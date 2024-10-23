Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails

This Is the Secret Behind the World’s Best Bar of 2024

Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City is hard to find but well worth the effort

By Kirk Miller
October 23, 2024 12:11 pm
A drink from Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City
Handshake Speakeasy, a semi-hidden cocktail haven in Mexico City
The World's 50 Best Bars

Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City just topped The World’s 50 Best Bars list, while also taking home North America’s Best Bar. These accolades came just months after the craft cocktail joint took home three major awards at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards.

So what makes Handshake so special? “Handshake is the shining star of Mexico’s thriving constellation of cocktail bars,” says Emma Sleight, The World’s 50 Best Bars head of content. “It offers guests the bona fide hidden bar experience: an unmarked entrance and the feeling of being protected from the outside world within its Prohibition-style surrounds. But it also offers so much more. Maestro Erik Van Beek and his team have achieved messianic status among mixologists. It’s all the more fitting then that this is the first bar in Mexico to be ranked No.1.”

Mexico City Is Home to Four of the World’s 50 Best Bars, So We Visited Them
Mexico City Is Home to Four of the World’s 50 Best Bars, So We Visited Them
 Just a short flight away, and hosting an incredible cocktail scene, there’s never been a better time to visit

Our writer Kevin Gray visited Handshake back in 2022. Here’s what he had to say:

“I walked right past this bar twice before finding the entrance, as it’s hidden behind another unmarked door,” he wrote. “You can’t let yourself in, but once the staff spots you on camera, they’ll open the door. That’s where any pretension ends — Handshake is a fun experience from the time you’re seated with a cold towel, glass of water and snacks until you exit, probably a little stumbly after some drinks.

The menu begins with miniature classics, so you can sip a tiny (and priced accordingly) Martini, Negroni, Vesper or Boulevardier while perusing the signature serves. You’ll find a few Asian-inspired drinks on the menu, like the Big in Japan, a highball made with Japanese whisky, toasted barley and shiso, or the Jasmin, made with Japanese gin and jasmine tea. If you want to step outside the box, the bar also makes a burned-butter-and-mushroom-spiked Old Fashioned and a drink modeled on the Caprese salad with gin, basil and tomato. Rather than gimmicky, both are well-balanced and thoughtful, featuring savory notes alongside more expected flavors.”

The two-floor bar is tucked away in Mexico City’s Colonia Juárez neighborhood (as we’ve mentioned before, Mexico City is having a moment in the cocktail world, landing three spots in the top 50). The World’s 50 team notes that the drinks list is deceptively minimalist; advanced culinary techniques inspire the menu, and certain drinks can take up to 48 hours to craft from start to finish (there’s an onsite, hidden laboratory for testing drinks).

The rest of the World’s 50 Best Bars include Barcelona’s Sips at No. 3 (it was last year’s winner), NYC’s Double Chicken Please at No. 14 (the highest ranking for a bar in the United States) and New Orleans’s Jewel of the South at No. 34, the only American bar in the list that wasn’t in New York.

More Like This

The E Hemingway Cocktail, vintage rums and a typewriter in front of Library by the Sea in Grand Cayman
Why Library By the Sea Is Already the Best Bar of 2024
Atlas in Singapore, a 2 PIN bar winner on the Pinnacle Guide
The Pinnacle Guide Wants to Honor Great Bars in a New Way
The Library Bar
The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World
Giorgio Bargiani at Tales of the Cocktail 2023
6 Life Lessons From the World’s Best Bartender

Leisure > Drinks > Cocktails
Leisure > Drinks
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Tariq Otuemhobe, the creator of the YouTube channel and calisthenics program STRIQfit. We talked about his approach to fitness and the resurgence of calisthenics.
Calisthenics Are Back. This YouTuber Is Leading the Renaissance.
These are the best places to see fall foliage
The Best Leaf-Peeping Destinations Across North America to Visit This Season
Birthday cake
Have We Reached Peak Human Life Expectancy?
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
lululemon utilitech relaxed trousers
I Live in These Pleated Pants. You’ll Never Guess Where They’re From.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A drink from Handshake Speakeasy in Mexico City

This Is the Secret Behind the World’s Best Bar of 2024

"The Absinthe Forger" cover

Inside the Very Strange World of Absinthe Crimes

The latest Monkey 47 Disteller's Cut gin on top of a pile of capers

The Latest Monkey 47 Gin Has a Truly Unexpected Ingredient

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sitting near a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet

Review: Johnnie Walker Gets the Après Ski Treatment

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer