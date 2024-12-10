A New Delta One Lounge Opens This Week in Boston

For business class travelers, the amenities found while traveling via Delta One have plenty to offer. Historically, those amenities have come while in the air, but the airline has also begun expanding Delta One into a series of lounges around the country. On December 11, the third such establishment will open its doors — this one with the capacity to seat 121 at Boston Logan International Airport.

“We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality of dining at a Delta One Lounge,” said Claude Roussel, the airline’s Vice President for Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience. “This lounge is designed to deliver the elevated, VIP experience guests want — an experience that draws inspiration from the history and culinary traditions of Boston.”

Among the historical nods within the space are a few tributes to Boston’s maritime history, including echoes of the USS Constitution in the outline of the lounge’s bar. The allusions to all things oceanic extend to the menu from Restaurant Associates‘ Ed Brown, which emphasizes seafood like lobster rolls, chowder and crabcakes. Visitors can enjoy a three-course tasting menu when visiting the lounge.

Delta One passengers looking to enjoy seafood before their flight can enter the lounge via the Delta Sky Club located in Concourse E. It’s also adjacent to another premium offering from the airline, the BOS-E Delta Sky Club — another space that hearkens back to the city’s history in its design.