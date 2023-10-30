Delicious rye bread
High-fiber foods can make a difference in how you eat.
Andres Teiss/Focus/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Wellness > Longevity

Can Your Diet Emulate the Effects of Ozempic? Depends What You Eat.

Hint: eat more fiber

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 30, 2023 4:16 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

There are numerous reasons why the drug semaglutide — sold to consumers as Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus — has become widely popular in recent years. There’s its effect on diabetes and weight loss, for one thing, which can also lead to positive effects on other areas of health, such as high blood pressure. Some who take Ozempic or related drugs have also spoken about the drug’s effect on reducing a sense of “food noise” during the day.

Much has been written about the science behind how semaglutide regulates a person’s appetite, and it’s enough to leave you wondering; is there anything else that might have a similar effect? A group of researchers have pointed to one type of food as an answer: fiber. But finding the right type of fiber could require more research.

That’s the big takeaway from a recent NPR investigation by Michaeleen Doucleff. Doucleff spoke with a number of scientists and experts who have studied the connection between our brains and our digestive system — and the ways that that connection can be adjusted. Among the interviewees was the University of Arizona’s Frank Duca, who spoke of the importance of eating more fiber in one’s diet.

Duca pointed to a specific type of fiber that he and his associates found useful in inducing weight loss when testing different options on animals. “At face value and, at least in our settings, it was only beta-glucan that was effective,” he told NPR.

There are a few different ways to ingest more of this type of fiber — including eating it in oats, rye or barley. Though for his part, Duca emphasized the importance of eating more fiber before getting into specific varieties of fiber.

Does Ozempic Cause Depression?
Does Ozempic Cause Depression?

We spoke to medical professionals to find out

It’s worth pointing out that the work being done by Duca and his colleagues isn’t the first time beta-glucan has shown up in studies as something that can benefit your health. A 2011 study noted, “[i]ts beneficial role in insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, hypertension, and obesity is being continuously documented.” Eating more fiber is rarely bad advice — and this ongoing research helps explain why that’s the case.

More Like This

A person fastening a seatbelt on an airline. Some airlines claim Ozempic could lead to weight loss and save airlines millions.
Will Ozempic Really “Save Airlines Millions”?
A large semaglutide pill against a blue background.
Why Is Weight Watchers Pumping $100 Million Into Ozempic?
You Will Not Eat Enough Fiber Today
You Will Not Eat Enough Fiber Today
Photo shows a bottle of Pure for Men's Stay Ready Fiber supplements on a bathroom countertop
Review: I Tried Pure for Men’s Stay Ready Fiber Supplements

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Running socks on a gradient

The Best Running Socks Will Keep Your Feet Comfy and Blister-free

Trunk Bunk, a portable treehouse in the woods

Designer Creates Bicycle-Friendly Portable Treehouse

An Alo yoga mat, puffer and hat, all 30% off during Alo Yoga's early black friday sale

All of Alo Yoga’s Trendy Performance Apparel Is 30% Off

Jeppson's Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört

Today’s the Day to Drink Jeppson’s Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Gen X musicians

Gen X’s Musical Icons Are Aging Far More Gracefully Than the Boomers Before Them

Honokahua Preservation Site in Maui

When a Resort Unexpectedly Runs Into the Dead

A shop filled with a still and bottles of Argentine gin

How Argentina Is Taking on the World of Craft Gin

Sound View in Greenport on Long Island's North Fork

How to Spend a Perfect Fall Weekend on Long Island’s Relaxed North Fork