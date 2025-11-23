Hilton Honors Is Adding a New Premium Reward Tier

What makes a loyalty program worth a frequent traveler’s loyalty? There are as many answers to that question as there are travelers currently making their way towards their destination at any given moment. And it’s one of the reasons that publications focusing on frequent travelers dedicate plenty of space to exploring the best options out there when it comes to reward programs.



For travelers who spend plenty of time at Hilton properties should take note: changes are coming to the company’s Hilton Honors program, including the addition of a new tier at the top of the proverbial pyramid. That’s the aptly-named Diamond Elite tier, which is set to go into effect in January 2026.



What does that mean for Hilton Honors members at the Gold level? Based on Hilton’s announcement, it doesn’t sound like much will change; Hilton notes that Gold members “will continue to enjoy the same benefits” as before. Hilton is planning to make it faster to reach Gold status, though, with it going into effect after 25 nights as compared to where it currently is: 40 nights.



By comparison, Diamond status will go into effect after 50 nights, as opposed to its current benchmark of 60 nights. To qualify for Diamond Reserve status, travelers will need to stay for 80 nights as well as reaching “$18,000 in USD annual Eligible Spend.”



The Diamond Reserve tier allows travelers to make use of something called the Confirmable Upgrade Reward, which “allows eligible members to lock in premium room upgrades,” as well as benefits like access to Premium Clubs and late checkout times.

Hilton adding a new level atop its rewards program feels like part of a larger push in the hospitality industry to create levels that are more premium than premium. This isn’t just a connected to hotels; instead, airlines have also been adding upgrades to their highest levels of seating, with Air New Zealand and Swiss International Airlines among the companies turning the luxury levels up to 11, so to speak.

