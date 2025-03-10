Leisure > Autos

Can Kia Nail the Landing for Its Affordable Electric Sedan?

The new EV4 promises up to 331 miles of range and a price around $35,000

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 10, 2025 6:09 pm EDT
Kia EV4, the Korean automaker's new affordable electric sedan that's coming to the U.S. soon
It's eccentric. It's electric. It's...actually affordable?
Kia

A South Korean automaker chose Spain as the place to announce details on many of its upcoming electric vehicles — including one that might be coming to the U.S. before the end of the year. The automotive market is an increasingly global one these days, and the location of Kia’s 2025 EV Day is just one sign of that. But for domestic drivers looking for options in the entry-level EV category, one piece of news from the event stood out.

That would be the Kia EV4, which the automaker first showed off at a similar event two years ago. It’s the automaker’s first electric sedan, and it was made with accessibility and affordability in mind. “With models like the Kia EV4 and the vision shown in the Kia Concept EV2, we strive to democratize EV ownership, making the benefits of sustainable mobility solutions open to everyone,” said Kia CEO Ho Sung Song in a statement.

What does democratizing mean in this context? Well, as Electrek’s Peter Johnson reports, Kia is now taking orders in South Korea for the electric sedan (and, in some markets, hatchback) in question, and the starting price is below $30,000. The standard edition of the EV4 has a 237-mile range, while a long-range edition can travel for up to 331 miles on a single charge.

Can Electric Vehicles Save the Sedan?
Can Electric Vehicles Save the Sedan?
 As Volkswagen’s new ID.7 reiterates, smaller is better in electric mobility

The impressive EV4 also set to come to the U.S. market in the very near future. Tony Quiroga reported at Car and Driver last month that the sedan edition of the EV4 would be available in the U.S. Estimates right now place the EV4’s stateside launch sometime later this year, with the price slightly higher than its South Korean counterpart: Car and Driver predicts its starting price will be close to $35,000, while Edmunds opted for “under $40,000.”

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

