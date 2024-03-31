Culture > TV

Ramy Youssef and “SNL” Revealed a New Use for Ozempic

An ingenious premise for a sketch

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 31, 2024 1:25 am
Ramy Youssef on "SNL"
Ramy Youssef hosted this week's "SNL."
NBCUniversal

For the month of Ramadan, observant Muslims abstain from eating or drinking anything from sunrise to sunset. The process of fasting can complicate aspects of life — whether that’s a result of jobs requiring high levels of energy or cravings for food that can come up during the day. Fasting for religious reasons isn’t often the stuff of comedy, but on this week’s Saturday Night Live, the cast and host Ramy Youssef found an ingenious way to find the humor there.

This came via a sketch that riffed on a recently-ubiquitous product that’s especially good at suppressing food cravings? The sketch’s title? “Ozempic for Ramadan.”

The small details here are what makes this one especially funny, especially the text specifying that this version of Ozempic is pork free. Did I find myself asking, “Wait, does Ozempic have pork in it?” at one point during the sketch? Readers, I did. (As I’d learn, the sketch addresses this very subject towards the end.)

A New MLS Policy Allows Muslim Players to Break Ramadan Fasts During Games
A New MLS Policy Allows Muslim Players to Break Ramadan Fasts During Games
 It’s the first major North American pro sports league to do so, aligning with a broad soccer spirit of inclusion

The sketch uses Youssef’s copious charm to good effect, and Kenan Thompson stabbing himself in the shoulder with an Ozempic injector while inhaling the smells of delicious halal cart meat is a nice bit of slapstick comedy. Fasting for religious reasons might not be at the top of anyone’s list of comedic subjects, but this sketch demonstrates how to make it work.

More Like This

Ryan Gosling at the Oscars.
Oscars 2024: The Best Menswear From the 96th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet
"SNL" airplane song
This Week’s “SNL” Covered the Ethics of In-Flight Movies
Emma Stone in P"oor Things"
Emma Stone Is Extraordinary in “Poor Things”
ma rainey's black bottom
This Year’s SAG Award Nominations Righted All the Golden Globes’ Wrongs

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Ramy Youssef on "SNL"

Ramy Youssef and "SNL" Revealed a New Use for Ozempic

Bill Maher on pandemic nostalgia

Bill Maher Reckoned With the Generational Effects of Social Media

Kara Swisher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher and Kara Swisher Ask: What’s Happening in the Tech World?

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy Says He's Considering His Retirement

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants