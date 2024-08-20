These Are the 10 Best Cocktail Bars in DC

Mixology is alive and well in the District. It’s accepted that DC is a drinking town with a political problem, evidenced by the sheer number of happy hours and weekend bottomless brunches. And while a nice pint or glass of wine has its time and place, a swanky cocktail bar is among one of the many things DC does extremely well. Great for dates, intimate conversations or just to appreciate the craft, these 10 cocktail bars represent some of the best mixology on display in this or any other city. Wonderful and unique components come together in stunning spaces that will make you feel at home and at ease after a long day.

Service Bar offers (fittingly) excellent service and tasty cocktails that punch well above their price. Rey Lopez

U Street

Since 2016, Service Bar has established itself as one of the District’s finest cocktail spots, even winning the Rammy Award for Cocktail Program of the Year in 2023. As such, the space is typically jam-packed on the weekends, but it is absolutely worth the wait to snag a space. Cozy and welcoming, patrons will find extremely tasty cocktails that punch well above their price, and even better service, making it a must.

926-928 U St NW

Bar Spero serves expertly-crafted cocktails and oysters by the dozen. Joseph Weaver

Capital Crossing

Those who spend their weekend brunching at the neighboring eateries of Capital Crossing might not know about the metaphorical gold mine sitting around the corner. Bar Spero is relatively unassuming from the outside, but the inside space is massively modern, serving up expertly-crafted cocktails and equally as delicious bites. Oyster fans will absolutely want to snag a half dozen, which come dressed in a blink-and-you-’ll-miss-it butter sauce that sits right on top of the shell. Those with a sweet tooth should try the cheesecake ice cream that looks like a wheel of brie. On the drink front, don’t sleep on the impressive wine list or indulge in a drink like the Dead Lady, which plays right to the palate of this writer with its blending of mezcal, falernum and lemon.

250 Massachusetts Ave NW Suite 155

Blagden Alley

Death & Co’s reputation as one of the nation’s best cocktail bars is well-earned. Tucked inside the space of the former Columbia Room, the bar has some expectations to live up to but has met and exceeded those weighty notions accordingly. The warm and welcoming bar has just enough room to feel intimate while still providing plenty of space. D&C breaks down its menu into a handful of categories across different drink types, from Boozy & Honest to Bright & Confident. No matter your drink of choice, Death & Co is the place to go when you’re looking for the best-executed version of it.

124 Blagden Alley NW

Dupont Circle

I went to Residents months ago and haven’t been able to find a Whiskey Sour that tastes as good as the pear-forward version I had multiple rounds of when I visited. While that option has rotated off the menu in favor of other seasonal options, the underlying foundation is the same in the sense that there’s a great amount of time and attention put into the curation and execution of each option — whether it’s something as simple as a Grapefruit Spritz or more intensive like a Coco Tiki. Your new obsession awaits.

1306 18th St NW

Adams Morgan

The Green Zone continues to top our best-of lists, thanks to its unique construction. Creative and crafty cocktails are filtered through a Middle Eastern flavor profile, providing bold new takes on classic options and signatures that have quickly become favorites. The only thing better than sipping one of these creations is enjoying it in the cheery atmosphere that always feels like a rollicking good time.

2226 18th St NW

Dupont Circle

I’ve still yet to find a Dirty Martini better than the one I had at Dupont Circle’s The Golden Age. As evidenced by its name, the bar draws inspiration from the early turn of the 1900s, offering really polished versions of classic cocktails. The tasteful art deco-inspired interior gives the whole space a Gatsby-like polish that makes the space fun to be in. Pro tip: stick around long enough for the late-night menu, and you’ll have the pleasure of eating one of DC’s best burgers, which makes a great nightcap after a few rounds of those aforementioned Martinis.

1726 Connecticut Ave NW

McClellan’s Retreat is a bar that lives up to its name: a cool haven away from the hustle of DC. McClellans Retreat

Dupont Circle

Inside the brick and holiday-light-clad McClellan’s Retreat, patrons will find a bar that lives up to its name: a cool haven away from the hustle of DC. Tucked away on a corner not far from Embassy Row, McClellan’s bills itself as a Cheers-style experience, which has certainly rung true in my tenure visiting the bar. While the top-tier cocktails are great, you can still grab a beer and not feel out of place. A personal favorite is the Fogcutter, which is one hefty hell of a rum drink.

2031 Florida Ave NW

Allegory Allegory

Downtown

Allegory is one of DC’s coolest bars, thanks to a decidedly unique approach. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland, the bar pulls on that wildly imaginative concept to create equally fun cocktails like the Looking Glass, which is a bubbly, refreshing riff on a Highball. Fans of tiki will love the Garden of Live Flowers, which is an earthier interpretation of a Mai Tai.

1201 K St NW #1

At Silver Lyan, bold experimentation yields even bolder drinks. Silver Lyan

Penn Quarter

At Silver Lyan, bold experimentation yields even bolder drinks. To wit: this year’s menu involves the idea of taboos, including a riff on a Whiskey Sour that’s inspired by sex workers, right down to a stiletto-inspired glass and inclusion of components that were used as beauty products in frontier towns. If story-filled cocktails like that aren’t enough to get you talking, the delicious coin-shaped tater tots absolutely will.

900 F St NW

Barmini set the standard for DC’s avant garde cocktail lounges. Rey Lopez

Downtown

When we wrote about Barmini in 2023 for our best bars piece, it was declared as an “avant garde cocktail lounge where science and innovation meet the classics” — which sounds a lot like a handful of bars in the District. But the difference is that Barmini set the standard for this approach and continues to be one of the absolute best around at executing its unique vision. It’s an experience in every sense of the word. No cocktail bar list worth its glass salt is complete without including it.

501 9th St NW