Parking Issue Prompts Recall For Over 400,000 Kia SUVs

If you became the owner of a Kia Telluride built between 2020 and today, your SUV might be part of a wide-ranging product recall with some very unsettling implications. Usually, if you put your car into park, it stays in place. At the heart of this recall is a mechanical issue that could cause some Tellurides to begin rolling when they’re meant to be parked. Approximately 427,000 Tellurides are affected.



As the Associated Press reports, the issue has to do with the SUV’s right front driveshaft and their intermediate shaft, which have the potential to not engage fully. This, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states, “can result in vehicle roll away while in PARK.” As part of the recall, the NHTSA recommends that drivers use their parking brakes whenever they park their Telluride until the issue is repaired.



This recall comes as a precautionary measure. According to the Associated Press, no injuries have been reported as a result of this mechanical issue. Kia estimates that the issue will affect one percent of the Tellurides from model year 2020 to 2024.

Kia saw an increase in year-over-year sales of the Telluride from 2022 to 2023. The SUV in question has also earned high marks from reviewers, with Car and Driver calling the 2024 edition “a compelling package with the goods to satisfy families as well as those seeking a premium SUV at a mainstream price.” According to the NHTSA, letters notifying owners of the recall will be mailed in May of this year.