As long as electric vehicles have been part of the national conversation, there have been panic headlines written about them. That’s understandable. EVs are an alternative to gasoline-powered cars, which have essentially been the same for a century. Change is hard, especially for something so ingrained in the day-to-day lives of people around the world, and American culture specifically. But when those panic headlines are published by otherwise reputable news sources and based on insufficient evidence, that’s when we have a problem.

It’s this sort of alarmism that led us to interview seven Americans who recently purchased EVs at this time last year. We wanted to understand, after experiencing all-electric driving for one to six months, were they as disappointed in their purchase as some outlets claimed? Were their hopes and dreams for EV ownership dashed by the realities of insufficient charging infrastructure, range anxiety and technological mishaps?

The answer a year ago was clear: on a rating scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being not happy at all and 10 being happy beyond their expectations, every single buyer rated their experience at 7 or above. (Although it should be noted, the wife of one respondent rated her experience at a 5.) Their vehicles ran the gamut from a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck to a Tesla Model 3 sedan, and the owner demographics spanned from a 73-year-old retiree to a 27-year-old software engineer. They all offered suggestions on things they’d like to see improved — from more fast-charging stations to better insurance rates to uniform plug placement on the vehicles themselves — but the lived experience of every single one of these Americans refuted the narrative of mass EV disappointment.

But there was admittedly one giant caveat: Was this all a honeymoon period? These were relatively new buyers, so were they all simply wearing rose-colored glasses to justify their recent purchase? To answer those questions, we followed up with six of these owners a year later to see how their opinions had changed. (One of our respondents was unable to answer.)

Not to give it all away, but five out of the six EV owners kept their 1-10 rating the same or had a more favorable opinion of their vehicle compared to a year ago. And the one outlier? He isn’t disenchanted with electric cars as a whole, just with the unique parts failures of the specific automaker he happened to buy from.

These interviews were conducted via email and have been edited for length and clarity.

Mahowald was apprehensive about towing, but took her camper on multiple trips this year. Maureen Mahowald

Maureen Mahowald, 67, retired

Edina, Minnesota

Bought a Ford F-150 Lightning with her husband George in October 2023

Do you have a memorable moment with the vehicle (good or bad) from the past year?

Our best moments with the Lightning are when we can help someone else. One example is when my husband was able to run an electrical cord from our Lightning to another person’s camper which had exhausted its camper battery. We were able to charge them right up!



Our worst experience over the last year came last Thanksgiving weekend. It was bitterly cold across the Midwest during that time. We were returning from Nebraska to the Twin Cities, a route we travel frequently. We usually charge in Ames, IA, but our battery was draining so we had to stop in Ankeny, IA. We pulled up to the only nearby charging area only to find both chargers in use. We sat for 45 minutes before it was our turn to charge. Worst of all, the owner of one of the “plugged in” cars committed the unforgivable sin of leaving his car plugged in after it was done charging. That was a long trip home.

After a full year of driving, are you feeling better or worse about your vehicle? What have been the major positives and negatives?

We are feeling more comfortable with our vehicle. It has gotten a couple of minor dings, so it’s not the new baby that it was last year. The Lightning is our only vehicle so it is used to both run around town and to haul things. This year we used it to pull our camper. We made several 200-plus-mile trips to various Minnesota state parks. We have to charge more frequently when towing, but we used to use more gas when we towed the camper with an ICE vehicle too. My husband says that the truck tows well. (I’m strictly the navigator.) We’ve had no trouble charging the truck at the parks. We enjoy being EV ambassadors as we frequently run into people either at the parks, or grocery stores, etc., who have never seen an EV truck.

Last year, you rated your happiness with it at 10/10. Would you change your score now?

We are still a 10/10 with being happy with our truck.

Read our original story from 2024 Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners. From a 27-year-old in Minnesota to a 68-year-old in Florida, we spoke with a range of buyers who decided to go electric

DiCoio had a rough year with his Hyundai Ioniq 5. Pete diCoio

Pete diCoio, 39, sales manager

Hamilton, New Jersey

Leased a Hyundai Ioniq 5 in October 2023

Do you have a memorable moment with the vehicle (good or bad) from the past year?

I will never forget after having the second ICCU [integrated charging control unit] recall completed, and less than a week later the car was totally dead in my driveway (roughly 10K miles on the clock). I had a customer meeting that morning, my wife took our Kia Telluride, and I needed to move the Ioniq so I could get my Sunday driver out of the garage. Fortunately, I had purchased a NOCO Boost, a battery jump-starter, which was recommended by some folks on the Ioniq 5 forum, and it was a lifesaver — or, in this case, perhaps a jobsaver.



With the jump-starter, I was just barely able to get enough juice to the 12V battery so I could move the car onto the street. On the way home that day, in the freezing cold driving my Sunday driver that still had summer tires on it, I stopped at Walmart to pick up another 12V. Subsequently, that 12V died no more than two months and 1,400 miles later. It feels like it’s been an uphill battle since then — and no end in sight with Hyundai fully resolving these problems. In my 23 years of owning vehicles, some for many years, I’ve only once had to replace a 12V battery.

After a full year of driving, are you feeling better or worse about your vehicle? What have been the major positives and negatives?

Minus the ICCU and 12V issues plaguing the Ioniq 5, it’s a wonderful vehicle and does sooooo much right. It’s comfortable, quiet, loaded with technology, and from a driver’s perspective, everything is set up ergonomically in the cabin. It drives and feels just as comfortable as any higher-end German SUV that I’ve driven. The Ioniq 5 is worth every penny in that regard.



That said, I am somewhere in the middle regarding my feelings. Fearing ICCU failure while operating the vehicle, I cannot in good conscience let my wife or kids in it anymore. I’ve seen too many posts of the car going into “limp mode” with the vehicle decreasing to 25 mph while folks are driving on multi-lane highways. It’s a terrifying thought and I refuse to put my family at potential risk. The other issue is, the dealership that is three miles from my house isn’t certified to service the Ioniq 5, so I am forced to complete a 70-mile round trip for service.

Last year, you rated your happiness with it at 8.4/10. Would you change your score now?

I’d put it about 3.8/10. The adjusted lower rating is mainly due to the fact that I feel the car is essentially unusable at this stage unless I am personally driving it. As a result, I will wind up turning in my lease well under mileage come September this year. Super disappointing. Worth noting though, if Hyundai finds a permanent resolution to the ICCU and 12V issues, I will likely lease a 2025 Ioniq 5 Limited AWD. I am hopeful they do, because it’s otherwise a damn good vehicle for the price.

McAllister says she’s saved $700 on fuel costs with her EV6, even with public charging. Keegan McAllister

Keegan McAllister, 36, stay-at-home mom

Des Moines, IA

Bought a Kia EV6 in December 2023

Do you have a memorable moment with the vehicle (good or bad) from the past year?

We used the car’s vehicle-to-load adapter to power all of our essential home appliances (multiple fridges, sump pump, box fan, lights, etc.) during a 37-hour power outage back in July. We even did some cooking using small kitchen appliances. And we only used 18% of the car’s battery in total. It’s great to have nearly a week’s worth of backup power parked in my garage without the noise, fumes, fuel storage or maintenance hassles of a generator.

After a full year of driving, are you feeling better or worse about your vehicle? What have been the major positives and negatives?

I feel about the same. My wife and I both enjoy driving it, and we don’t have any major complaints. Charging at home overnight is extremely convenient and cheap for us; it’s like getting 85 mpg at current gas prices. Public charging is more expensive, and there are still issues with charger reliability, but I can already see improvement in the charging network.



Overall we saved over $700 last year versus what we would have paid to fuel our previous gas car, and that’s including a lot of public charging on road trips. We never got stranded, although there was a close call coming back from Thanksgiving with falling temperatures and a headwind. Winter range loss is significant, and it takes time to learn how far you can really go under different conditions. The car’s software is not very good at estimating that, but I have a third-party app (A Better Routeplanner) which does a much better job.



One thing I am really appreciating this winter is that I can remote-start the heat from my phone, or “idle” with the heat on while I wait for someone, and there’s no smell or exhaust fumes to worry about, even inside a garage.



I installed a tow hitch and have used my EV to pull a small utility trailer on a few occasions. It’s a very convenient way to accomplish tasks like hauling trash to the dump or picking up furniture, and the car handles it with no trouble whatsoever. This was important to me when choosing a vehicle — some other EVs aren’t rated to tow at all.



We had one electrical component fail, and it was an open recall issue so Kia fixed it at no cost to us, but the fix took three weeks, so that was frustrating. Otherwise there have been no significant issues, and nothing spent on maintenance aside from windshield wipers and a cabin air filter.

Last year, you rated your happiness with it at 8/10. Would you change your score now?

I think 8 is still accurate. The car isn’t perfect, and it has some quirks I had to learn, but it meets my expectations and my needs very well. I can cut them slack on the recall thing as long as it doesn’t become a pattern — I think some recalls are expected for any new model of vehicle.

For Beltran, the politics of owning a Tesla have been frustrating. Bryan Beltran

Bryan Beltran, 28, software engineer

Richfield, MN

Bought a Tesla Model 3 with his wife Maria in December 2023

Do you have a memorable moment with the vehicle (good or bad) from the past year?

A memorable moment was when we went car camping and slept in the car. Having the AC running and no mosquitoes buzzing around made it a surprisingly great experience. The Model 3 is a little tight for this kind of thing, but it worked. I think a Model Y or a Rivian SUV would be even better for camping.



On the other hand, I learned the hard way that you can go through tires very quickly if you’re not careful. After puncturing one, I found out that I had completely worn out the original set in six months. Replacing them set me back about $1,500 at Costco. The acceleration is so much fun — it’s like a toy — but that fun comes with a cost. A year later, the novelty of the acceleration hasn’t worn off, but I’ve dialed it back because I don’t want to replace my tires every six months.

After a full year of driving, are you feeling better or worse about your vehicle? What have been the major positives and negatives?

After a year, I feel the car has continued to meet my expectations and occasionally exceed them — especially when Actually Smart Summon (ASS) was made compatible with my car. Watching people double-take or stare when they realize there’s no one in the driver’s seat is amusing. Like a lot of people, I was worried about range at first, but it hasn’t been an issue. We’ve been making regular trips between the southwest corner of Minnesota and the Twin Cities every four to six weeks to visit family. It’s become routine: We stop in St. Peter to charge and let the dog potty, then charge again in Worthington so we have enough to get back there on the way home. The stops are a chance for the dog to stretch and take a break, but they also force me to take a break. Before, I would’ve kept going even if I was tired, and that’s not a great idea. Now the trips feel safer and more manageable, and the range anxiety I had is long gone.

Positives: The acceleration is phenomenal and hasn’t lost its thrill. The safety features are outstanding, making driving feel more secure. Not having to pump gas in the freezing Minnesota winter is a major win. Driving is genuinely fun again — like when I first got my license. Full Self-Driving has significantly reduced the cognitive load during long-distance trips.

Negatives: Installing a home charger cost us nearly $4,000, which stung even though we expected it. The rapid wear on the tires was a big surprise, but I’ve learned to adjust my driving habits. Driving a gas car now feels awkward and outdated. The acceleration, braking and lack of safety features like cameras when changing lanes just don’t compare. Dealing with aggressive drivers, especially those who seem to take issue with EVs, has been disappointing and frustrating. The political polarization surrounding Tesla ownership has been exhausting — criticism from the right for driving an EV and from the left due to Elon Musk’s public behavior.

Last year, you rated your happiness with it at 10/10. Would you change your score now?

I’d still rate it a 10/10. It’s a fantastic car and continues to exceed my expectations. My perception and opinion of Tesla as a company has changed. Our next EV will be a Rivian.

Range anxiety is still an issue for Havelick, but it’s improving. Guy Havelick

Guy Havelick, 74, retired

Rochester, MN

Bought a VW ID.4 in August 2023

Do you have a memorable moment with the vehicle (good or bad) from the past year?

That’s an interesting question because our EV experience has become quite mundane! It is now basic transportation, just like the last several cars we’ve owned. The learning curve for the “infotainment center” was steep, but that’s not unique to the VW EV. That said, when I want to beat another car when the light turns green, I think we can beat 90% of the gas muscle cars on the road. It’s quite a thrill to push the pedal to the floor and feel that acceleration.

After a full year of driving, are you feeling better or worse about your vehicle? What have been the major positives and negatives?

We are approaching 18 months of experience with the EV. Range anxiety is a real thing, and we were reluctant to take drives of over 100 miles without extensive planning. In 2023 there weren’t enough chargers available! This year we see a lot more chargers and we better understand how many miles the car can go on a charge.



In September, I drove up north (a 250-mile one-way drive) and recharged a couple of times with no issues. Since then, several more charging stations have opened, including in Rochester, so the anxiety has significantly decreased. The next big challenge is a drive to the Park Rapids area for a weeklong vacation in June. As of today, there are no DC fast-charging stations near the lake, so we may still need to take the old gas-powered vehicle.

Last year, you rated your happiness with it at 7/10 and your wife being 5/10. Would you change your score now?

As we’ve gotten used to the quirky software my satisfaction with the car has noticeably improved. There is very little chance I’d ever purchase another gas-powered vehicle. I don’t miss waiting for an oil change or standing by that stinky gas pump. We rarely use the older gas vehicle. It’s no fun.



Today’s rating: 9/10. Wife’s rating of the car: 6/10. The influencer is still that lingering range anxiety. We eagerly await chargers every 50 miles, and it’s getting closer.

Keirnan hasn’t been afraid to take his Kia EV6 on road trips. Chris Keirnan

Dr. Chris Keirnan, 48, chiropractor

Durango, CO

Leased a Kia EV6 in December 2023

Do you have a memorable moment with the vehicle (good or bad) from the past year?

I remember my first road trip from Durango to Las Vegas. Everything went pretty smoothly on the way out. Public chargers were busier than expected in Vegas, but I only needed to charge once to have enough to get me out of town, so I got up early one morning and the chargers were empty. From there, driving back was also pretty smooth. I feel like I need to stop before my car needs a charge most of the time. I am looking forward to days when a charging stop is more like a gas station with bathrooms and snacks instead of Walmart parking lots.

After a full year of driving, are you feeling better or worse about your vehicle? What have been the major positives and negatives?

I’m feeling better about my Kia EV6 GT. I leased my vehicle as a three-year experiment to experience EV lifestyle. I’ve learned that the charging curve and good planning software is important if you road trip a lot. I also learned that 90% of my driving is in town, less than 50 miles a day. Plugging in every day is easy and saves me about $150 a month compared to gas. Road trips are more expensive than charging at home and it’s close to the same price as using a gas car. EVs are very quiet and enjoyable to me. I used to be the guy that would put a loud exhaust on my car as soon as I got it, but now I enjoy the silence of cruising down the road.

Last year, you rated your happiness with it at 7.5/10. Would you change your score now?

I would say my happiness is an 8.5/10.