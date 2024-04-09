Whether you’re beguiled by museums, American history or a melee of cherry blossoms (once a year, of course), there’s a veritable cornucopia of reasons to visit our nation’s fair capital. And if you’re fortunate to call Washington, D.C. home, it’s no surprise that taking a vacation doesn’t have to mean leaving the city limits. After all, even for locals, there’s always something new to discover in the city, especially if you have the time to leave the four walls of your home. Undoubtedly one of the best cities for a staycation, D.C. and its surrounding areas boast not only some of the best sights but also the best hotels with their restaurants, spas and otherwise out-of-office-ready activities in which to indulge. To help you pick the ideal setting for your staycation, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite luxury hotels in D.C. for well-deserved pampering.

Georgetown

This stunning Georgetown property is what you wish your home looked like, especially if you manage to snag one of the hotel’s townhomes. While the hotel itself offers beautiful rooms, you can also elect to stay in one of Rosewood’s adjacent row houses that the hotel has been purchasing the last few years, expertly furnished to epitomize easy luxury. During cherry blossom season, the hotel also offers a Cherry Blossom Package that’s ideal for larger groups (if you’re looking to staycation with your friends). On-site restaurant Cut by Wolfgang Puck is absolutely not to be missed and certainly a highlight of the stay.

1050 31st St NW

Pendry one-bedroom suite Christian Horan Photography

Wharf

This waterfront property in the trendy Wharf district offers some of the best drinks, eats and boat excursions you can find in the city. Rooms are beautifully designed, with stunning waterfront views and an abundance of light, but that’s not all you have to look forward to at the Pendry. The lobby bar, with its speakeasy vibes, is the perfect place for a nightcap, whereas restaurant Flora Flora is a great brunch option. Don’t leave without checking out rooftop concept Moonraker for phenomenal cocktails and Japanese-inspired bites, and definitely take the Pendry yacht out for a spin. And if you have time, check out Spa Pendry for the ultimate in R&R.

655 Water St SW



Ivy Hotel Ivy Hotel

Baltimore

Just an hour or so away in Baltimore lies the unbelievably romantic Ivy Hotel, located in the understated (and underrated) Mt. Vernon neighborhood. With luxurious rooms (featuring some of the plushest beds you’ll come across), a stress-evaporating spa and the beautiful Magdalena restaurant, you won’t have to leave the hotel to complete your vacation. But if you do, head over to the newly opened Ruxton Steakhouse for the perfect date-night backdrop with fine food and even finer wines.

205 E Biddle St

City Center

Another foodie paradise for D.C. dwellers awaits at Conrad, a beautifully modern property whose striking atrium feels like the perfect place to throw a party (or throw back a Martini). Estuary, now under the expert hand of Chef Ria Paz, offers some of the best new American cuisine the city has to offer. Don’t miss Summit rooftop for great views and delicious bites.

950 New York Ave NW

Georgetown

From NBA players to Hollywood A-listers, the Four Seasons in Georgetown is no stranger to offering up white glove service to its guests, no matter who they are. Rooms are beautifully appointed and wonderfully spacious, and prime location at the mouth of Georgetown grants guests access to just about any corner of D.C. And yes, the food and the spa are not to be missed either; Bourbon Steak continues to delight diners with its elevated classics, while a massage at the Four Seasons spa is always worth the splurge.

2800 Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Junior suite at The Hay-Adams Kip Dawkins

Downtown

Perhaps the most quintessential D.C. hotel of them all, The Hay-Adams and its envious location across from the White House has been an institution for years. With classically luxurious rooms and a subterranean bar that seems to hold the secrets of the whole town, it’s no wonder why. We love the in-room cocktail hour experience, which allows guests to enjoy some of The Hay-Adams’s best drinks without the stress of seeing other people. If that’s not the definition of a staycation, we don’t know what is.

800 16th St NW

The Greenhouse The Jefferson

Dupont Circle

This beautiful Beaux-Arts hotel is a landmark in D.C. hospitality. With stunning, sweeping views of the city, The Jefferson manages to be in the midst of all the action while still maintaining privacy and distance from all the hubbub, making it an ideal option for D.C. residents looking to escape without leaving. During cherry blossom season, be sure to check out the Blossoms by Boat package, which features (among other luxuries) a 90-minute EmbarkDC private boat tour on the Potomac River for up-close views of the blossoms, including the Jefferson Memorial and Hains Point. And when you’re done, head to Quill Bar & Lounge and The Greenhouse for an upscale yet relaxed dining experience.

1200 16th St NW

St. Michaels

While not in D.C. proper, the Inn at Perry Cabin is just 80 miles outside of the city and one of the most charming nearby destinations you can find. With its beautiful views of the Miles River, the Inn is the perfect place for water-based activities, whether that’s paddle boarding, kayaking or yachting. When you’re done exerting yourself for the day, head down the road to Ruse at the Wildset, one of the best restaurants in one of the cutest boutique hotels you’ll lay your eyes on.

308 Watkins Ln, St Michaels, MD

St Regis Bar St. Regis

Downtown

If you’re a fan of grandeur, you’ll love The St. Regis and its undeniable opulence. The stunning lobby, with its red and gold brocades, reflects the same standard of its well-appointed rooms, draped in ornate fabrics and colors. We’re huge fans of high tea at the St. Regis, which changes seasonally to reflect the latest in D.C. happenings, but is always primed with delicious finger sandwiches, pastries and tea. The St. Regis also often hosts unique dinner experiences, so check early and often for their one-off offerings.

923 16th St NW

Washington

One of the most famous luxury hotels associated with D.C. is about an hour’s drive outside of the city and is decidedly worth the travel. Known best for its three star Michelin restaurant (the only one with such distinction in the D.C. area), the Inn represents the pinnacle in hospitality for both the food and the lodging. If you’re looking for a similar experience at a slightly more accessible price point, head down the road to Blue Rock, whose stunning 80-acre property is bested only by Chef Bin Lu’s food.

309 Middle St, Washington, VA