Leisure > Food

The Best Pupusas in the DMV

Here are the finest authentic spots to enjoy El Salvador's national dish

By Lulu Chang
July 2, 2024 6:21 am
a woman stacking Typical Salvadorian pupusas
Is your mouth watering yet?
Getty Images

Few foods are delectable enough to have commanded an entire national holiday in their honor, but the pupusa is simply unlike other foods. The delectable stuffed cornmeal griddle cake, an absolute mainstay in El Salvador, is so beloved that the nation has dedicated the second Sunday in November to celebrating the masa-based treat. And so fierce is the love of the pupusa that both El Salvador and Honduras — who both claim to have originated the dish — once fought over rights to being an exclusive exporter (El Salvador won). 

Irrespective of origin, it is widely agreed that these stuffed corn cakes are among some of the most delicious items to be found on any El Salvadorian, Honduran or Latin American menu. And luckily, given the DMV’s extensive immigrant community, there are several places throughout the area where you can find authentic, delightful pupusas. We’ve rounded up just a few places to get the best pupusas in the DMV. 

La Casita Pupuseria

Multiple locations

With several locations throughout the DMV, La Casita Pupuseria is one of the most popular places to grab a pupusa in the area. The eatery first opened its doors in 2002 and now has five locations, including an outpost at La Cosecha, the Latin American market in Union Market. 

1270 4th Street NE, Washington, DC 20002

Pupuseria Doña Azucena

Multiple locations

With three locations distributed across the DMV, this classic purveyor of pupusas has long been one of D.C.’s most beloved. Don’t miss the chorizo pupusa, one of the more unique offerings among purveyors in the region. 

71 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA 22203

Benitos Place

Logan Circle

A true hole in the wall, you won’t find a website for Benitos, but you will find delicious pupusas, plantains and other Latin American classics in this simple yet satisfying restaurant. 

1437 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

El Rinconcito Cafe

Shaw

At El Rinconcito (or little corner), you’ll find big flavors and a better atmosphere. Pupusas and tamales are served with rice, beans and mixed vegetables and are always a big hit. 

1129 11th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Gloria’s Restaurant

Columbia Heights

You’ll find freshly-made pupusas, plump with plenty of stuffing, alongside other Salvadorian specialties at this hole in the wall in Columbia Heights. 

3411 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Susana’s Pupuseria

14th Street

Pupusas are made to order at this longstanding pupuseria on 14th street. The hyper-condensed menu isn’t readily available online (or anywhere else), but go straight into the store to order fresh Salvadorian specialties. 

3801 14th St NW. Washington, DC 20011

The Best Coffee Shops in DC Right Now
The Best Coffee Shops in DC Right Now
 From cold brew to cortado, here’s where to get your caffeine fix 

Pupuseria La Familiar

Wheaton 

This classic eatery is truly dedicated to the national dish of El Salvador and seeks not only to serve up delicious food, but also educate diners on its origins. Get the Revueltas, stuffed with frijoles (beans), chicharrón (pork) and queso (cheese). 

11324 Fern St, Wheaton, MD 20902

Los Chorros

Wheaton

At Los Chorros, you’re always guaranteed to have a great time, not only thanks to great food but to a familial atmosphere as well. Get the pupusa suprema, a large pupusa stuffed with pork, beans, cheese, onions, bell peppers, zucchini and jalapeños. 

2420 Blueridge Ave, Wheaton, MD 20902

Samantha’s Restaurant

Silver Spring

This classic Tex-Mex restaurant in Silver Spring is known for its Pan-Latin cuisine, including its pupusas. The seafood versions are not to be missed. 

631 University Blvd E, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Don Juan Restaurant

Mt. Pleasant 

At Don Juan, pupusas are stuffed but still thin, resulting in a fantastically crisp texture. Plus, the restaurant is open later in the evening, making it a perfect post-bar place for a bite. 

1660 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Judy Restaurant

Columbia Heights

This small but mighty Salvadorian and Mexican eatery is known for its thick, cheesy pupusas that are delicious any time of day. Check out their classic vegetarian offering, the loroco pupusa. 

2212 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

More Like This

A fresh batch of donuts from Astro Doughnuts in Penn Quarter
Where to Find the Best Doughnuts in DC
Chef Rahman "Rock" Harper holding Queen Mother's signature fried chicken sandwich
12 Delicious Black-Owned DC Restaurants You Should Know
Estuary's dining room, including an open kitchen.
Catch a Great Meal at One of DC’s 10 Best Seafood Restaurants
the outside of ben's chili bowl in washington dc with a couple people standing in front
The Coolest DC Food Tours to Check Out

Leisure > Food
Washington DC > Food

Most Popular

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
"The Bear" season 3
“The Bear” Backlash Was Inevitable. Here’s Why It’s Wrong.
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
"The Bear" season 3
“The Bear” Backlash Was Inevitable. Here’s Why It’s Wrong.
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

EMAIL IS THE NEW HAPPY HOUR

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet

Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron

The interior decor of Parche, Oakland's premier Colombian restaurant

The Best Restaurants in Oakland

Allen St's iconic "Greetings from Chinatown" mural

Where to Eat in NYC’s Original Chinatown

a woman stacking Typical Salvadorian pupusas

The Best Pupusas in the DMV

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours