Leisure > Drinks > Beer

Is Great Britain Experiencing Guinness Shortages?

Younger drinkers are embracing the stout

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 7, 2024 5:48 am
Guinness pint
A perfectly poured pint of Guinness.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the old saying goes, sometimes everything old is new again. Sometimes that applies to beverages that have been made for hundreds of years — like, say, Guinness. There are plenty of things that draw people to the iconic stout, not the least of which is its taste; if you’re lucky enough to get a perfectly poured pint, that’s even better.

But there’s something else driving Guinness sales in Great Britain: the famously opaque stout is becoming the beverage of choice for Generation Z. And that, in turn, has raised concerns at the brewery’s parent company about whether their supply can meet the demand.

In a new article for The Guardian, Zoe Wood explored the reasons behind the phenomenon and how Diageo is responding. Turns out one of the factors behind Guinness’s popularity with the younger generation is due to the endorsement of popular musicians like Olivia Rodrigo. (Given that Rodrigo has also taken The Breeders on tour, is it too soon to declare her an honorary member of Generation X?)

According to The Guardian‘s reporting, demand for Guinness across Great Britain has led Diageo to ration the beer. Wood reports that it’s presently impossible for the brewery to make any more: its production is currently at its highest possible level.

“Peaky Blinders” Creator Steven Knight Takes on Guinness in New Project
“Peaky Blinders” Creator Steven Knight Takes on Guinness in New Project
 The new project has the working title “House of Guinness”

“We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible,” a spokesperson for Diageo told The Guardian. Presumably, unless Guinness can get a new facility up and running in record time, stout drinkers across Great Britain might have to find a backup drink if their supply runs out. One suspects bartenders across the island will be able to offer suggestions for alternatives should local pubs’ Guinness wells run dry.

More Like This

Interior of Guinness Restaurant
A 15,000-Square-Foot Guinness Paradise Leads Chicago’s Best New Restaurants
A perfect pint of Guinness on the table outside a pub in Dublin city center. On Monday, 05 July 2021, in Dublin, Ireland
The Best Places to Drink a Perfect Pint of Guinness in Dublin
A picture of Guinness stew
Your St. Patrick’s Day Deserves This Guinness-Fortified Lamb Stew
Black and Tan
A Beginner's Guide to Blending Guinness With Other Beers

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

December 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
WellSaid CEO Brian Cook for the InsideHook series How I Work
To Run a Cutting-Edge AI Company, Brian Cook Goes Racing on Weekends
Some of our favorite whiskeys from December 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December 
Breweries children
Why Breweries Are Banning Kids From Their Taprooms
A close-up of Weber Ranch vodka and a cocktail
Weber Ranch Wants to Redefine Vodka Through Agave

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Trucks on assembly line

GM Issues Recall for Over 100,000 Heavy Duty Pickups

Guinness pint

Is Great Britain Experiencing Guinness Shortages?

Jaguar Type 00

Jaguar’s Type 00 Concept Car Debuts to Mixed Reception

Boeing logo on building

Somehow, Boeing’s Plea Agreement Is Now a Culture War Issue

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear