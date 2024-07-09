Everything Judd Apatow Has Ever Done, Ranked

As mentioned earlier, Garry Shandling served as a mentor for Apatow in the early years of his career, and he clearly sought to pay this relationship forward, helping several of his Freaks and Geeks stars realize their film careers. In the case of Seth Rogen and his bestie Evan Goldberg, they would go on to become nearly as prolific comedy producers as Apatow himself, which makes Superbad seem like an epic crossover in retrospect. In reality, it was the undercard comedy event of summer ‘07, with the Rogen-starring Knocked Up gathering more early buzz for its high-concept bro-friendly logline: What if a one-night-stand pregnancy between two polar opposite people was carried to term? Superbad, meanwhile, sounds almost generic: a couple of best friends (get this: one is a fast-talking loudmouth and the other is more cautious and openly neurotic!) want to party. But Apatow helped guide Rogen and Goldberg — who had been working on this screenplay since they were younger than their teenage avatars, played by Jonah Hill and Michael Cera, respectively — toward an all-timer in the genre of “guys want to party.” Specifically, high school seniors Seth (Hill) and Evan (Cera) are on a mission to procure alcohol for a party where they hope to impress (and possibly inebriate) their respective crushes. (Seth’s is a debuting Emma Stone!) Yes, yes, problematic stuff — but honestly, even though it was made nearly 20 years ago and its creators have said that certain moments wouldn’t fly now, Superbad manages to be both true to its characters and clearheaded about the foolishness of their plan, with multiple main characters voicing their objections. Of course, consummating these relationships isn’t exactly the point anyway; this is a love story between two teenagers who have only belatedly begun to imagine a life outside their lifelong friendship. All of the raunchy dialogue and dudes-on-a-mission silliness builds to an utterly lovely series of parting shots. Rogen and Goldberg have made plenty of good movies since, but the unique emotional center of Superbad suggests that maybe Apatow had a hand in its particular, near-perfect tone. For all the durability of watching adult men and women grapple with themselves and their responsibilities, it turns out an actual, straightforward coming-of-age story (and the truest successor to the show taking the No. 1 spot on this list) is even better. — JH