Leisure > Autos > Electric

Sony and Honda’s EV Collaboration Has a Nice Bonus for Gamers

The Afeela is getting an interesting wrinkle on infotainment

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 23, 2025 9:31 am EST
Video game played in a car
This Honda/Sony collaboration should make gamers very happy.
Afeela

Earlier this year, a high-profile automotive collaboration made a push into real estate. That collaboration was the Afeela EV, a car that’s the result of Sony and Honda joining forces on a new venture. As Electrek reported in February 2025, visitors to a Century City mall in Los Angeles were able to get an early look at the Afeela and, presumably, make a deposit to reserve one when they become widely available.

Now, another detail about the Afeela has come to light, and it’s understandable given its corporate parentage. If you’re a PS4 or PS5 user, you may already be familiar with PS Remote Play, which allows you to play your games remotely when you’re connected to the internet. The Afeela is set to become the first vehicle to have this feature integrated — so, in theory, a passenger can catch up on Death Stranding 2 while on a road trip.

“The introduction of PS Remote Play embodies Afeela’s vision for mobility: transforming the traveling space into a captivating and emotional one,” said Izumi Kawanishi, president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility, in a statement. “Through this integration, we are elevating the customer’s entire travel experience to an unprecedented level of entertainment.”

Can Sony Do What Apple Couldn’t With an EV?
Can Sony Do What Apple Couldn’t With an EV?
 The Apple Car is dead, but you could (maybe) be driving an Afeela by 2026

Will having PS Remote Play be enough to tip the needle for some potential Afeela buyers? That isn’t clear, but a recent study suggested that in-car entertainment systems do play a significant role in driving purchases. Gracenote looked into the appeal of infotainment systems, and 47% of those surveyed internationally found having video options for passengers either very or somewhat important, while 42% found entertainment for kids very or somewhat important. It’s one more factor to keep an eye on as the Afeela makes its way towards the U.S. market.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

The Genesis X Gran Equator SUV concept is displayed during the 2025 New York International Auto Show at Javits Center on April 16, 2025 in New York City
Controversial Redesigns, Compelling EVs and One Great Concept Debut at the New York Auto Show
Dodge Charger Daytona
How Dodge Hopes to Sell Muscle Car Fans on the Idea of EVs
Volkswagen EV charging in Norway
EVs Were Almost 90% of Norway’s New Car Sales in 2024
BYD Sealion 7
BYD Shares Solid State Battery Plans for Upcoming EVs

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric

Recommended

Suggested for you

Several signs of $30 or less with two hands with bourbon bottles reaching for each other
Bourbons Under $30 Worth Adding to Your Home Bar
Marine Corps logo
How Do Marine Drill Instructors Avoid Losing Their Voices?
A collage of some of the biggest moments in pop culture from 2025: Taylor Swift, Jeremy Allen White, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Sydney Sweeney and Leonardo DiCaprio
Was 2025 a Pop Culture Dud?
Booker's The Reserves 2025
Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.
Stockings hung on a mantle
You’re Letting Your Wife Down by Not Doing This on Christmas
collage of lifestyle images
The 15 Best Last-Minute Gifts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

Video game played in a car

Sony and Honda’s EV Collaboration Has a Nice Bonus for Gamers

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2026

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2026

Waymo autonomous vehicle

Waymo's Autonomous Vehicles Did Not Respond Well During a Blackout

Ford Mustang immersive exhibit

A Los Angeles Exhibit Chronicles the Timeless Appeal of the Mustang

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

Contemporary movies

The Year the Auteurs Finally Portrayed Present-Day America

Booker's The Reserves 2025

Beam Released 6 Special Bourbons. We Ranked Them All.

Three videos of food being served, taken from the restaurant-rating app Beli

Does Dining Out Even Count If It’s Not on Beli?

Under $250 gifts

The Best Gifts Under $250 to Spoil Them Rotten