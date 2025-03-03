Airstream’s New Trailer Goes Fully Electric — and Self-Sustaining

Cars, trucks and SUVs aren’t the only things on the road that are shifting into all-electric configurations. A growing number of travel trailers are also changing direction and opting to rely solely on electric power (instead of a mix of electricity, propane and gas-powered generators), including models from Pebble and Polydrops. And now, you can add one of the most recognizable names in RVs to the list with the arrival of Airstream’s new Basecamp Xe.



As Adele Peters reports at Fast Company, the 20-foot Basecamp Xe builds on the work Airstream did with an earlier electric trailer, the Trade Wind. What’s notable about both isn’t just that they’re electric — it’s that they’re designed to be self-contained and not dependent on an external source of power.



Peters writes that Airstream expanded on what worked with the Trade Wind — a classic silver bullet-style trailer that could run high-wattage appliances without connecting to an electrical hookup at a campsite — but sought to create a trailer that could go longer without needing to recharge, hence the expanded capacity of the Basecamp Xe.



Solar panels are key to the self-sustaining design. Airstream touts 600W of solar power from the panels atop the trailer, as well as a 10.3-kWh lithium battery pack. Buyers will have the option to connect an additional 300W of portable solar panels to the system as well. All that extra capability puts the starting price at $76,900. In comparison, the traditional 20-foot Basecamp starts at $56,900.

All that said, travelers still have options beyond electricity. The Basecamp Xe still has a 20-pound propane tank for outdoor cooking or fueling the furnace and hot water heater in a pinch.

“[T]heoretically, if you’re using those larger capacities very infrequently, you could be out there indefinitely,” Airstream Vice President Bryan Melton told Fast Company. So if you’re thinking of an endless and eco-friendly road trip, this model might just cover all your bases.