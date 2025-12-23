Sony and Honda’s EV Collaboration Has a Nice Bonus for Gamers

Earlier this year, a high-profile automotive collaboration made a push into real estate. That collaboration was the Afeela EV, a car that’s the result of Sony and Honda joining forces on a new venture. As Electrek reported in February 2025, visitors to a Century City mall in Los Angeles were able to get an early look at the Afeela and, presumably, make a deposit to reserve one when they become widely available.



Now, another detail about the Afeela has come to light, and it’s understandable given its corporate parentage. If you’re a PS4 or PS5 user, you may already be familiar with PS Remote Play, which allows you to play your games remotely when you’re connected to the internet. The Afeela is set to become the first vehicle to have this feature integrated — so, in theory, a passenger can catch up on Death Stranding 2 while on a road trip.



“The introduction of PS Remote Play embodies Afeela’s vision for mobility: transforming the traveling space into a captivating and emotional one,” said Izumi Kawanishi, president and COO of Sony Honda Mobility, in a statement. “Through this integration, we are elevating the customer’s entire travel experience to an unprecedented level of entertainment.”

Will having PS Remote Play be enough to tip the needle for some potential Afeela buyers? That isn’t clear, but a recent study suggested that in-car entertainment systems do play a significant role in driving purchases. Gracenote looked into the appeal of infotainment systems, and 47% of those surveyed internationally found having video options for passengers either very or somewhat important, while 42% found entertainment for kids very or somewhat important. It’s one more factor to keep an eye on as the Afeela makes its way towards the U.S. market.

