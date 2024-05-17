Every Pop Music Biopic of the 21st Century, Ranked

You know the old saying: If you can’t get David Bowie songs, liberally imitate a famous sequence from 2001: A Space Odyssey. It’s a wonder that Stardust, a Bowie Without Bowie speculation about the beloved shapeshifter spending some time in the U.S. in 1971, doesn’t rifle through the archives to find other stuff that sounds like the titles to the Bowie albums and songs that weren’t allowed to be included here. Perhaps he could be seen reading a Spider-Man comic where the webslinger goes to Mars? Holding a Bob Dylan album while saying “I’ve got a song for you”? Meeting an unseen Andy Warhol? Only one of those things happens in the movie, but if any of it sounds too stupid or on-the-nose, maybe don’t bother with Stardust, which also at one point drops a reference to the lyrics of “Heroes” into a spousal argument. Johnny Flynn, a British singer who has semi-inexplicably received countless shots at movie stardom, plays a dithery version of Man Who Sold the World-era Bowie, led on a ramshackle American tour by the only label rep who’ll have him (Marc Maron, in his first of two appearances on this list). There’s a sliver of novelty of the niche but persistent problem the movie addresses: How to break a particularly British artist in a country as big and unwieldy as the United States. But most of Stardust is so minor, its conversations so circular and protracted, and its ideas for scenes so thin (Bowie meets Lou Reed only to find out that it was actually Doug Yule!) that the whole thing starts to look exactly as low-rent as “fake Bowie sitting in cars without playing any songs” sounds — and more monotonous, to boot, even when it shifts gears and decides it’s about Bowie’s relationship to his troubled brother. Maybe just don’t make a movie about the lead-up to the creation of Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust (the movie kind of conflates the two, among its musical crimes) without a note of the music your character is writing! The documentary Moonage Daydream doesn’t have every single hit either, but it’s a more immersive look at Bowie’s career and impact.