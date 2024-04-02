Where to Buy Expertly Tailored Suiting in DC

Washington DC

Where to Buy Expertly Tailored Suiting in Washington, DC

Whether custom suiting is the norm or only for special occasions, these are the shops you can trust

By Lulu Chang
April 2, 2024 7:17 am
Men wearing clothes from Christopher Schafer Clothier in Washington, D.C.
Whether you've got your mind set on something traditional or one-of-a-kind, we've got a sartorial outpost for you.
Christopher Schafer Clothier

There are few incentives more powerful than a potential run-in with the president of the United States (or any other high-ranking U.S. government official, for that matter) to encourage the denizens of Washington, D.C. to be at their best-dressed at any given moment. But even if your workweek doesn’t involve visits to the White House or Capitol, there are plenty of other reasons to have an expertly tailored suit (or, even better, suits) at your disposal. There are dozens of places you could go for men’s suiting across the DMV, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite options below. Here are eight of the best custom suit shops in D.C.

Brimble & Clark

Mt. Vernon

Owned and operated by a recovering attorney, Brimble & Clark has been serving customers for over a dozen years and specializes in lightweight suiting that is perfect for hot, sticky summer days in D.C.. Well loved by athletes, musicians and politicians, Brimble is renowned for its vast sartorial knowledge and its expertly finished products.

811 4th St NW Loft 719

Geoffrey Lewis

Downtown

Family-run Geoffrey Lewis has an enviable store location just a couple blocks away from the White House, and an even more enviable collection of fabrics that can please even the most discerning customer. Master tailors are on-site to help provide consultations and fittings for all custom suiting, and customers rave about both the customer service and the end results.

1433 H St NW

The 10 Best Hotel Bars in Washington, DC
The 10 Best Hotel Bars in Washington, DC
 Don’t let the tourists have these cocktail dens to themselves

Enzo Custom

Downtown

For highly personalized white-glove service, head to Enzo Custom, whose D.C. location is beloved by customers for their customization, turnaround time and attention to detail. Even if you’re not yet convinced that you need a custom suit, book your complimentary 30-minute consultation to get a better understanding of why Enzo’s offerings may be for you (this is available virtually, too).

1634 I St NW #900

Christopher Schafer Clothier

Adams Morgan

With just two locations in the U.S. — one in Washington, D.C., and the other in Baltimore — Christopher Schafer makes one-of-a-kind suits for special occasions. Their experts take over 40 measurements to ensure that your suit is perfectly made for you, and they offer a seemingly endless series of customization options from lapel style to stitching color to lining. It’s no wonder that customers leave rave reviews.

1794 Columbia Rd NW #6

Lustre Formal Wear

Capitol Hill

Serving the D.C. area for over five decades, Lustre offers tuxedos both to buy and to rent, if you’re in town for a shorter period of time. To make things even easier, Lustre also offers pickup and delivery to hotels in downtown D.C., and depending on your order, can sometimes offer same-day availability.

208 2nd St SE

The Tailored Man

McLean

In business since 1969, there’s no shortage of experience from the team at the Tailored Man. While the brand can now be found across the country, its original location in Tysons remains one of its most beloved. Customers are guided through the garment design process by a team of experts, resulting in truly unique pieces that reflect the wearer’s individuality, all without sacrificing quality.

1750 Tysons Blvd #130

Wm. Fox & Company

Downtown

With a history that dates back to the mid-1950s, it’s clear that Wm. Fox & Company knows its craft inside and out. Customers rave about team members’ remarkable depth of knowledge (and memory of previous client interactions), making visits to Wm. Fox feel like visits to a friend. Whether you’re in search of a suit, sport jacket or overcoat, you’d do well to check out any of this company’s three locations in the DMV.

1427 G St NW

Hall Madden

Downtown

A relative newcomer to the D.C. scene, Hall Madden has quickly made a name for itself since opening in 2010. Suits are made ready in three steps with customers. First, come in for a fitting, where you’ll decide on fit, fabric, and design. Then, during your second fitting, an expert will help with any tweaks. Finally, your custom-made garment is altered and made ready for any one of your big days.

1309 F St NW 2nd Floor

