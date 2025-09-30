Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Wellness

Hydrow’s Arc Rower Is Their Most Advanced Yet

The latest model of the home rower introduces HydroMetrics and more

By Shelby Slauer
September 30, 2025 10:14 am EDT
hydrow arc rower lifestyle image
The latest Hydrow Rower is worth the upgrade.
Hydrow

In a world of endless at-home workout equipment you can purchase online — from stationary bikes to pilates reformers — it can be difficult to weed out the good stuff, which is why we try to do that for you. One of our favorite at-home exercise routines here at InsideHook is the Hydrow Rower, which our features editor Alex Lauer says turned him into a “total rowing convert.”

Hydrow’s latest model, the Hydrow Arc Rower, just came out, and at just $100 more than the Pro Rower model, it offers new and exciting features for users.

Why the Hydrow Became My Exercise Snack of Choice
Why the Hydrow Became My Exercise Snack of Choice
 It turns out the home rowing machine is just as good for packing in short workouts during busy days as it is for long, sustained efforts

Firstly, we’ve broken down a few specs on the new Arc Rower:

  • Hydrow Pro Rower price: $2,295
  • Membership price: $44/month
  • Weight limit: Holds up to 375 pounds
  • Height limit: Fits up to 36-inch inseam
  • Dimensions: 86 inches L x 25 inches W x 48 inches H, weighs 147 pounds
  • Necessary to use: Electrical outlet and wifi (ideally 10 mbps or more)

The Hydrow Arc Rower also introduces a proprietary new strength measurement system dubbed HydroMetrics. This new system measures your progress, delivering scores related to Precision, Endurance and Power, and a 30-day HydroMetrics Index that encourages you to basically compete against yourself as you continue rowing each day.

If you’re looking into at-home exercise equipment, we’d recommend taking the plunge on Hydrow’s latest model:

Hydrow Arc Rower
Hydrow Arc Rower
Buy Here : $2295

Wellness
Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better....Read More

