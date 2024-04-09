Wellness

The Male Friendship Equation: Stories, Interviews and Advice During an “Epidemic of Loneliness”

American men are in the midst of a friendship crisis, so we're turning our attention to these all-important platonic relationships

Male Friendship Equation

Friends are essential to a well-lived life. A recent survey found that Americans value close friends more than having children or even getting married. Yet the U.S. is experiencing an “epidemic of loneliness,” as declared by the surgeon general, with men finding themselves particularly adrift. How did we get here, to a place where 15% of men say they have no close friends? And more importantly, how do we solve it? In our series The Male Friendship Equation, we’re looking at the phenomenon from all angles: friends that defy the odds, advice for those without a group chat to their name, and stories that explore the peculiarities of these all-important platonic relationships.

There’s no simple solution, but we need to start the conversation. Pull up a chair.

An illustration of a group of men. We look at the state of male friendships and what some are calling the "male friendship recession."

The Male Friendship Equation: Meeting a Loneliness Crisis Head-On

Two guy friends, one sitting playing guitar and the other on piano. Here's the friendship advice from my dad and his bandmate of nearly 50 years.

Friendship Advice From My Dad and His Best Pal of 50 Years

An illustration of two men who used to be friends, facing apart. Today we look at how to recover and repair a lost friendship.

How to Recover a Friendship You Lost

Two men engaging in side-by-side interactions. Have you every noticed men prefer them over face-to-face hangouts?

We’re Men. Of Course We Don’t Look Each Other in the Eye.

The hand of a Gen X man holding a domino and a Gen Z man holding a smartphone. We take a look at an intergenerational friendship and see how they bridge the widening generational gap.

Can Different Generations Truly Be Friends?

An illustration of four people in a bar with beer

After Failing to Make Friends, He Created a Real-Life “Cheers”