Iain Griffiths Is Doing It for the Culture

But perhaps my favorite thing Griffiths is doing with Bar Snack is normalizing the fancy afternoon cocktail. “The thing I’m loving specifically in this neighborhood is seeing more bars open earlier,” they say. “That was a big thing for us, as we open at 2 p.m. during the week and noon on the weekends. Now Superbueno opens up earlier. Will Wyatt gave me a call and said he’s going to start opening up El Camino earlier. He asked, ‘Is it worth it?’ I said, ‘It’s worth it for the culture.’ There are people out there who want to pull up for a good cocktail at 1 p.m. It’s not like you have to wait for the sun to go down to be all moody and serious about shit.”