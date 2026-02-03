What Is Driving a Vintage DeLorean Like in 2026?

A lot of cars have been called “singular” over the years, but the DeLorean DMC-12 is one example of the description fitting perfectly well. DeLoreans have cropped up in plenty of pop culture places over the decades, from beloved blockbuster films to indie rock videos. More recently, several efforts have been made to revive the name and aesthetic — though, as with most things DeLorean-related, that hasn’t been without some controversy.



But all of that raises another question: what is the experience of driving a classic DeLorean actually like? An article by Pablo Salapantan at Autoblog directed readers to the collection of Florida’s American Muscle Car Museum, which features a vintage DeLorean DMC-12. Specifically, the museum’s collection includes a model with just 187 miles on the odometer.



Autoblog also cited a recent video from longtime classic car enthusiast Dennis Gage, in which he took a DMC-12 out for a spin. In the video, Gage hailed the comfort of the DeLorean’s interior and also noted the design of the dashboard. “It feels very GM to me, but that’s probably [John] DeLorean’s background,” Gage observed. (DeLorean spent over a decade working at GM.)



“It is still enjoyable to drive,” Gage said, who also pointed out the lack of “clunking and clanking” while sitting behind the steering wheel. That might help explain another part of why DeLoreans still have a following: they remain much more pleasant to drive than most of their contemporaries.

The DeLorean in the American Muscle Car Museum is not for sale, but that doesn’t mean that other DeLoreans aren’t on the market. In fact, at least one is currently for sale via Bring a Trailer: a 1982 DeLorean DMC-12 that has been driven just 3,900 miles over the years. Yes, that’s more than 187, but for a vehicle that’s almost 45 years old, 3,900 miles shows considerable restraint. This particular DeLorean is for sale in Bellevue, WA. Appropriately enough, bidding is currently up to $39,000 as of this writing.

