’s one more reason that solid state batteries have piqued the interest of many in the auto industry: this technology might be more environmentally friendly than its predecessor. On a 2024 episode of the podcast Volts, Siyu Huang, CEO of the solid state battery company Factorial Energy, said that “solid-state is ultimately meant to be easier for the disassembling and recycling of the battery.” It’s one more piece of encouraging news about all things solid state.