Leisure > Autos

Parking Issue Prompts Recall For Over 400,000 Kia SUVs

This recall affects Tellurides from 2020 to 2024

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 1, 2024 5:41 am
2023 Kia Telluride
The 2023 Kia Telluride was one of the models affected.
Kia

If you became the owner of a Kia Telluride built between 2020 and today, your SUV might be part of a wide-ranging product recall with some very unsettling implications. Usually, if you put your car into park, it stays in place. At the heart of this recall is a mechanical issue that could cause some Tellurides to begin rolling when they’re meant to be parked. Approximately 427,000 Tellurides are affected.

As the Associated Press reports, the issue has to do with the SUV’s right front driveshaft and their intermediate shaft, which have the potential to not engage fully. This, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states, “can result in vehicle roll away while in PARK.” As part of the recall, the NHTSA recommends that drivers use their parking brakes whenever they park their Telluride until the issue is repaired.

This recall comes as a precautionary measure. According to the Associated Press, no injuries have been reported as a result of this mechanical issue. Kia estimates that the issue will affect one percent of the Tellurides from model year 2020 to 2024.

Review: Kia Goes After a New Crowd With the Upscale 2022 EV6
Review: Kia Goes After a New Crowd With the Upscale 2022 EV6
 A little less curb appeal means more range for the new electric SUV

Kia saw an increase in year-over-year sales of the Telluride from 2022 to 2023. The SUV in question has also earned high marks from reviewers, with Car and Driver calling the 2024 edition “a compelling package with the goods to satisfy families as well as those seeking a premium SUV at a mainstream price.” According to the NHTSA, letters notifying owners of the recall will be mailed in May of this year.

More Like This

Elon Musk at the opening of Tesla’s Gigafactory outside Berlin in March 2022.
The Recall Tesla Doesn’t Want to Make
Mercedes-Benz logo
Mercedes Announces Real-Wheel Drive Recall Over Fuel Pump Issue
2023 Ford Bronco
Loose Wheels Prompt Ford Bronco, Ranger Recalls
Car dealerships in Colma, California on Friday, July 22, 2022. We take a look at the most recalled automaker of 2022.
The Most Recalled Automaker of 2022 Blew Everyone Else Out of the Water

Leisure > Autos
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Leisure, Right This Way

2023 Kia Telluride

Parking Issue Prompts Recall For Over 400,000 Kia SUVs

A close-up of Team Brady's electric powerboat that's racing in the E1 Series

Behind the Scenes at Tom Brady’s Dominant Powerboat Team

The On Cloudsurfer Trail, a trail-running shoe, against a forest background. Here's our full review of the shoes.

Ready to Try Trail Running? We’ve Got Just the Shoe.

Giant Creme Egg

The Cadbury Creme Egg Isn't Quite the Same in Its Country of Origin

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants