These Are the 10 Best Adams Morgan Bars

Adams Morgan is a lively scene. As the work week draws to a close, the D.C. neighborhood turns into a party city, with the busybodies of this city looking for a place to blow off some steam. As such, Adams Morgan is particularly well-equipped to facilitate those needs, with plenty of drinks and jumbo slices ready to soak up all the liquor. But with so many options readily available, it’s hard to figure out where to start. Luckily, we’ve got a good insight into the best bars in the area for you to spend your nights at when you’re looking to unwind. To be clear, most of these spots don’t fall into your typical party bars but are spots where you can enjoy a well-crafted drink, atmosphere or both. Either way, here are our 10 favorites.

Jack Rose keeps an excellent selection of bourbons stocked to curate one of the best bars in D.C. Jack Rose

What’s the best part about Jack Rose? Is it the excellent selection of bourbons they keep stocked to curate one of the best in the area? Is it their swanky roof that’s perfect for all seasons? Is it the great drinks? Dear reader, it’s all of the above. Jack Rose is best experienced by hanging out on their excellent rooftop and having a wonderful drink like their signature whisky sour or a riff on a mezcal Martini.

2007 18th St NW

Named one of our best bars in D.C., The Green Zone serves some of the most interesting cocktails around. The depth of flavor and creativity in each drink make the cozy space worth visiting, even when it’s chock-full of people, as it typically is on the weekends. It’s not just cocktails, though; there are all kinds of Middle Eastern wines and beers. But if you do want to have a drink or two, each drink is typically crafted with a bold or interesting component that will make you want to come back for more.

2226 18th St NW

Inside the expansive and impressive The Line Hotel is their local watering hole, No Goodbyes. The bar splits its menu into two compelling takes. The “old dogs” are tried and true takes on beloved favorites like an Old Fashioned or a Manhattan. Meanwhile, the “new tricks” involves bold new creations like the Linen Sheets, which includes a combination of mezcal and rum for all sorts of depth of flavors.

1770 Euclid St NW

While not on the main drag of Adams Morgan, the supremely good Bar Charley is worth trotting down the street for, thanks to vibrant creations. Charley does a lot of great drinks — the Tweed Jacket is a favorite amongst my friend group — but they’ve got an underappreciated tiki menu that’s pretty killer if you’re looking to indulge in some heavy rum drinks. Hell, if you have one or two of them and step outside into the breezy summer heat, it may feel like you’re actually at the beach. Oh, and feel free to grab some tasty treats while you drink, too, like the delicious wings.

1825 18th St NW

Le Mont Royale is a French Canadian bar with the atmosphere of the trendiest house party in the world Clarissa Villondo

We’ve waxed poetic about Le Mont Royale a few times on the site already, but in case you don’t know the vibes, the French Canadian bar is a blast on the weekends as DJs spin super well-curated vinyl in a party-like atmosphere that never feels overwhelming. Instead, the vibe is decidedly cool, as if you’re at the trendiest house party in the world. With plenty of on-tap cocktails or spins on old favorites, Le Mont is well worth exploring if you’re exploring 18th Street’s finest offerings.

1815 Adams Mill Rd NW

Right in the midst of all the hustle and bustle of the traditional Adams Morgan bars is Grand Duchess, which lends itself to taking things a little slower than some of the neighboring spots. Billed as a spot that has “unpretentious vibes, food and boozy libations,” Duchess’ cozy interior makes it a great spot to duck into if you want to be in the area but want something more intimate and well-suited to a good conversation with an old friend or really getting to know someone on a date night.

2337 18th St NW

Enjoy the Imperial’s Bucatini on any level of its three-floor establishment REY LOPEZ

With its bright and cheery interior, The Imperial feels like stepping into the polar opposite of Jack Rose (The Imperial is owned by Stephen King and Bill Thomas of Rose fame). But the staggering three-floor bar offers plenty of surprises, from its impressive outdoor area to its den-like Cellar. Inspired by southern France, the whole experience feels like what it’s like to enjoy a cocktail in the middle of Cannes, with crisp and refreshing drinks like a Saturn or Paloma.

2001 18th St NW

Once upon a time, Lapop used to be a coffee shop, but now, it’s a super swank cocktail bar. Located underneath Lapis, the space still harkens back to its Java days with lingering details like a book wall and expansive rugs. As such, the space feels like sitting in the living room of a Georgetown row home but with professionally made cocktails. Amongst the busy nature of Adams Morgan, the quieter space is a welcome respite.

1847 Columbia Rd NW

Code Red’s red, brick interior includes striking wallpaper, plush couches, and plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy the evening Code Red

Code Red wears its name well. The brick and red interior includes striking red wallpaper, plush red couches and plenty of space to stretch out and enjoy the evening — perhaps by making constant A Few Good Men references or impressions. The space harkens back to the Prohibition Era with classic cocktails broken out by the past, present and future of the time. That also doubles as a nice walkthrough of American cocktail history if you’re into that sort of thing.

2440 18th St NW