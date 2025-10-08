Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar

The Hong Kong cocktail den is only two years old, but it just topped The World's 50 Best Bars list

By Kirk Miller
October 8, 2025 1:37 pm EDT
Bar Leone cocktail
Bar Leone, a Rome-inspired neighborhood bar in Hong Kong, is now the world's best bar.
Bar Leone

Bar Leone only opened in June 2023, but it’s already the world’s best bar. To be specific, the Hong Kong cocktail den just topped the annual World’s Best 50 Bars list, announced Wednesday in, fittingly, Hong Kong. The bar, which retained its title as The Best Bar in Asia for a second year in a row months ago at Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, also marks the first time an establishment in Asia has been awarded the top spot on The World’s 50 Best Bars list. Last year, it came in second.

How Hong Kong’s Cocktail Bar Scene Has Thrived Despite Its Challenges
How Hong Kong’s Cocktail Bar Scene Has Thrived Despite Its Challenges
 Hong Kong has one of Asia’s most dynamic lineups of cocktail bars

“We’re a neighborhood bar, and I think it’s important to create spaces that are accessible and approachable,” co-founder Lorenzo Antinori told InsideHook a few months ago. “After COVID, people want to have fun, and I think in the bar scene now there is definitely lots of interest in simpler concepts.” The venue channels the soul of Rome’s traditional neighborhood bars, which is no surprise, as Andtinori hails from the Italian capital.

Bar Leone team
The team behind Bar Leone
Bar Leone

Our writer Jake Emen described Bar Leone thusly: “[It] oozes a fun vibe that enchants guests the moment they walk through the doors. Sure, there are inspired, well-made cocktails, with signatures such as the Filthy Martini and Yuzu Americano, a trio of house Negroni riffs and seasonal cocktails such as the Olive Oil Sour, but it’s the hospitality and energy, and a locals-first approach, that’s responsible for the bar’s soaring overnight success.”

As Louella Berryman on 50 Best noted, “Other bars have bespoke glassware and uber-curated concepts – Bar Leone’s success is down to classic bartending, brilliant drinks and heart.” And if you want to visit, they have a no-reservations policy, which admittedly may lead to some long lines.

Some other notables at The World’s 50 Best Bars:

  • Last year’s winner (Mexico City’s Handshake Speakeasy) came in at number two.
  • The top bar from the United States was NYC’s Superbueno, which came in at No. 12.
  • The 2025 list features bars from 29 cities with eight new entries spread across Athens, Greece; Bratislava, Slovakia; Guangzhou, China; Lima, Peru; New York; Oslo, Norway; Tirana, Albania; and Tokyo.
  • London and New York both have four bars on the list.
  • For the first time, bars from Eastern Europe were ranked, including Mirror Bar in Bratislava at number 25.

More Like This

A drink from Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City
This Is the Secret Behind the World’s Best Bar of 2024
Frida Kahlo drink at Sips, winner of 2023 World's Best Bars
This Barcelona Cocktail Den Is Officially the World’s Best Bar of 2023
Winners from the World's 50 Best Bars were announced live in London on December 7th. The Connaught Bar in London took home top honors for the second year in a row.
The Biggest Surprises From The World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 Winners List
Interior shot of the Paradiso bar in Barcelona, just awarded the World's Best Bar
Why Barcelona Is the New Cocktail Capital of the World

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Travel
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man playing cello
Creative Activities Can Help the Brain Age Better
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Amazon Prime Day deals
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
James Bond gun
Why Would Amazon Remove All of James Bond’s Guns?
The race series is definitely exciting. But what does it do to your body?
Is HYROX Actually Good for You? It’s Complicated.
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Urban Shifts: The Transition to Fall Style in the City

Urban Shifts: The Transition to Fall Style in the City

Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty

The Girard-Perregaux Laureato Fifty Celebrates an Important Model’s 50th Birthday 

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet’s Haircut (and Watch) Is Unrecognizable

Carla Rockmore

TikTok’s Carrie Bradshaw Has Thoughts — And They’re About Your Outfit

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week