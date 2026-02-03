Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars

What Is Driving a Vintage DeLorean Like in 2026?

It's a cult classic for a reason

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 3, 2026 10:58 am EST
DeLorean DMC-12
A DeLorean DMC-12 in the wild.
Markus Spiske/Unsplash

A lot of cars have been called “singular” over the years, but the DeLorean DMC-12 is one example of the description fitting perfectly well. DeLoreans have cropped up in plenty of pop culture places over the decades, from beloved blockbuster films to indie rock videos. More recently, several efforts have been made to revive the name and aesthetic — though, as with most things DeLorean-related, that hasn’t been without some controversy.

But all of that raises another question: what is the experience of driving a classic DeLorean actually like? An article by Pablo Salapantan at Autoblog directed readers to the collection of Florida’s American Muscle Car Museum, which features a vintage DeLorean DMC-12. Specifically, the museum’s collection includes a model with just 187 miles on the odometer.

Autoblog also cited a recent video from longtime classic car enthusiast Dennis Gage, in which he took a DMC-12 out for a spin. In the video, Gage hailed the comfort of the DeLorean’s interior and also noted the design of the dashboard. “It feels very GM to me, but that’s probably [John] DeLorean’s background,” Gage observed. (DeLorean spent over a decade working at GM.)

“It is still enjoyable to drive,” Gage said, who also pointed out the lack of “clunking and clanking” while sitting behind the steering wheel. That might help explain another part of why DeLoreans still have a following: they remain much more pleasant to drive than most of their contemporaries.

DNG Motors is the Latest Automaker to Hearken Back to the DeLorean’s Heyday
DNG Motors is the Latest Automaker to Hearken Back to the DeLorean’s Heyday
 They have a family connection to the original automaker

The DeLorean in the American Muscle Car Museum is not for sale, but that doesn’t mean that other DeLoreans aren’t on the market. In fact, at least one is currently for sale via Bring a Trailer: a 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 that has been driven just 3,900 miles over the years. Yes, that’s more than 187, but for a vehicle that’s almost 45 years old, 3,900 miles shows considerable restraint. This particular DeLorean is for sale in Bellevue, WA. Appropriately enough, bidding is currently up to $39,000 as of this writing.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Alpha5
DeLorean Showed Off an Alpha5 Prototype at Pebble Beach
DeLorean ride
DeLorean Motor Company Sues NBCUniversal Over Unpaid Royalties
DeLorean
DeLorean Offers a Glimpse of Its New Model
The DeLorean Alpha5, an electric vehicle from the revamped company behind the DMC-12, displayed at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance at Monterey Car Week
DeLorean Returns, Lucid Upgrades and McLaren Goes IRL at Monterey Car Week

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Frosted glass, barn doors and the slow death of bathroom privacy
Where Have All the Hotel Bathroom Doors Gone?
Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
People stretching in Central Park.
A Workout Hidden in the Middle of the Workday
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Airpods Pro 3s to $28 J.Crew Sweaters: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
A collage of popular moments and trends from 2016. Here we explain why everyone's nostalgic for the year.
It’s No Secret Why Everyone’s Obsessing Over 2016
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: The Fleece, Bag Charms and Percale Shams

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

DeLorean DMC-12

What Is Driving a Vintage DeLorean Like in 2026?

A selection of whiskeys we liked in February 2026

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 

A seating area inside the JetBlue BlueHouse lounge at JFK Airport in New York

While Other Airport Lounges Cut Access, JetBlue Expands to More Travelers

new menswear

The 9 Best New Menswear Releases This Week to Add to Cart Immediately

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?