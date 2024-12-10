Leisure > Travel

A New Delta One Lounge Opens This Week in Boston

It's the third of its kind in the country

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 10, 2024 2:20 pm
Delta One lounge
A rendering of the new Delta One lounge in Boston
Delta Airlines

For business class travelers, the amenities found while traveling via Delta One have plenty to offer. Historically, those amenities have come while in the air, but the airline has also begun expanding Delta One into a series of lounges around the country. On December 11, the third such establishment will open its doors — this one with the capacity to seat 121 at Boston Logan International Airport.

“We know our guests value the exclusivity and hospitality of dining at a Delta One Lounge,” said Claude Roussel, the airline’s Vice President for Delta Sky Club and Lounge Experience. “This lounge is designed to deliver the elevated, VIP experience guests want — an experience that draws inspiration from the history and culinary traditions of Boston.”

Among the historical nods within the space are a few tributes to Boston’s maritime history, including echoes of the USS Constitution in the outline of the lounge’s bar. The allusions to all things oceanic extend to the menu from Restaurant AssociatesEd Brown, which emphasizes seafood like lobster rolls, chowder and crabcakes. Visitors can enjoy a three-course tasting menu when visiting the lounge.

JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
 They’re coming to New York and Boston

Delta One passengers looking to enjoy seafood before their flight can enter the lounge via the Delta Sky Club located in Concourse E. It’s also adjacent to another premium offering from the airline, the BOS-E Delta Sky Club — another space that hearkens back to the city’s history in its design.

More Like This

Very good airport therapy dogs
Airports Worldwide Are Adding Therapy Animals From Dogs to Llamas
The new renovations at Jackson Hole Airport from CLB Architects
Jackson Hole Airport Is Embracing a Cozy Aesthetic
Delta logo
Delta Is Adding a Bar to Some Regional Flights
Travel beers
Morning Beers: Airport Ritual or an Indulgence for All Settings?

Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall (and Zak, the dog, as Colin) in "Colin From Accounts."
“Colin From Accounts” and the Joys of Second-Tier Streaming 
From Huckberry to Supreme this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Cardigans and Cologne
The best watches of November
The Best Watches of the Past Month
A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.
How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners
what to wear for holidays
The Holidays Have Arrived. Here’s What to Wear.
December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear