Hydrow’s Arc Rower Is Their Most Advanced Yet

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

In a world of endless at-home workout equipment you can purchase online — from stationary bikes to pilates reformers — it can be difficult to weed out the good stuff, which is why we try to do that for you. One of our favorite at-home exercise routines here at InsideHook is the Hydrow Rower, which our features editor Alex Lauer says turned him into a “total rowing convert.”

Hydrow’s latest model, the Hydrow Arc Rower, just came out, and at just $100 more than the Pro Rower model, it offers new and exciting features for users.

Firstly, we’ve broken down a few specs on the new Arc Rower:

Hydrow Pro Rower price: $2,295

$2,295 Membership price: $44/month

$44/month Weight limit: Holds up to 375 pounds

Holds up to 375 pounds Height limit: Fits up to 36-inch inseam

Fits up to 36-inch inseam Dimensions: 86 inches L x 25 inches W x 48 inches H, weighs 147 pounds

86 inches L x 25 inches W x 48 inches H, weighs 147 pounds Necessary to use: Electrical outlet and wifi (ideally 10 mbps or more)

The Hydrow Arc Rower also introduces a proprietary new strength measurement system dubbed HydroMetrics. This new system measures your progress, delivering scores related to Precision, Endurance and Power, and a 30-day HydroMetrics Index that encourages you to basically compete against yourself as you continue rowing each day.

If you’re looking into at-home exercise equipment, we’d recommend taking the plunge on Hydrow’s latest model: