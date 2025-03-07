Leisure > Autos

Is Ford Getting Back Into the Sedan Market?

A trademark filing prompts speculation

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 7, 2025 6:17 pm EST
2020 Ford Fusion
Ford discontinued the Fusion after the 2020 model year.
Ford

It’s been a rough couple of years for sedan enthusiasts in North America. Earlier this year, Volkswagen announced that it wouldn’t be selling its ID.7 in the U.S., Canada or Mexico. At a time where, at least in the U.S., vehicles keep getting bigger, it isn’t hard to see why automakers are emphasizing crossovers and SUVs over smaller classes of vehicles. But a recent trademark filing suggests that Ford might be dipping its toes back in that very market.

At Ford Authority, Brett Foote reported that Ford recently filed a trademark for the term “Mach 4.” As Foote pointed out, this lines up with earlier rumors and comments from Ford executives about the automaker’s interest in creating a four-door Mustang sedan. The Mach 4 trademark would be for “[m]otor vehicles, namely gasoline and electric automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles and their structural parts.” An Automotive News article from 2024 revealed that one potential Ford mode in the works was a four-door Mustang sedan called — wait for it — the Mach 4.

There’s another reason why the “Mach 4” name is likely connected with an upcoming Mustang. Writing at AutoBlog, Amos Kwon reminded readers of Ford’s long history of using the word “Mach” when naming Mustang variants, something that’s continued through the present decade with the Mustang Mach 1.

Ford’s Latest EV Is a NASCAR Prototype Mustang
 It’s one of a few racing announcements Ford made this week

A trademark filing isn’t a production model; it isn’t even a concept car. But it does suggest that Ford has something in mind with the name, and it doesn’t seem overly forward to think that a four-door Mustang sedan is one of the more likely interpretations here. (There are certainly some other contenders, as Jack Fitzgerald explored at Car and Driver.) But if you’ve been holding your breath waiting for a Mustang sedan, relief might be on the horizon.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years.

