Every Summer Blockbuster Since 1975, Ranked

Batman is so synonymous with grandly grim visuals and moral knottiness, so “dark,” that the Joker has become one of the most feared and desired roles in Hollywood, a proving ground for bit-chomping thespians, and aspiring-visionary midcult auteurs see the franchise as their ticket to respectability. It wasn’t always this way — Batman chose the darkness, and that choice was made here. Though Batman bares residual traces of camp left over from its ’60s iteration with Adam West, the look of the film is steeped in the influence of Frank Miller and Alan Moore’s influential ’80s takes on the character. The production design reflects the comic’s ’30s origins and more lurid ’80s sensibilities, with Deco skyscrapers and gurning gangsters coated in grime and a teeming urban world evoked through matte paintings and miniatures. The script dips in and out of comics continuity and reflects the messiness of a protracted development process and uncredited rewrites during a strike, and Burton has no particular flair for directing action, but the Pop-Expressionist world-building and Jack Nicholson’s menacing, hedonistic, bored-seeming and genuinely rageful Joker (the Joker as Jack Nicolson, basically), revealed the expressive (if not emotional) potential lurking within characters that once looked flat on the page. Burton has much to answer for (beginning with most if not all of his 21st-century artistic output), but even knowing what we know now about the consequences of channeling our highest ambitions into a comic book, originally intended for children, about a vigilante in a leotard (which would have been designed by Nike, if manic producer and cross-promotional maven Jon Peters had had his way; in the end they just did the boots, outfitting Batman along with Michael Jordan at the outset of an endless commercial feeding frenzy that this film, with its tie-ins and Prince songs shoehorned in alongside the score, did much to set off), it’s hard to fault him when the end result is so accomplished. Though Burton is branded as a “goth” filmmaker, the Batmans (Batmen?) are his most purely gothic work. MA