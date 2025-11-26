10 Design-Led New Hotels Perfect for a Winter Getaway

Depending on your travel style and preferences, a winter trip can take many forms. Adventure enthusiasts who don’t mind cramming a few extra layers into a suitcase tend to gravitate towards the thrills of skiing in the Alps, followed by fireside cocoa at an alpine lodge. For some urbanites, a quiet country refuge provides the perfect backdrop for relaxation, while others prefer hopping from one bustling city hotel to another, experiencing all the culture and energy. Leisure travelers are drawn to downtime-focused spa getaways, with seasonal favorites including soaking in thermal hot springs. If you’ve already had enough brisk air and bulky layers before Jack Frost fully takes hold, a sunny beach resort is probably a better fit.

When it comes to planning, you can start by scouting out a destination and then choosing a place to stay. But sometimes it’s nice — and novel (ahem, no chance of getting stuck in a vacation rut) — to take the opposite approach. Why not base a winter escape around a newly opened hotel that’s worth traveling for — and also in a prime location for your favorite type of winter fun?

From a quaint inn in the Hudson Valley to a Parisian boite where female art flourishes to a surf-oriented boutique stay on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, these design-forward new hotels should be on our radar for this winter.

Kate S. Jordan

The Six Bells Inn (Rosendale, New York)

When winter rears its icy head, the wise among us retreat to the warm embrace of a fireside setting — preferably one with plenty of books and booze. The Six Bells Inn, the first hospitality project from Audrey Gelman — the force behind the cult-favorite Brooklyn homewares store of the same name — is a hideaway made for hibernating in style. The heirloom patchwork quilts, handmade ceramic platters and embroidered runners that urbanites covet in the Big Apple now adorn the 11-room inn in the Hudson Valley, which has enough cozy nooks to wait out a passing flurry or a full-on blizzard. With canopy beds, vintage sofas and moody wall coverings, it’s a place you almost want to be snowed in — if for no other reason than it’ll give you more time to shop the lobby retail space.

Courtesy

Most Swiss holidays center around the high-altitude Alps for good reason. But beyond the slopes sit an array of polished options for travelers seeking less alpine adrenaline and more spa serenity. Located in Appenzell, just an hour from Zurich, Huus Quell, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, is a high-touch sanctuary rooted in sustainability and wellness. Built using traditional timber-frame construction, it’s styled in a contemporary mood with custom textiles by Jakob Schlaepfer. The 23,680-square-foot wellness center provides a serene, expansive arena for cutting-edge longevity treatments, sauna and steam sessions and floating in a pool overlooking the Alpstein massif. It’s all powered by renewable energy — from geothermal wells and solar arrays to a spring-water cooling system.

Ben Anders

Within walking distance to the West End’s famous twinkling lights and dazzling displays during the holidays, as well as world-class museums and designer shopping, the newest entrant to Mayfair’s thriving luxury hospitality scene, The Chancery Rosewood, occupies a Grade II-listed former U.S. Embassy on Grosvenor Square. Reimagined by British architect Sir David Chipperfield and French interior designer Joseph Dirand, the all-suite property blends historic grandeur and contemporary sophistication in its upscale private and public quarters and sprawling wellness center. In a typical city hotel, you might find one restaurant and a lobby bar, but this stylish newcomer boasts eight distinct dining and drinking concepts — including the first European outpost of New York’s buzzy Carbone restaurant and Jacqueline for seasonal afternoon tea.

Courtesy

Ancora Cortina (Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy)

The Dolomites are a winter sports paradise with downhill traditions dating back centuries. Even in a destination with so much flurry-filled history, there’s room for something new. Ancora Cortina, the latest entrant to the slopeside scene and a member of Leading Hotels of the World, made its debut — err, return — to the delight of skiers and the sartorial set. Originally built in 1826 and located at the center of Corso Italia, the revamped alpine idol received a top-to-toe renovation by fashion entrepreneur Renzo Rosso and designer Vicky Charles. The classic charms of the grand dame now mingle with modern comforts in the sumptuous rooms and suites, a fire-warmed lobby punctuated by a crystal chandelier and red velvet seating and the fine dining restaurant with a mountain-view terrace.

Matthew Williams

The Nickel (Charleston, South Carolina)

The Nickel Hotel, the sister property of The Pinch, offers travelers a modern, upmarket stay brimming with Southern charm in Charleston — a low-key city break that blends festive fun with a slower pace and mild weather. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects in collaboration with Method’s in-house team, the 50-key boutique hotel occupies a historic building on Upper King Street. At its heart lies a leafy central courtyard with wrought-iron balconies, a burbling fountain and a wood-burning fireplace for cozy alfresco hangouts. Guests can sip craft cocktails in the intimate lounge or head up to the convivial rooftop bar. When it’s time to turn in, the residential-style rooms deliver more than just good looks, rainfall showers and comfy beds (think: full kitchens and washer/dryers).

Maison Barrière Vendôme Patrick Messina

In a city packed with larger-than-life landmarks, world-class museums and designer flagships, the temptation to go, go, go from morning to night is real. But design lovers and discerning travelers with a pulse on the scene know to plan for plenty of downtime at Maison Barrière Vendôme. Each of the 26 rooms, suites and flats, designed by Daniel Jibert, pays homage to an iconic female figure with deep ties to Paris — from silver-screen sirens to literary greats. Grand Suite Marguerite Yourcenar, for example, is draped in 18th-century fabrics that echo the textiles from the writer’s own bedroom. Because a cold-weather trip to the French capital calls for a croque monsieur and a bottle of bubbly, there’s a jewel-box bar for lingering.

Courtesy

Peninsula Papagayo isn’t short on five-star resorts. If you’ve already checked in and out of the current lineup, why not try a highly anticipated newcomer this year? Designed in harmony with nature (a claim many properties make but few truly embody), Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is a luxury retreat that favors pura vida over pomp. Its “Guanacaste-inspired architecture” celebrates the beauty and bounty of the region’s biodiverse surroundings — where spider monkeys swing through the trees and indigenous stone and wood are abundant. Indoor-outdoor living is the name of the game. The ocean-facing rooms, suites, treetop glamping tents and villas melt from open air and air-conditioning. The no-expense-spared Nimbu Spa & Wellness is a showstopping stop for a post-surf massage or soothing facials after a day in the sun.

Courtesy

With the tourist onslaught of summer in the rearview, winter is a lovely time to visit the Eternal City — and to stay at its most highly anticipated new hotel. Legendary luxury train company Orient Express has finally expanded its haute-hospitality reach beyond the tracks. Occupying a 17th-century palazzo, impeccably revived by artist-architect Hugo Toro, Orient Express La Minerva is a showpiece of Roman splendor. Soaring columns, patterned floors and a marble statue of the Roman goddess Minerva crown the lobby bar — a striking setting for an aperitivo, rivaled only by the rooftop. Rooms and suites are decorated with wood detailing, painted ceilings and Rivolta Carmignani linens to evoke the glamour of old-school train travel (a fitting theme).

Courtesy

Travelers seeking sun, surf and strong margaritas, but for whom Cabo’s flash and sprawling resorts don’t quite fit the mellow vacation dream, should consider a low-key Pacific alternative along the coast of Oaxaca. Architects Alberto Kalach and Ignacio Urquiza created La Valise Mazunte, a sustainable boutique surf hotel just steps from the water, as a place to escape the scene and find serenity in the rugged landscape. Intimate, curated and intentionally unhurried, with an adults-only policy to preserve its sense of calm, the gem of a property has just six light-filled suites — each featuring artisan-crafted wood headboards, open shutters and the soothing soundtrack of waves to lull you to sleep — plus stunning Villa Pentagonos.

Courtesy

Make no mistake, Montreal is frigid in the winter. But it’s also filled with seasonal magic and exciting attractions, as long as you don’t mind bundling up — and finding a home base worthy of spending some extra time. The city’s newest hotel has “hotspot” written all over it. Set within the National Trust Building, a Neo-Classical 1914 architectural landmark in Old Montreal, Hotel SonoLux feels like gaining VIP access to an immersive, tech-driven art installation — with the added perk of cozy rooms upstairs. The brainchild of Zabb Design, in collaboration with Epik Collection, the concept isn’t just contemporary; it borders on futuristic. Expect video projections animating the lobby walls, rotating works in the exhibition spaces and a subterranean listening lounge.

