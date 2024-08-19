Lincoln Eyes SUV Supremacy and a Retro Hypercar Emerges at Monterey Car Week

This one’s for the fans. While the story of Monterey Car Week in the aftermath of the pandemic was all about record-breaking auction prices, the automotive extravaganza, which is held every year in California, was all about enthusiasts for the 2024 edition. As Hagerty noted in its auction recap, while a dozen vehicles achieved record prices this year, cumulative sales through Saturday were down 8% over 2023 and the sell-through rate of cars worth $1 million or more was just 52% (down from 63%). Cue the sad trombone. But the all-out winner of Sunday’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the most prestigious car show in the world, showed that the event is still a guiding light of automotive appreciation.

Best of Show at Pebble Beach went to a 1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports, presented by Fritz Burkard of The Pearl Collection in Zug, Switzerland. This marked two major firsts for the concours event: the first time a European owner has won this accolade, and the first time it has gone to a car in the preservation class. In essence, while other classic cars go through painstaking restorations in order to achieve their concours status, the preservation cars are unrestored and original — meaning this Bugatti hasn’t been updated at all over its 90-year history.

“It’s important that preservation also gets recognition, because a car can only be once original,” Burkard said. “And it drives so beautifully.”

For those interested in something that drives beautifully at (potentially) a lower price than a multi-million-dollar, award-winning historic Bugatti, automakers were on the scene with their latest, greatest and most outrageous new vehicles, some making public debuts and others pulling off the cover at invite-only events.

Here are the six new vehicles that we’re most excited about, including info on how you can get your hands on them.

Kalmar 9X9 Kalmar Automotive

Kalmar 9X9

Meet the “world’s first retro hypercar”! Wait, what’s a retro hypercar? The new 9X9 from Denmark-based Kalmar Automotive is a “tribute to one of the greatest road-going sports cars of the millennia” but “enhanced to the highest possible degree that technology today allows,” according to founder Jan Kalmar. The inspiration is the legendary Porsche 959 (okay, and a helping of 993 and some others, too), and the upgrades include everything from a full carbon fiber body to a 930-horsepower flat-six engine to a custom double-wishbone pushrod front-axle suspension. At least, those are the specifics of the car shown at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, but those interested in coughing up $2.1 million can choose from three base variants — the 9X9, 9X9 Sport or 9X9 Leichtbau (Lightweight) — which each have their own highlights, and endless customization options from there.

Availability: First deliveries expected to begin July 2025, with the Canepa Group acting as the exclusive dealer in the U.S. Find out more and express interest here.

Rimac Nevera R Rimac

Rimac Nevera R

How could Rimac possibly improve upon the Nevera, their electric hypercar (which we drove last year) that happens to hold the title of quickest production car in the world? According to Rimac Group CEO Mate Rimac, that initial entrant into the pantheon of speed was actually always meant to be a more comfortable grand tourer; so for the Nevera R, the Croatian company (which is in a complex corporate partnership with automotive heavyweights like Bugatti, Volkswagen, Porsche and others) wanted to “shift it further into the realm of the hyper sports car.” Mission accomplished: While the 0-60 mph time of 1.74 seconds is the same as the most advanced version of the standard Nevera, the Nevera R beats it out at longer distances, with a 0-186 mph time of 8.66 seconds (compared to 9.22) and a quarter-mile time of 8.23 (compared to 8.25). If those numbers don’t matter to you, you’re probably not shopping in this price bracket.

Availability: Only 40 models will be available worldwide. Prices start at €2.3 million, or about $2.55 million.

Polestar Concept BST Polestar

Polestar Concept BST

While this electric concept car from Polestar made its official debut across the pond at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, it made its U.S. debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, so we’d be remiss not to include it. It’s the latest in Polestar’s high-performance BST line — of which there have been two limited-edition models released to buyers previously — but the Swedish EV maker wants you to think of this one “not like a production car, but more a design study of the extreme. An execution of our vision of the naughtier side of Scandinavian design.” That’s because it’s an upgrade to the Polestar 6, an electric convertible that has yet to be released (it’s eyeing 2026). Here, the convertible gets aerodynamic bodywork, a big front splitter and even bigger rear spoiler, and other racing-specific features, livery included. No, you can’t order this specific one, but keep an eye out for other BST editions in the not too distant future.

Availability: Not available to buy…yet.

2025 Lincoln Navigator Lincoln

2025 Lincoln Navigator

The fifth generation of Lincoln’s three-row luxury SUV made a splashy entrance during Monterey Car Week, partly because the Navigator once again makes a compelling argument not just against the Cadillac Escalade, but against the class-leading Range Rover, and partly because Lincoln orchestrated a surprise celebrity endorsement: Serena Williams, who was at the invite-only debut. But back to the living room on wheels: the Navigator, which is getting its first major update since 2018, now comes standard with a 48-inch panoramic display that runs the length of the dashboard, the Lincoln Split Gate (a split tailgate, a signature feature of its Range Rover competitor), and Lincoln Rejuvenate, which offers 5 to 10-minute relaxation sequences that (when in park) turn on massage seats, activate sound and lighting, and release subtle fragrances. Sure, the base model will likely cost just under $100,000, but if you buy the new Navigator, you can cancel your spa membership.

Availability: On sale in spring 2025. You can register interest here.

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Stealth Series Hennessey Special Vehicles

Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution Stealth Series

The Hennessey Venom F5 is an absurd hypercar, fighting for speed records and lap records with the most ferocious vehicles on the planet. But Hennessey also wants customers to feel that they’re getting something wholly unique, even though they are offering 99 models in total. To drive that point home, the Texas-based outfit showed up at The Quail with two of three Venom F5s in a new Stealth Series lineup. All three are Revolution models, the F5’s track-focused design (as opposed to the standard road-going coupe or roadster), but are distinguished by exposed carbon fiber, hand-painted body panels, and unique interior upholstery and embroidery, including Easter eggs unique to each owner. “While exact customer specification costs remain private,” the company said, “the complete build price for each Stealth Series car exceeds $3 million.”

Availability: The three Stealth Series cars are already sold, but you can order your own customized Hennessey Venom F5 here. Out of the 99 build slots, 40 have been claimed so far.

Maserati GT2 Stradale Maserati

Maserati GT2 Stradale

Maserati made headlines with its MC20 halo car, then again with its return to racing via the track-only GT2. Building on the racing spirit of the latter and the elegant design of the former, the Italians have now unveiled the GT2 Stradale, a new super sports car that hopes to be the ultimate version of a race car that you can actually do normal driving in (watch out, Starbucks drive-through line). With the GT2 Stradale, you’re getting the most powerful road-going Maserati with an internal combustion engine — here it’s the V6 Nettuno with amped-up horsepower over the MC20 — with some double-take features (butterfly doors) and workaday necessities (parking cameras and sensors).

Availability: No information available yet, but you can register interest here.