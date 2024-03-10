Oscars 2024: The Best Menswear From the 96th Annual Academy Awards Red Carpet

Movies are so back. 2023 was a box office blowout of a year for the Letterboxd crowd, with everything from Nolan-directed opus Oppenheimer to the record-breaking Barbie to indie darlings Past Lives and The Holdovers cementing twelve months of jam-packed cinematic glory. Now, we get to celebrate them all with Hollywood’s biggest night — the 2024 Oscars have officially landed.

Before any actual awards drop, we’ll be treated to a diffrent kind of victory — Hollywood’s best and brightest dripped out in a ton of wild menswear on the Oscars 2024 red carpet. The stars have never been brighter, or more willing to don absolutely freaky ‘fits for our viewing pleasure. We’re doing our part, too, with a continuously updated list of all the double-breasted tuxes, swanky leather and shirt-cape situations that are currently gracing the red carpet. Below, all the best menswear from the Oscars 2024.

Ryan Gosling in Gucci

I don’t know how many more ways I can verbally ogle at Ryan Gosling.

Cillian Murphy in Versace

That’s a man who’s ready to sweep the Oscars.

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright.

Mahershala Ali

Best shoes of the Oscars, hands down.

John Mulaney

What are they feeding John Mulaney?

Sterling K. Brown in Dior Men

Great watch.

Yorgos Lanthimos in Prada

The higher the lapel, the closer to god.

David Oyelowo in Zegna

Tan on brown for the win.

Dwayne Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana

Big props for trying something out-of-the-box.

Bradley Cooper in Custom Louis Vuitton

Absolutely massive proportions on this guy.

Willem Dafoe in Prada

Glad to see that they’re letting Willem Dafoe be a weird little guy (in Prada) again.

John Krasinski

This is…good? Maybe? We’ll get back to you.

Jesse Plemons in Gucci

Nothing to see here, just a yassified Jesse Plemons.

Roger Federer in Prada

Federer might be the GOAT of the red carpet.

Jeffery Wright in Armani

Mr. Wright really has this whole “movie star” thing down, doesn’t he?

Ramy Youssef in Zegna

Early contender for best/freakiest look of the night alert!

Colman Domingo in Custom Louis Vuitton

Come for the bedazzled double-breasted, stay for the cap-toed cowboys.

Paul Giamatti in Dolce & Gabbana

If Paul doesn’t win, I send it back.

Ncuti Gatwa in Givenchy

Oversized to the millimeter.

Matt Bomer in Brunello Cucinelli

Someone needs to get this man a 007 audition stat.

Kingsley Ben-Adir in Gucci

Hi, Ken!

John Magaro in Gabriela Hearst

Is this that “mob boss wife” aesthetic that everyone has been talking about?

Dwyane Wade in Versace

The internet favorite couple is back at it again.

Teo Yoo in Louis Vuitton

Past Lives might be a “Best Picture” darkhorse, but Yoo has the whole classic leading man thing on lock.

Dominic Sessa in Tom Ford

Dominic Sessa in Tom Ford makes perfect sense. After all, Holdovers star and first-time Oscars-ee matches the TF vibe to a tee — brooding, lanky and more than a little mysterious.

Simu Liu in Fendi

These boots were made for the Oscars red carpet.

Taylor Zakhar Perez in Prada

The black dress shirt is having a moment.

Mark Ronson in Gucci

Keep your eyes peeled for the Ronson-Gosling performance.

Scott Evans in Amiri

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…Amiri?

Takashi Tamazaki

And the Oscar for best red-carpet accessory goes to…Godzilla! (And Takashi Yamazaki.)