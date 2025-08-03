Are Pajamas the Next Hot Business Class Perk?

Some people can fall asleep on airplanes at a moment’s notice. I’ve sat next to people who dozed off throughout a mid-afternoon flight and remained unconscious until the plane’s final descent began. As you move up in an airplane’s cabin, the seating becomes a a lot more amenable to catching up on sleep – an aspect of travel that’s especially appreciated when you’re taking a long flight.



All of which is to say that it isn’t surprising to see airlines offering premium incentives to business class travelers who savor getting a good sleep in when they’re airborne. As The Points Guy’s Mackenzie Roche reports, American Airlines is teaming up with Nest Bedding for a number of upgrades for business class travelers, including pajamas and mattress toppers.



American Airlines will begin distributing pajamas this month. Roche reports that the flights covered by this new policy will be on wide-body planes departing Dallas Fort Worth, Philadelphia, LAX and John F. Kennedy International Airport. Later this year, American will also introduce mattress toppers to its business class travelers.

Airlines take different approaches to helping flyers get a good night’s sleep. Qantas also offers pajamas, duvets and mattresses on its business class international flights; in 2018, meanwhile, Lufthansa also rolled out new bedding components and sleepwear for its business class options. As Roche’s reporting notes, helping raise business travelers’ comfort level is something a growing number of airlines are looking into, making American’s decision part of a larger industrywide push.