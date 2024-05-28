Leisure > Drinks

DC’s 10 Best Rooftop Bars, Just in Time for Summer

There's no shortage of excellent spots throughout the city

By William Goodman @goodmanw
May 28, 2024 6:10 am
skyline at sunset, round table on terrace
Ciel Social Club 3
John Robinson

The Drifters said it best — “On the roof, it’s peaceful as can be, and there the world below can’t bother me.” There are truly few finer things than hitting a rooftop bar for some scenic views and even better drinks and food. Thanks to zoning ordinances, DCs rooftop scene is a little better off than some other metro areas, where buildings are tall, sure, but not obscenely so that there are really only one or two worthwhile options in town. No, DC’s best rooftop bars come in all kinds of shapes and sizes. Whether you want to have a swanky date night with your partner or a rager with the squad, there’s no shortage of options. These, however, are our favorites. 

wooden benches and chairs, wooden bar stools, bar
Jack Rose Terrace
Shauna Alexander

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

Adams Morgan

Just on the edge of Adams Morgan, Jack Rose has always stood out as an option for those looking to have a more elevated night out — both literally and metaphorically. Their rooftop area is one of the few places in town where it’s generally acceptable to have a cigar alongside a delicious cocktail. The wood furnishings make it feel like you’re stepping into a swanky cocktail lounge of sorts but with plenty of fresh air. Busy without being overwhelming, consider it a place to start or end the night, as you’ll walk away feeling great about the decision. 

2007 18th ST NW

Moonraker

The Wharf

There’s no direct evidence to suggest that Moonraker, a rooftop bar located inside the Pendry Hotel on The Wharf, is tied to James Bond in any capacity outside of sharing a name. However, the space inside befits Bond’s swanky lifestyle. With staggeringly beautiful views from the full floor-to-ceiling windows, the space alone is an absolute head-turner. And the Japanese-inspired menu will leave you feeling like you’ve had an out-of-this-world experience. 

655 Water St SW #14th

Ciel Social Club

Mount Vernon Triangle

With fancy views and fancier food and cocktails, Ciel Social Club provides some of the best views in NW, thanks to its placement atop of the AC Hotel. The club often rotates different seasonal themes — in the winter, it functioned as a ritzy ski lodge, and recently, it took on a Cherry Blossom theme for spring, complete with plenty of highballs. The only thing better than the vibes is how stunning the space looks when the doors are open as the last bit of sunlight flirts and dances through the doors. 

601 K St NW

The Coolest DC Food Tours to Check Out
The Coolest DC Food Tours to Check Out
 Not sure of exactly what you’re craving? Go on a food tour

Colada Shop

14th St.

While there are plenty of great Colada Shop locations around DC, if you’re looking for a rooftop, the T Street location just off of the main 14th Street drag is a must-visit. The rooftop area includes a lot of great seating, and because it’s open late (by cafe standards at least) on Friday and the weekends, it’s a great place to snag a snack or cocktail to kickstart an evening out. 

1405 T St NW

Hi-Lawn

Union Market

It’s hard to find good rooftops in general — ergo, this list —  let alone ones with as much space as Hi-Lawn. Considering the popularity of Union Market on the weekends, it’s a bustling area, to be sure, but the Hi-Lawn has plenty of real estate for you and a group to post up and have a night out without having to worry too much.

1309 5th St NE

stools and round tables, faux grass ceiling with lights
Baby Shank
Baby Shank

Baby Shank

U Street

Storied U Street patrons will remember Baby Shank as the former Local 16 space and likely can recount the amount of time they spent hanging in its beloved rooftop area. The same can be said for Baby Shank, which swaps the party vibes for a French bistro without missing a bit of the energy of the old space. With tasty bites for dinner, happy hour and even brunch, there are plenty of excuses to go and see what’s what for yourself. 

1602 U St NW

Top of the Gate

Foggy Bottom

If we had to pick an absolute favorite on this list, it would most likely be Top of the Gate. Oriented at the top of the Watergate Hotel with staggeringly beautiful views of the Key Bridge and the Potamic, Top of the Gate is impressive, made even better by great drinks and light bites. It’s a can’t-miss. 

2650 Virginia Ave NW

Salazar

14th Street

What’s old is new again — the former El Centro rooftop was a fixture of any good night out on 14th Street, and while that specific taqueria doesn’t exist anymore, the roof and spirit still do, thanks to Salazar. Definitely the place to go if you’re looking for an atmosphere that’s more party than it is about taking in the views, it’s tremendously engaging all the same. 

1819 14th St NW

gray lounge chairs, trees and grass in the background
Rooftop Kitchen
Rooftop Kitchen

Rooftop Kitchen

Tenleytown

Michael Mina’s newest restaurant is well worth including on this list. Formerly a members only space, it’s now open to the public at large, boasting staggering views of the National Cathedral in addition to being one of the only rooftop dining options in the surrounding Tenleytown area. Patrons will find tasty pizza and plenty of drinks, including their excellent Old Fashioned. 

14 Ridge Square NW Penthouse Level

Upstairs at The Morrow

Noma

Based inside The Morrow hotel in Noma, Upstairs at The Morrow takes the cake for some of the best views of the city. The plush lounge-style couches are accented with heaters and fireplaces to make it a worthwhile destination year-round, with the food from Chef Nicholas Stefanelli playing on typical French flavors in new ways, like duck confit taquitos. The drinks are predictably tasty, too, full of bright plays on old favorites like a blood orange Marg.

222 M St NE

More Like This

two paintings with an exit outside to plants
The Most Beautiful Art Museums in Washington, DC
a light filled wine bar with a black and white tiled floor and wall of windows
Raise a Glass at One of These 10 Great DC Wine Bars
plates of food, wine glasses, burgundy booth
Bon Appétit: The 10 Best French Restaurants in Washington, DC
The 12 Best Bars in DC, According to Bartenders
The 12 Best Bars in DC, According to Bartenders

Leisure > Drinks
Washington DC > Drinks
William Goodman is a freelance writer at InsideHook, where his writing covers a wide range of topics — but primarily focuses on the Washington, DC area, where he’s plugged into the fashion, arts, culture and food...Read More

Most Popular

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
The Black Keys live
What Does the Black Keys' Tour Cancelation Say About Live Music in 2024?
From New Balance shoes to whiskey, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Whiskey, New Balance Shoes and Federer-Approved Tennis Apparel
Two men sitting across from each other at a small round wooden table with a bunch of bottles and glasses of wine. Today we recommend 14 bottles of chilled red wine to drink this summer.
You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer

Recommended

Suggested for you

an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for
11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking
An illustration of an MLB manager arguing with a robotic umpire.
Bring on MLB’s Robot Umpires Already
The Black Keys live
What Does the Black Keys' Tour Cancelation Say About Live Music in 2024?
From New Balance shoes to whiskey, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Whiskey, New Balance Shoes and Federer-Approved Tennis Apparel
Two men sitting across from each other at a small round wooden table with a bunch of bottles and glasses of wine. Today we recommend 14 bottles of chilled red wine to drink this summer.
You Should Be Drinking Chilled Red Wine This Summer

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

skyline at sunset, round table on terrace

DC’s 10 Best Rooftop Bars, Just in Time for Summer

A bartender grabbing a bunch of cocktails during happy hour. We list the best happy hours around San Francisco.

The Best Happy Hours in San Francisco Right Now

lucia from white lotus drinking an aperol spritz

The Gallon Jug Cocktail Is the “It” Drink of Summer

Tropicalia Julep cocktail, one of our the whiskey cocktails for summer we got the recipe for

11 Cocktails That Prove Whiskey Is Ideal for Summer Drinking

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco