Wellness > Longevity

Scientists Now Have a Better Understanding of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

A recently concluded study has a lot to say

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 23, 2024 2:51 pm
Scientist in lab looking into a microscope
Scientists now have a better understanding of chronic fatigue.
Getty Images

Precisely how many people are currently living with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome across the nation is a subject of some debate. The CDC estimates the figure at 836,000 to 2.5 million, with 90% of those being undiagnosed. The nonprofit organization Solve M.E. puts that number higher: between 5 million and 9 million.

Whether it’s just over 800,000 or 9 million, it’s a harrowing experience for anyone living with the condition — one which has challenged doctors and scientists looking for ways to alleviate it. Our understanding of chronic fatigue syndrome might be expanding with the publication of a new study that explores a wide variety of causes for the condition. “[T]he clinical phenotype is poorly defined, the pathophysiology is unknown and no disease-modifying treatments are available,” the study’s authors write. And one of the goals of the study involved finding a diagnostic biomarker for the condition.

As Will Stone reports at NPR, the study clarifies the existence of biological effects in people with ME/CFS and could lay the groundwork for future clinical trials for treatment. The fact that the study could be useful in addressing long COVID is another factor at work here. Given that the study began seven years ago, it’s a factor that no one involved in the study could have anticipated.

Yes, Pilot Fatigue Is as Scary as It Sounds
Yes, Pilot Fatigue Is as Scary as It Sounds
 April is reportedly already setting “fatigue records”

The study’s authors write that “there may not be a single unified mechanism” at work here, and that “successful therapy may require a personalized medicine approach.” The results of this study should go a long way in increasing our understanding of chronic fatigue syndrome — and hopefully will bring us closer to an effective treatment for it.

More Like This

An illustration of a man sweeping away a doughnut. Here's our seven-step guide to reducing inflammation.
The Anti-Inflammation Primer: 7 Ways to Fight Back This Year
A man resting against the wall in a gym. New studies indicate that people with long COVID have a hard time exercising.
Is Exercise Too Dangerous for People Suffering From Long COVID?
Nobel laureates in medicine
Scientists Win Nobel Prize for Influential mRNA Research
Gwyneth Paltrow covid
Gwyneth Paltrow’s False Remedies Will Not Protect You From “Long COVID”

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
eavesdrop bar in greenpoint brooklyn
How to Bring the Ambience of Japanese Hi-Fi Listening Bars to Your Home
photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event
High-end hotels are upping their high-tech games to stand apart from the crowd
How Luxury Hotels Are Upping Their Digital Games

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Scientist in lab looking into a microscope

Scientists Now Have a Better Understanding of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

A man seasoning food in a pan. Today we break down some easy nutrition advice: making one home-cooked meal a week.

The Nutrition Tradition That All Households Should Try

photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay

Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 

Potato chip

Forever Chemicals Lurk in Popular Foods, Study Suggests

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.