Pan Am Returns to the Skies — A Little Differently Than Before

A classic airline meets luxury travel

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 22, 2025 9:40 pm EDT
Pan Am flight
Your eyes do not deceive you: that's a Pan Am jet in 2025.
Maybe it’s best to start with the logo. Some airlines have forgettable logos; Pan Am’s has an all-time great one, a combination of form and content that evokes the bygone glamour of air travel and a certain dynamic ethos. The last Pan Am flight touched down in late 1991, bringing an era of aviation to an end. Or at least, to an end until recently. See, there’s a modern jetliner currently retracing the steps of Pan Am’s classic routes, and there’s a logo on its tail that looks very familiar…

The Points Guy’s Clint Henderson has more details on this unlikely airborne return. As Henderson explained, this return to the skies set out from John F. Kennedy International Airport, and was the result of the company that now owns the Pan Am brand teaming up with the travel company Beyond Capricorn, whose website speaks of their goal of “[creating] a private jet journey worthy of the Pan Am name.”

In the case of this initial flight, that involved chartering a jet from Icelandair and adding new/old livery to it. This wasn’t a straightforward airport-to-airport voyage. Instead, the flight was part of a larger itinerary for the 50 travelers on board, each of whom had paid, Henderson reports, over $65,000 to be there. The itinerary involved flights to several destinations that hearkened back to classic Pan Am routes, including Bermuda and Marseille.

American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month
American Airlines Is Debuting New Flagship Suites Next Month
 They’ll expand to more long-haul routes later in 2025

This initial voyage involves revisiting Pan Am’s transatlantic itineraries, but a similar trip is planned for 2026 that will cover the Pacific side of things. If the idea of a luxurious trip with stops in San Francisco, Fiji, Tokyo and Auckland sounds appealing, well, Beyond Capricorn has more information on its website. That said, that itinerary will come at a premium; prices start at $94,495 per person.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

