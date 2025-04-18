The auto show is far from dead. On Friday, the New York Auto Show opens to the public for a 10-day extravaganza of exhibits, test drives, panels and even commemorative coins to mark its 125th anniversary. After the pandemic ushered in many grave reports about the future of car shows, this milestone was looking like it might pass by with no more than a whimper; instead, the initial press days already ushered in more excitement than expected, with at least one drool-worthy concept dropping alongside real-deal debuts you’ll actually want to buy.

On the occasion of this major anniversary, you might be wondering to yourself, what did the first auto show look like back in 1900? After all, the first Ford Model T, which comes to mind when most people think about the first legitimate automobile, didn’t begin production until eight years later. Well, you may be surprised to learn that the exhibits weren’t so different than the ones you’ll find in 2025.

On November 8, 1900, The New York Times published an account of one day at that first auto show, held in the old Madison Square Garden, which included a description of a device called an “electrant.” “Upon depositing a quarter in the slot and shifting the lever,” the paper explained, “enough electricity to propel an ordinary electric vehicle a distance of twenty-five miles is obtained.” Yes, they had (rudimentary) EVs back then. Maybe tell that to your friends who want to go back to the “good ol’ days” of gas-powered cars.

All right, enough with the history lesson. There are plenty of gas and electric vehicles alike making their debuts at the 2025 New York Auto Show, so whether or not you’ll be able to get to the Javits Center to see these in person, here are the production and concept cars we’re most excited about.

2026 Subaru Trailseeker Subaru

2026 Subaru Trailseeker

If you’ve been underwhelmed by Subaru’s all-electric offerings so far, that’s understandable. The lineup currently includes just one full EV, the Solterra, which has underwhelming range (max 227 miles) and styling that forgoes the brand’s classic outdoorsy vibe in favor of a nondescript crossover (blame the fact that it’s based on the Toyota bZ4X). That all changes with the introduction of the new Trailseeker; while it’s also based on the same Toyota, it has more cargo space than the Solterra (thanks to being six inches longer and one inch taller), raised roof rails that come standard and a more rugged design. But maybe the most important detail is the increased range that the Trailseeker and a refreshed Solterra get: around 260 miles for the former and 285 miles for the latter. Subaru is finally entering competitive EV territory.

Availability: Early 2026. The new Solterra will arrive earlier, in fall 2025.

2026 Subaru Outback Subaru

2026 Subaru Outback

The most controversial release of the New York Auto Show is a…Subaru Outback? That may end up being the case as the brand has chosen to introduce an all-new, seventh-generation version of the last major wagon standing, and now it’s officially an SUV. It’s bigger, bulkier and boxier, with two inches added to the height, two more cubic feet of cargo space, more headroom, more everything compared to the outgoing model, which is apparently what Subaru believes the people want. Sales figures do echo that, with U.S. sales in 2024 showing the Outback (168,771) falling behind both the brand’s Crosstrek (181,811) and Forester (175,521) SUVs. But I have a feeling there will be some Outback fans who take this redesign hard.

Availability: Late 2025.

2026 Kia EV4 Kia

2026 Kia EV4

Speaking of polarizing design, how do you feel about Kia’s attempt to revive the sedan with the funky EV4? I’m all for it. People who actually care about compelling automotive design have been talking about how boring the Tesla Model 3 is for years, and Kia is finally showing us what’s on the other end of the spectrum from bland to mind-boggling (they’ve been doing it for a while with SUVs). Now, this is just the EV4’s U.S. debut, so we’ve written about this entry-level electric car before, specifically because its estimated $35,000-$40,000 starting price and max range of 330 miles (for some models) are two great selling points for Americans, whether or not they’ve considered an EV before. Can’t wait to get behind the wheel of this one.

Availability: Early 2026.

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Kia

2026 Kia K4 Hatchback

If you were disappointed by the Subaru Outback’s transformation into a full-grown SUV, can we interest you in a brand-new hatchback instead? After debuting the new K4 sedan at last year’s New York Auto Show, Kia is expanding the line with a hatchback variant. This is the kind of vehicle that a vocal section of the population absolutely adores: it’s sporty but utilitarian, practical but way more fun to drive than your run-of-the-mill crossover (with an available 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that ups horsepower to 190 and torque to 195 lb-ft). Whether or not there’s still an appetite for this style remains to be seen.

Availability: Late 2025.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Hyundai

2026 Hyundai Palisade

The second-generation Palisade shows Hyundai is on a mission to offer American buyers as many ginormous SUV options as possible. Thanks to its new optional hybrid drivetrain (2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four with two electric motors), the brand now offers three-row SUVs in internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric configurations. If you go pure internal combustion, the new Palisade can also be configured with a new 3.5-liter V6. And the options don’t end with the power: For the first time, Hyundai is also offering a trim called XRT PRO, which isn’t available on any other models (yet). It’s an off-road package with an extra inch of ground clearance, rear electronic limited-slip differential and all-terrain tires, among other features, but only comes with the V6. We’d stick with the hybrid’s better fuel economy.

Availability: Early summer for V6 models, early fall for the hybrid.

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Genesis

Genesis X Gran Equator Concept

My favorite vehicles are the ones you can actually buy, which is why I’m so excited by the new releases listed above. But I’ll admit that it’s not an auto show without some bonkers concepts, and Genesis delivered with the new X Gran Equator. They’ve been on a bit of a tear in the conceptual department, with the X Speedium Coupe Concept in 2022, which became the GV80 Coupe Concept in 2023, which became the GV80 you can actually buy right now. So will the X Gran Equator — which takes Rivian’s Pixar dune-crusher aesthetic to the next level — similarly make its way to showrooms in a couple years? We’d bet on it.

Availability: No plans for a production model yet.

2026 Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition Toyota

2026 Toyota GR Supra MkV Final Edition

Production of the fifth-generation Supra is ending next spring, with no official plans announced for a successor just yet, and Toyota is sending it off with the MkV Final Edition. Despite the hangups some diehard Supra drivers had about this version of the sports car — specifically its BMW Z4 bones — it’s retained plenty of fans, and Toyota’s final upgrades are enticing. No, there’s no horsepower boost, unlike the Final Editions in Europe and Japan, but there are larger Brembo brake discs, optimized electric power steering, enhanced suspension and chassis, a stronger front stabilizer and a new ducktail carbon fiber rear spoiler, among other minutiae that’ll make lead-footed drivers happy.

Availability: Coming to dealerships this spring for $69,085, including delivery fee, with only 900 available in North America.

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition Stellantis

2025 Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition

The “most capable Wagoneer in the lineup” is getting a double release: both at the New York Auto Show and at the brand’s annual Easter Jeep Safari off-road event in Moab, Utah. While this three-row SUV with its tri-zone automatic climate control may seem a little lost out there among the boulders with the legitimate rock crawlers, this limited-edition package does combine a bunch of serious off-road features: a two-speed transfer case, three skid plates, 32-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch wheels and an air suspension system that can hoist you up to 10 inches of ground clearance, among other upgrades. While most of these are available on normal Wagoneer models, there are some specific aesthetic details (like the black roof) unique to this package, and all together it comes out to a discount versus individually selecting them all.

Availability: Open for orders now at $74,835, but limited to 2,000 editions.

Maserati G2 Stradale Maserati

Maserati G2 Stradale

We actually covered the debut of this road-going race car back in August during Monterey Car Week 2024, but it’s worth mentioning again because we now have the most important details: when these will actually start rolling out (answer: this month in Europe). Okay, the most important details are really the upgrades from its MC20 forebear, including upping the horsepower from the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 to 631 (a mere 10-hp boost), tripling downforce (about 1,110 pounds at 174 mph) and shaving off some weight (about 134 pounds). Oh, and it’s an absolute beaut, too. Don’t forget to nab a photo with this one on the auto show floor.

Availability: Open for orders at $313,995 with only 914 models being produced.