“Peaky Blinders” Creator Steven Knight Takes on Guinness in New Project

The new project has the working title "House of Guinness"

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 17, 2024 2:58 pm
Guinness Store House
The Guinness Store House on August 19, 2022 in Dublin, Ireland.
Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

The final season of Peaky Blinders, an acclaimed crime drama set in Birmingham in the early 20th century, aired in 2022, but the project’s legacy lives on. For starters, there’s the fact that its lead, Cillian Murphy, played the title role in a certain Best Picture winner (and took home the Best Actor Academy Award besides). The full cast of the project included an array of talented veterans and rising stars, including Tom Hardy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sam Neill.

The end of Peaky Blinders left some observers wondering what series creator Steven Knight’s next trip into history might be. There are a couple of answers to that question, but Netflix — which aired Peaky Blinders in the U.S. — offered one very intriguing response this week. Here’s a hint: if you enjoy a little beer with your history, you’re in luck.

One of the projects announced in a rundown of future Netflix shows is House of Guinness, the working title of Knight’s next project for the streaming service. According to Netflix’s announcement, the project will be set in New York and Dublin in the 1800s, and will be set in the aftermath of the death of Benjamin Guinness. Guinness, who died in 1868, dramatically expanded the brewery’s business, becoming the wealthiest man in Ireland in the process.

House of Guinness, Netflix’s announcement stated, will chronicle “the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness.”

It’s worth pointing out that this isn’t the only trip into history Knight is making. This week, the BBC also released the trailer for This Town, a project set in Birmingham and Coventry in the 1980s amidst a time of political and economic unrest. It’s unclear if this will be aired in the U.S. — but viewers who enjoy some post-punk with their political intrigue might want to keep an eye on that as well.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

