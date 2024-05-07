Raise a Glass at One of These 10 Great DC Wine Bars

It’s really one of life’s greatest pleasures to open up a bottle of vino and dig in accordingly. And if you’re looking for the best wine bars in the District, you should consider us your sommelier. Our roundup of the 10 best has a wide array of options, including outdoor gardens ready for the summer, interesting cellars fit to curl up inside and much more. If you’re looking to get your wine on, do it at one of these top 10 DC wine bars.

Petworth

St. Vincent Wine Bar made it on our list of best bars last year, so it’s only fitting to ensure they’re right out of the gate here on our best wine bars list, too. At the time, it made the cut for its “al fresco wine and live music” and for how well-suited it is to warmer weather, as the lush, luxurious outdoor space is really perfect for those sunny days. With a staggering selection, you can’t go wrong with anything at this saintly experience.

3212 Georgia Ave NW

Brookland

The tranquil interior of Primrose naturally opens itself up to patrons looking to settle in for a wonderful evening alongside even tastier bottles. Whether it’s the spacious interior or the stunningly illuminated bar, stepping into the space and swishing a glass of vino is the quickest way to have all your problems evaporate.

3000 12th St NE

LuLu’s Jason Colston

U Street

The cheery, bright and sunny vibes of Lulu’s Wine Garden make it a great place to spend an afternoon. With three swanky garden patios, bites and a fun (and affordable) wine list, Lulu’s fashions itself in a manner befitting of beer gardens — only, you know, there’s wine here instead. With an impressive 50-bottle wine list, there’s bound to be something for everyone here, matched by the best vibes around.

1940 11th St NW

La Jambe La Jambe

Union Market

While we still are bummed about the closure of the Shaw location, La Jambe’s Union Market outpost is still extremely well-suited to hanging out well into the evening while having some light bites. The cheese and charcuterie boards are perfect while sipping on a glass of your favorite juice, and you can even take the food to go if you’re keen to sit outside and people watch.

1309 5th ST NE

The Wharf

Inspired by similar European-style cafe-bars, Easy Company offers not only great wine but a tasty selection of burgers, flatbreads, cheese, charcuterie boards and more, all along the waterfront side of DC’s beloved and vibrant Wharf neighborhood. The perfect spot for a little pre-Anthem dinner or a nice place to beat the heat in during the summer, Easy Company make things nice and simple.

98 Blair Alley SW

District Winery District Winery

Navy Yard

The expansive and gorgeous space of District Winery makes it a must-visit, based on that factor alone. But once you take the food and the wine into consideration, that’s what makes it such a beloved staple of the wine bar community here in the District. With stunning views of the river, seasonal menu options and the home of DC’s first commercial and operational winery, it’s a truly beautiful spot for everyone, wine fan or not.

385 Water St SE

Eastern Market

The fittingly named Eastern Wine Bar, located just outside of Eastern Market, is owned by the same team behind Barrel and is all about the democratization of wine and wine culture. With al fresco seating on the patio, Eastern includes appropriate light bites — think cheeses and meats — while flanked by a super knowledgeable team that’s ready to guide you to finding your new favorite wine.

360 7th St SE

Blagdon Alley

Ducking into The Dabney Cellar is always a pleasure. Inside the charming brick basement is a cozy wine bar that also serves really great cocktails and an even better assortment of oysters. Right outside of Blagdon Alley, The Cellar makes for a good spot to stop into after a long day at the office or as a first locale on a Friday night.

1222 9th St NW

Cork Cork

14th St.

Who doesn’t love a good two-for-one? At Cork Wine Bar and Market, imbibers can hit the racks after wrapping up having a few glasses, thanks to the downstairs market. Upstairs at the bar, patrons will find 50 wines by the glass or 250 (!) bottles from small producers from around the globe. Cork even offers flights for those who can’t decide on just one or who want a little bit of everything.

1805 14th St NW

No Kisses No Kisses

Park View

Riding the natty wave? Be sure to hit No Kisses, which specializes in a pretty expansive selection of natural wines inside a “sick little bar with a groovy vibe.” If the interior, clad with plush seating, ever gets to be too much, patrons can duck out back to the garden.

3120 Georgia Ave NW