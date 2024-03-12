The Best Coffee Shops in DC Right Now

Whether a weekend tradition or a weekday necessity, a good cup of coffee always satisfies a need. And while there is no shortage of national chains doling out their various blends, specialty drinks and other goods, true caffeine connoisseurs know that some of the best coffee comes from local shops that are paying extra care and attention to their craft. In Washington, D.C., a city teeming with folks in need of an extra jolt of energy, there are more than a few coffee houses pouring expertly roasted and crafted coffee beverages for eager patrons. We’ve rounded up eight of our favorite coffee shops in DC below.

Lost Sock Sam Kittner

Takoma

This small-batch specialty coffee roaster is not only known for its own Takoma-based shop but also for supplying coffee to a number of other beloved local restaurants. Green coffee is sourced through just a few importers and direct trade collectives that meet Lost Sock’s standards around economic, social and environmental sustainability. The beans are subsequently roasted on-site to make excellent pour-overs and specialty drinks like the Orange Blossom Mocha.

6833 4th St NW

H Street

For a coffee break that also offers a shopping experience, delicious food and alcoholic beverages, head to Erik Bruner-Yang’s beloved Maketto. Open since 2015, this mainstay on H Street serves coffee that, while not roasted on-site, comes from other local roasters. And with 6,000 square feet of real estate, you can enjoy your cortado without feeling cramped.

1351 H St NE

Manor Park

If you’re in search of a coffee shop that looks (and feels) like home, look no further than La Coop. The cafe, located in northwest DC, comes complete with a white picket fence, spacious yard and a front porch from which to enjoy your coffee. Beans are sourced with the help of founder Juan Luis Salazar Cano’s collective, which operates out of his hometown of Union Cantinil, Guatemala. A new location is also now open in Arlington, though it doesn’t have quite the same homey aesthetic.

5505 1st St NW

Eckington

This small-batch roaster sources its single-origin estate and micro-lot beans from Ethiopia, Latin America and Indonesia. Roasting happens early and often, and all coffee is delivered to customers within three days of roasting to ensure maximum flavor and freshness. Order beans to take home or enjoy a cup at the storefront.

10 Harry Thomas Way NE

Simona latte Simona Cafe

Multiple locations

With one location in Arlington and one in NoMa, Simona has proven its worth among DMV denizens. Coffee from the chic cafe comes from other local roasters — including Rare Bird and Recluse Coffee —and also offers an expansive food menu, wine and beer. Lattes are made with handcrafted syrups and vary by season.

2507 Franklin Rd

Navy Yard

The sister restaurant to Michelin-starred Albi in the Navy Yard, Yellow offers coffee and pastries that are inspired by Chef Michal Rafidi’s upbringing in Palestine. Under the watchful eye of Coffee Director Ayat Elhag, coffee at Yellow has taken on a unique personality with offerings like a Baklava Latte and Coconut Cardamom Iced Coffee, all sourced by Counter Culture. Yellow recently opened a Georgetown location as well.

1346 4th St SE

Columbia Heights

DC is known for its large Ethiopian diaspora, and much of the coffee in the city pays homage to the vibrant culture. Harrar Coffee & Roastery is one of the best of the bunch, and the family-owned business brings coffee from — of course — Ethiopia but also Kenya, Peru and Colombia. Beans are roasted fresh, and the knowledgeable team is always ready to answer questions around your coffee preferences and needs.

2904 Georgia Ave NW



Multiple locations

One of the most reliable cups of coffee in DC comes from Peregrine Espresso, who proudly brews coffee from their own roaster Small Planes Coffee. Founded by husband and wife team Ryan and Jill Jensen, Peregrine has been around since 2008 with the mission of educating neighbors on what good coffee means (their baristas are more than well-trained to answer any question on coffee you may have). With an impressive roster of awards under their belt, it’s no wonder Peregrine now has two locations — one in Union Market and the original in Eastern Market.

660 Pennsylvania Ave SE

