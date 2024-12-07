Is Great Britain Experiencing Guinness Shortages?

As the old saying goes, sometimes everything old is new again. Sometimes that applies to beverages that have been made for hundreds of years — like, say, Guinness. There are plenty of things that draw people to the iconic stout, not the least of which is its taste; if you’re lucky enough to get a perfectly poured pint, that’s even better.



But there’s something else driving Guinness sales in Great Britain: the famously opaque stout is becoming the beverage of choice for Generation Z. And that, in turn, has raised concerns at the brewery’s parent company about whether their supply can meet the demand.



In a new article for The Guardian, Zoe Wood explored the reasons behind the phenomenon and how Diageo is responding. Turns out one of the factors behind Guinness’s popularity with the younger generation is due to the endorsement of popular musicians like Olivia Rodrigo. (Given that Rodrigo has also taken The Breeders on tour, is it too soon to declare her an honorary member of Generation X?)



According to The Guardian‘s reporting, demand for Guinness across Great Britain has led Diageo to ration the beer. Wood reports that it’s presently impossible for the brewery to make any more: its production is currently at its highest possible level.

“We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible,” a spokesperson for Diageo told The Guardian. Presumably, unless Guinness can get a new facility up and running in record time, stout drinkers across Great Britain might have to find a backup drink if their supply runs out. One suspects bartenders across the island will be able to offer suggestions for alternatives should local pubs’ Guinness wells run dry.