Leisure > Autos > Electric

BYD Shares Solid State Battery Plans for Upcoming EVs

It's on par with several of its competitors

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 18, 2025 6:02 am EST
BYD Sealion 7
The BYD Sealion 7.
BYD

The technology behind electric vehicle batteries is constantly evolving, and the next big thing in the field are solid state batteries. As Car and Driver explained, the advantages of solid state batteries are twofold, giving cars using the technology a greater range and faster charging times. Last year, Honda announced that it was starting work on a demonstration production line to prepare for bigger changes to come — and they’re not alone in this.

BYD is also on course to begin powering some of its EVs with solid state batteries. Writing at Electrek, Peter Johnson revealed that BYD hopes to manufacture its first EVs with this technology in 2027, with a select number of its cars and trucks to follow over the next two years. If all goes according to plan, solid state batteries would be used across the manufacturer’s lineup beginning in 2030.

That process of slowly ramping up solid state battery production in the second half of this decade puts BYD on a similar course to what Honda and Toyota have announced. With those plans, it’s not hard to see why BYD is exploring its options as far as lithium mining is concerned.

EV Manufacturer BYD Just Hit a Significant Milestone
EV Manufacturer BYD Just Hit a Significant Milestone
 It has now made 10 million EVs and hybrids

There’s one more reason that solid state batteries have piqued the interest of many in the auto industry: this technology might be more environmentally friendly than its predecessor. On a 2024 episode of the podcast Volts, Siyu Huang, CEO of the solid state battery company Factorial Energy, said that “solid-state is ultimately meant to be easier for the disassembling and recycling of the battery.” It’s one more piece of encouraging news about all things solid state.

More Like This

BYD Logo and EV
Report: BYD Has Lithium Mining Plans in Brazil
Battery factory roll-pressing
Honda Takes a Big Step Towards a Solid State EV Future
BYD electric vehicle
Are Tariffs Changing BYD’s North American Plans?
Lithium-ion batteries
Lithium-Ion EV Battery Prices Have Hit a Record Low

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Doctor conducting a colonoscopy
Why Are More Healthy Eaters Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer?
A collage of the sexiest movie scenes in film history, according to the women of InsideHook
The Sexiest Movie Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
From Lucchese to Taylor Stitch this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Freaky Watches, Lucchese Bags and Pappy Van Winkle
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
People standing unnecessarily close to the baggage carrousel in 1967
It’s Time to Step TF Back From the Baggage Carousel, People
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

BYD Sealion 7

BYD Shares Solid State Battery Plans for Upcoming EVs

Bourbon poured

Kentucky Distilleries May Benefit From Bourbon Tariff Cuts

Air Canada 737 Max

Report: Air Canada Looks to Expand US Flights by 2028

Cans of Athletic Brewing's nonalcoholic beer

Athletic Brewing's Next Expansion Is to Live Nation Venues

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move