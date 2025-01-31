Leisure > Autos > Electric

Ford’s Latest EV Is a NASCAR Prototype Mustang

It's one of a few racing announcements Ford made this week

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 31, 2025 2:22 pm EST
Mustang Mach-E NASCAR prototype
The Mustang Mach-E NASCAR prototype on the track.
Ford

Many legacy automakers have spent the last few years making headway into the EV market — or fine-tuning their strategy for that space. That can mean pricing changes, new models or infrastructure deals like those that have seen more automakers being able to use Tesla’s Superchargers. But not every high-profile EV announcement means a vehicle you’ll be able to order in a few months’ time, and a new Ford model illustrates why.

Ford releasing an electric Mustang is nothing new at this point, but the latest iteration of this vehicle offers a different spin on a familar name. This week, Ford announced a prototype Mustang Mach-E designed for NASCAR competition. As per the automaker’s announcement, this prototype takes several cues from the Mustang currently competing in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

This prototype Mustang also features a 78 kWh battery and a trio of motors. As for what kind of power you get from those three motors, Electrek’s Peter Johnson has some speculation in an article on the prototype. Johnson points to other Ford prototype EVs as having horsepower in the neighborhood of 1,400 hp and anticipates something similar here.

Ford’s announcement of the Mustang EV prototype wasn’t the automaker’s only piece of news related to its racing presence this week. Ford announced its plans to return to the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2027, including taking part in 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing,” said Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford. “We are ready to once again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’”

