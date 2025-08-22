Swiss International Air Lines Just Made a Big First Class Upgrade

If you’ve been following the air travel industry lately, you’ve probably noticed a growing trend: airlines building on their existing business class offerings to offer travel options that are even more luxurious. Sometimes this involves new seating; sometimes it comes with additional amenities. And now, Swiss International Air Lines — aka SWISS — is making its own entry into the world of seating that’s more premium than premium.



This week, the airline announced the debut of the SWISS First Grand Suite, which can be made by combining two of its existing First Class Suites. SWISS’s announcement suggests that travelers can use this as “a bedroom, an office or a meeting room” and notes the “absolute privacy” that this space affords. The airline also points out that travelers opting to utilize the First Grand Suite will have access to a “private aisle” in addition to other amenities.



“Our Grand Suite should give our guests all the feeling of having their own ‘loft aloft’ – a space that they can use as they wish, to relax, to work or just to enjoy the experience,” said the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Heike Birlenbach, in a statement. “It’s a further step in our development of our SWISS Senses concept, which is aimed squarely at delivering a truly premium air travel experience.”

As for when travelers will be able to book a flight in this new class of seating, the answer involves 2026 — at least on some of SWISS’s flights. Specifically, in 2026, the airline will begin offering the ability to book the First Grand Suite while traveling out of Switzerland on flights using new Airbus A350s or renovated Airbus 330s. The suites will eventually be available on SWISS’s Boeing 777s as well.



Booking a flight in the First Grand Suite will involve something a little different from the normal experience. SWISS revealed that this option will be reserved for travelers who use the airline’s SWISS First hotline.