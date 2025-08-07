Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This Uncle Nearest Lawsuit Is a $108 Million Mess

Loan default, a bad CFO or a “purposeful” lawsuit?

By Kirk Miller
August 7, 2025 11:00 am EDT
Uncle Nearest CEO and founder Fawn Weaver, who recently responded to a lawsuit from Farm Credit Mid-America.
Uncle Nearest CEO and founder Fawn Weaver, who recently responded to a lawsuit from Farm Credit Mid-America.
Jason Myers/Uncle Nearest

“Mount up.”

That was Uncle Nearest CEO Fawn Weaver’s social media challenge in response to recent news claiming that the company had defaulted on (or stopped payment on) over $100 million in loans. It’s part of a quickly developing story that has gone extremely public this week.

Uncle Nearest has been positioned as a success story since its launch in 2017. An homage to Nathan “Nearest” Green, the man who taught Jack Daniel how to distill, the Tennessee whiskey distillery has garnered major awards, constructed an enviable visitor center and (seemingly) grown a multi-billion-dollar brand.

But earlier this week​​, Farm Credit Mid-America submitted a “Verified Complaint” against various Uncle Nearest holdings and associated individuals (including Weaver and her husband, Keith Weaver) for breach of loan agreements that tally up to over $108 million. 

“The suit makes claims including that the borrowers bought an estate on Martha’s Vineyard for two million dollars and that they have sold futures on their business at a discounted price,” notes the initial news report from The Tullahoma News. “They also claim the defendants have sold off barrels of whiskey in order to pay off other debts, whiskey that it is claimed was being used as collateral. The plaintiff also maintains Uncle Nearest overestimated its value. The creditors want a receiver to be placed over the company to ensure they maintain solvency and to protect the credit association’s investment.”

How Fawn Weaver Built a Multi-Billion-Dollar Whiskey Brand in Just 7 Years
How Fawn Weaver Built a Multi-Billion-Dollar Whiskey Brand in Just 7 Years
 In her new book “Love & Whiskey,” the founder of Uncle Nearest talks about becoming a spirits conglomerate and correcting history

Those are pretty aggressive claims (you can go into them in great detail over at Distillery Trail’s blog). In turn, the Weavers have offered an aggressive defense. Keith Weaver went on record with The Tullahoma News to note that the company has experienced double-digit growth over the past year; he also said the suit was full of “inaccurate claims” and that the timing of the lawsuit felt “purposeful.”

Fawn Weaver, meanwhile, took to social media. On Instagram, she noted, “Dang…you’ve got to be doing something really big for people to spend their energy writing hit pieces.” She also mentioned the company had filed part one of a response to the lawsuit and that “Part Two is coming. And it’s going to be line by line. Regulators, mount up.” She also started a #ClearTheShelves campaign for distributors and partners to share their success stories with the brand. (We’ve reached out to Uncle Nearest for comment.)

The official legal response from Uncle Nearest suggests that a former CFO might be part of the issue.

“Plaintiff’s Motion claims that Defendants materially overstated their barrel inventory, resulting in an overstatement of collateral by approximately $21,000,000,” per their lawsuit response. “Plaintiff ignores that it was not the Defendants that made this overstatement but rather it was the Defendants’ former Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), acting on his own, and who has now been terminated. Between 2022 and 2023, the former CFO represented to the Plaintiff that Uncle Nearest had 77,000 barrels of whiskey on hand and used this overstatement to secure a $24 million line of credit increase.”

A hearing on this lawsuit continues in federal court Thursday. Expect this story to be updated. In other words, mount up. 

More Like This

Fawn Weaver, Uncle Nearest founder and CEO, and founder of the Uncle Nearest Venture Fund
Uncle Nearest Launches $50 Million Venture Fund to Help BIPOC and Women-Owned Spirits Brands
A bottle of Uncle Nearest whiskey next to a tray of glasses filled with the spirit.
Uncle Nearest Is Now the Best-Selling African-American Owned and Founded Spirits Brand Ever
Uncle Nearest
Uncle Nearest Is the Most Important Story in American Whiskey History
best new whiskeys for August 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 

Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
Sneezing man existing transit
Your Brain Can Anticipate Illness Around You
best new whiskeys for August 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 
August 2025 book recommendations
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August
Gravestones
AI Obituaries Are Getting More Popular

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Uncle Nearest CEO and founder Fawn Weaver, who recently responded to a lawsuit from Farm Credit Mid-America.

This Uncle Nearest Lawsuit Is a $108 Million Mess

Beer city

The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States

A bottle of Weller 18 Year Old sitting on a bar next to a small glass of the whiskey

Review: Weller Introduces Two Extra-Aged Wheated Whiskeys

best new whiskeys for August 2025

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This August 

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week