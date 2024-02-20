Where to Go for the Best Brunch in Georgetown Right Now

As Jemele Hill observed, brunch in DC might as well be a full contact sport. The District’s love of a good bottomless option is what makes it stand out almost other cities, but with so many places offering inviting options, how do you figure out what to prioritize? And in what part of town? Good news: we can help you with both.

For this guide, we’ve focused our efforts on the beloved Georgetown, looking at 10 of the best brunch spots. Across a variety of different prices, cuisines, atmospheres and sectors of town, we’re helping to spotlight the best of the best to ensure no bottomless mimosa goes unfinished or no omelet goes uneaten. Here are our picks to help guide your friend group accordingly next time it’s time to enjoy the best of breakfast and lunch on a weekend.

With tasty French offerings like a croque madame, pain perdue and the stalwart omelet, Chez Billy Sud is a great place to brunch for those looking for typical French fixings. We especially like their Bloody Mary and Espresso Martini to start the day (or bounce back from a rough night out) alongside an expansive and comprehensive wine list. And while it’s probably too cold to fully enjoy right now, their outdoor patio is a great place to sit when those warmer temperatures come through to soak up the sun.

1039 31st St NW

Call Your Mother Call Your Mother

Okay, we admit it: Call Your Mother isn’t what you may first think of when imagining a typical brunch outing. But the thing about CYM is that their bagel sandwiches are pretty damn hefty and are more than capable of getting the job done when it comes to brunch; I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve snagged a bacon Sun City, had it all, and been squared away for the day. Either way, it’s well worth considering as an alternative, yet decidedly tasty, option to the typical Georgetown brunch options.

3428 O St NW

Fiola Mare Greg Powers

Fiola Mare is one of the best restaurants in DC, full stop, so it’s no surprise the spot makes our list for best brunches, too. Fiola Mare, whether you’re eating inside or on the stunning outdoor patio that’s tailor-made for scenic views, is a wonderful way to indulge in an elevated brunch experience — notably with their Sparkling Brunch option, which includes bottomless Prosecco or brunch cocktails alongside a triple play option of an appetizer, entree and dessert.

3100 K St NW

Seasoned DC brunchers looking to remember the heydays of El Centro brunch on 14th Street before that location closed should consider trekking to the remaining Georgetown location for its bottomless brunch. With endless food and drink (the latter offered as a separate add-on), the experience includes as many tacos, waffles, burritos and enchiladas as you and your crew can handle over the allotted two-hour period. Oh, and don’t forget to save some room for their delicious churros, which go down nicely alongside an El Centro marg or spiked Aqua Fresca.



1218 Wisconsin Ave NW

A historical DC fixture that dates back to 1933 (!), Martin’s Tavern serves brunch every day until 4 p.m. so you can get your fix. The perfect place to take family when they’re in town, Martin’s brunch offerings include pancakes, french toast, steak & eggs, avocado toast, and lots more classics for even the pickiest of eaters inside a space with enough fun facts to keep the conversation flowing for hours.

1264 Wisconsin Ave NW

The not-so-secret secret about 1310 Kitchen & Bar is that the restaurant sources many of its components from other local DC businesses — like granola from Baked & Wired or their bagels from Call Your Mother — so it’s a great spot to go if you’re looking for a taste of the District all in one spot. With tried and true offerings and even a whole eggcellent egg-based selection, you can’t go wrong with anything 1310 has on the menu.

1310 Wisconsin Ave NW

The Sovereign The Sovereign

As much as we love brunch, sometimes these spaces can feel too much if you’ve tied one on from the night before. That’s not the case at The Sovereign, with a darkened interior that’s basically the atmospheric version of placing a cool, lavender-soaked cloth on your forehead. If you’re looking to leverage a sturdy brunch to bounce back from the prior night’s overindulgence, The Sovereign can help you bounce back with tasty treats like a charcuterie board, a mixture of waffles, mussels or even a fried chicken sandwich.

1206 Wisconsin Ave NW

Farmers Fishers Bakers Farmers Fishers Bakers

An institution in the GT brunch space, Farmers Fishers Bakers is a can’t-miss option for brunch — just be sure to snag a ressie, as the eatery remains ever popular and thusly difficult to snag a table at during prime hours. The Farmers Market Buffet Brunch is very much the star of the show, with its various options, including a dedicated ham and roast beef carving station. Bonus tip: some of the best drinks on the menu are in the Rum & Fishers Tiki section, as FFB is actually a sneakily good tiki spot if you’re into that sort of thing.

3000 K St NW

Seasons Seasons

Pulled from Chef Bilal’s native Jordan, the Mediterranean brunch at Seasons inside the Four Seasons is a culinary journey across a variety of different stations with beloved staples like hummus & pita, chicken shawarma, cauliflower tabbouleh, grilled rack of lamb, crab cakes and more. While it’s slightly pricier, those looking for one of the finest brunch experiences in town won’t want to miss out on this, as it’s worth experiencing for the sheer scale of offerings alone. Plus, the Four Seasons is a gorgeous space worth eating at — doubly so when all the food is this delicious.

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Kafe Leopold’s outdoor dining area might be its splashy star feature, but the food is no slouch either. The Austrian eatery features a unique brunch menu (including bratwurst!) that’s good if you want to change up the regular brunch routine for a weekend. Oh, and snagging a cannoli trio to finish out the menu is an absolute must.

3315 Cady’s Alley NW