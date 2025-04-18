“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers

Horns honking, music blaring, drones buzzing above, TikTok videos on high volume, people shouting — the world is loud. While it’s nice to imagine being able to tune out the chaos of daily life, that’s nearly impossible when you’re in the thick of it. By breakfast, many of us have already consumed multiple news sources and a boatload of caffeine. Some of the most popular travel destinations don’t deliver much of a reprieve either. Busy cities and crowded peak-season tourism meccas aren’t known for quietude.

That’s why a growing segment of travelers are opting for peace over packed itineraries and careening toward “quiet travel” for solitude away from the hustle and bustle. “The shift is a direct response to the overwhelming noise of modern life. So many of us are experiencing digital overload. So it’s really about prioritizing mental well-being by choosing nature immersion in quieter locations,” explains Beth Sherer, VP Global Product Strategy at Abercrombie & Kent.

According to Pinterest’s recently released travel trend report searches for “quiet places” to jet off have increased by 50% year-over-year. New data from The Future Laboratory and IHG Hotels & Resorts supports that vacationers are seeking out the rurality, simplicity and analog experiences that off-the-beaten-path destinations supply. This underscores the demand for tranquil, restorative experiences that foster a connection to nature and aligns with research from Campspot, a platform that allows campers to discover and book campgrounds, RV parks, cabins and glamping sites.

“Quiet travel isn’t just a trend, it’s a movement — and the data is crystal clear. Over the last few years, we’ve seen strong indicators that this desire for slowing down, escaping the noise and reconnecting with nature,” says Carolin Fuller, the director of partnerships at Campspot. “Whether it’s a silent hike, a moment of meditation by a lake or simply sitting under the stars, camping in particular provides the perfect backdrop for this kind of escape.”

Of course, there’s more than one way to do “quiet travel.” A hear-a-pin-drop holiday comes in many different shapes and sizes. Travelers craving luxury don’t have to sacrifice all the swishy stuff either. Plenty of posh resorts and safari lodges in far-flung corners of the globe serve solitude on a silver platter.

The benefits are clear: choosing to trade fist-pumping in tourist-trodden hotspots and queuing up in non-stop cities for slower, quieter, more nature-forward getaways reduces stress and fosters meaningful connections. It’s also a great way to mindfully disconnect from technology and lean into self-discovery. And who among us couldn’t use fewer hours of screen time and more bare feet on the sand or grass?

Below, a few blissful “quiet travel” destinations around the world (and some placid hotel picks in each place):

Taktsang Dzong in Bhutan Getty Images

Far-flung Bhutan, a Buddhist Kingdom in the Himalayas and the world’s only carbon-negative country, is tailor-made for a quiet escape with its monasteries, dzongs and sky-grazing peaks for guided treks. Sustainability and serenity both play an important role in tourism. Built in harmony with nature, Six Senses Punakha allows the majesty its verdant valley surroundings to steal focus. Guests can take in the panoramic sweeps from luxurious suites complete with large framed windows, soaking tubs and terraces.

Thanks to its remote location, the Faroe Islands, the self-governing Danish archipelago in the far reaches of the North Atlantic Ocean, has been spared the plight of mass tourism. Travelers who make the voyage will find untouched mountains, grasslands and dramatic coastal cliffs. While no would describe the world’s smallest — and arguably most calm — capital city as a cacophony, just an hour away sits Gjáargarður Guesthouse, an utterly tranquil retreat for self-chosen isolation and sweeping views.

Alentejo, Portugal’s peaceful and pastoral heartland, is a sprawl of farmlands and small villages that extends from the windswept Atlantic coast to the border with Spain. Scattered across the region, you’ll find plenty of agritourism-type stays that are virtually silent — save the neighing of horses, oinking of pigs and buzzing of bees. One such respite, Herdade da Malhadinha Nova – Relais & Châteaux allows visitors to mingle with farm animals, wander the dirt paths, sip estate-made wine and kick back in private accommodations.

Seljalandsfoss waterfall in Iceland Getty Images

Well known as a hub for outdoor adventure with soul-stirring volcanic landscapes, Iceland calls quiet-seekers to veer off the set course to visit less-trodden parts — free of crowds, noise and light pollution. A stay at Highland Base at Kerlingarfjöll means the chance to explore the ethereal wilderness of the central highlands and unwind in a cozy private lodge.

Patagonia is an end-of-the-earth destination where hiking trails wind through near-empty stretches of Argentine and Chilean wilderness — and the most taxing decision of the day is whether to slog a bit further for even more mind-bending views or turn around to give yourself ample time at the spa. For travelers interested in the R&R side of things, Tierra Patagonia and The Singular Patagonia, Puerto Bories are peaceful luxury lodges with superb wellness offerings.

Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya Getty Images

“Safaris in Kenya and Botswana invite guests to connect with nature in a halycon way, secluded from the hustle of modern life,” says Sherer. “Consider venturing to lesser-visited wildlife areas such as Ol Pejeta Conservancy, a private reserve encompassing 90,000 acres of unspoiled African landscape where the Big Five roam.” Stanley’s Camp, an A&K sanctuary located in a private 260,000-acre concession in the Okavango Delta has just 10 tents, an elegant lounge and an outdoor dining area. The small, intimate scale of the lodge allows for an authentic, more sustainable experience that includes walking safaris and night drives. “At the end of each day, guests may choose to recount adventures with others or reflect on their own.”

Some of the smaller, less-trodden Caribbean islands are a fantastic for sunshine and serenity. In Canouan, travelers can kick back at the Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, which boasts suites so spacious you won’t hear the neighbors (just the lull of the waves a few yards away), a pristine beach and a turtle sanctuary, or hole up in a villa at Canouan Estates and spend a few days exploring the empty, castaway coves.