Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.

A woman is asking women from older generations for their perspective, and the results are in

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
October 29, 2025 12:10 pm EDT
A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Well, do they?
It’s an age-old question that women have asked, whether rhetorically or not, probably since the dawn of time: Do men ever change? When a woman is repeatedly hurt and disappointed by men in the dating sphere — with no apologies or changes to come from it — what else are they to do but wonder? Are they all the same? With time and effort, are they capable of change? Do they actually change? 

I’m being dramatic here, surely. Anyone can change if they really, really want to, but they don’t always want to. And thanks to a new TikTok video series that’s going viral (it’s gained millions of views at this point), it feels like my suspicions — and those from women of all ages — are only being reinforced.

User @closefriendjak has been pounding the streets of New York in an anonymous, man-on-the-street interview-style to ask women from older, wiser, more experienced generations if men really ever change. 

@closefriendjak

♬ original sound – closefriendjak

She posted this video back in early September. “Sorry, I saw you guys and had to ask a question,” she asks two women entering what looks like a taxi. “Do men ever change?”

“Never. Ever,” they say. “They never do what they say they wanna do. Can’t trust ‘em.” 

@closefriendjak

IF LIFE SHOULD BE EASY BUT IT’S ONLY BEEN HARD WITH YOUR PARTNER MOVE ON – SIMPLE – NOT A GENDERED ARGUMENT – THIS GOES ALL WAYS – YOUR HAPPY MOVEMENT STARTS TODAY

♬ original sound – closefriendjak

The woman she asks in this video said, “Not really. I think the things that you don’t like you just have to either compromise on and realize that, like, no guys are perfect, so are you willing to sacrifice? No guys are perfect, so what are you willing to compromise on?”

She goes on to highlight that life should be easy with a partner, and if you can’t get through the easy things together, everything else becomes way harder. Some people interpreted that the advice here is to “settle.”

“It’s only compromise if both parties meet in the middle,” one user wrote. “They don’t change, so it’s sacrifice, not compromise. 

@closefriendjak

that’s 0/4

♬ original sound – closefriendjak

“There’s good ones, but they’re usually gay, dead or married,” said the woman answering the question in this video. “The boring ones” are usually good, she says, “as long as the mother isn’t too involved and tries to join the honeymoon.” Is this an episode of The White Lotus?

The user asks two other women in the same video. “No. Absolutely not,” said the first. “They get worse,” said the second.

@closefriendjak

0/6 sneaks @HOKA hoodie @ragandbone sweats @aviatornation

♬ original sound – closefriendjak

“Ask any woman my age, they lived it. Have you got a different answer? That they change?” the woman in this video said. “I’m happy, but I don’t have anybody.” 

@closefriendjak

0/7

♬ Censor Beep Bleep (Version 3) [TV Television Censorship Bleep Out Censored] [Sound Effect] – Finnolia Sound Effects

“I’m [over 80] years old,” this woman said, “but don’t waste your time on a loser. If it’s a toxic relationship say goodbye, and the sooner the better.”  

@closefriendjak

0/8 short & sweet like some of your relationships need to be

♬ original sound – closefriendjak

This woman simply gave one clear and definitive — “never.” 

@closefriendjak

0/9

♬ original sound – closefriendjak

One more clear and definitive no, followed by a bolstering laugh.

Look, I trust in the women who’ve come before me. And overwhelmingly, so do the comments. “I need you to know I’ve started asking the seniors at work this question, and they all say no. You’re onto something,” one user wrote.

“My grandma is 70, and her biggest regret in life is having wasted 45 years for my grandfather to change…she’s told me she only found relief after he died,” wrote another. I love to see women coming together but at what cost? 

@Closefriendjak made a video recently summarizing her findings. “I’ll keep asking, but it’s kind of a wrap,” she says. “Wrap it up. Put a bow on it. Bye-bye. Conclusive. Statistically significant results.” 

@closefriendjak

SIGNIFICANT results not others

♬ Classic classical gymnopedie solo piano(1034554) – Lyrebirds music

Here’s my official call to action: Please let me know if you have experienced otherwise — or not, at this point. And fellas…come on. 

Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

